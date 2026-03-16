Facts: The Blaze are in good form with five wins so far this season and 24 points to show for their efforts.

England’s national players are likely to be available for this match as their series against India ended on July 22.

The Blaze vs Warwickshire Women Chance of Winning

The Blaze are in great form in the ongoing One-Day Cup season.They are in third place in the points table with five wins in eight outingsand have a chance to top the table as well with a win in this encounter. England national players Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont are expected to bolster their batting while their bowlers have done a good job so far for them.

Warwickshire have struggled so far this season in the One-Day Cup.They have won only two matches in eight outings and five losses have already put their campaign in trouble. Warwickshire are languishing in seventh place in the points table and desperately need to return to winning ways. However, to go past The Blaze, they will have to put up a team effort.

The Blaze chances of winning - 65%

Warwickshire’s chances of winning - 35%

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The Blaze vs Warwickshire Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Maddy Green is a veteran when it comes to playing cricket. She has the experience of playing 81 ODIs and 112 T20Is for New Zealand in her international career. She will move down the order if Beaumont returns to the playing XI but Green has impressed in two matches so far.She has scored 118 runs in two matches with 97 runs being her best score so far.Green won’t be able to score much unless there’s a collapse but she can be backed to score at least 25 runs in this game.

Issy Wong is among the fastest bowlers in the Warwickshire line-up and she is likely to pick wickets in this game. She has accounted for six wickets in as many matches of the One-Day Cup so far at an average of 48.33. Wong bowls the tough overs and tends to concede runs at times. But on her day, she has the ability to run through opposition lineups for fun. In this game, she can be expected to pick up at least two to three wickets in this game.

The Blaze vs Warwickshire Women Match Toss Prediction

Lindum Sports Club Ground in Lincoln is hosting a match for the first time this season and there is no idea around the pitch behaviour. It goes without saying that with a bit of weather around, both teams would love to bowl first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather in Lincoln is a little iffy on Thursday (July 24). Light rain is expected in the morning around 9 AM local time and there is a 20% chance of heavens opening up during the match. It will be cloudy right through in Lincoln but we should have a full game with odd interruptions in between. The temperature is likely to be around 18 Degrees Celsius during the game.

The Blaze News & Player List

The Blaze Player List

Georgia Boyce, Maddy Green, Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Bryce, Georgia Elwiss, Ella Claridge, Michaela Kirk, Kirstie Gordon (C), Josie Groves, Grace Ballinger, Cassidy McCarthy, Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Jones Wicketkeeper Tammy Beaumont Batter Kathryn Bryce All-Rounder Sarah Bryce Batter Georgia Elwiss Batter Maddy Green Batter Ella Claridge Batter Kirstie Gordon (C) All-Rounder Josie Greaves Bowler Cassidy McCarthy Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

The Blaze Team Form

The Blaze are in third position in the points table at the moment with five wins from eight matches so far in One-Day Cup this season.

Warwickshire Women News & Player List

Warwickshire Women Player List

Sterre Kalis, Meg Austin, Davina Perrin, Katie George, Abigail Freeborn, Bethan Ellis, Natasha Wraith, Charis Pavely, Georgia Davis (C), Hannah Rainey, Hannah Blaker, Em Arlott, Issy Wong

Predicted Playing XI

Charis Pavely Batter Sterre Kalis Batter Davina Perrin Batter Katie George All-Rounder Natasha Wraith Batter Bethan Ellis Batter Em Arlott All-Rounder Issy Wong All-Rounder Abigail Freeborn Wicketkeeper Georgia Davis (C) Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler

Warwickshire Women Team Form

Warwickshire Women have struggled immensely this season so far in the One-Day Cup, winning only two out of eight matches played.

The Blaze vs Warwickshire Women Head to Head

The Blaze defeated Warcwickshire earlier this season by 41 runs, successfully defending 252 runs in Birmingham.

The Blaze vs Warwickshire Women Betting Odds

The Blaze to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire Women

Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont are likely to open for The Blaze in this game. They open the innings in ODIs for England Women as well. They can definitely add more runs than their counterparts having batted together frequently in recent times. Sterre Kalis and Charis Pavely will open mostly for Warwickshire Women and they haven’t been able to stitch runs as expected. Hence, The Blaze are expected to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire Women in this game.

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The Blaze vs Warwickshire Women Top Batters

Georgia Elwiss to be The Blaze’s top batter

Georgia Elwiss bats at number five for The Blaze and is the leading run-scorer for the team.She has so far scored 311 runs in seven matches at an average of 62.2 and a strike rate of 93.67, with three fifties to his credit.Elwiss is a key player for her team and she can be expected to become the top batter in this encounter.

Agibail Freeborn to be Warwickshire Women's top batter

Batting has been a major issue for Warwickshire Women. The fact that Freeborn is their leading run-scorer proves that fact and she will be key down the order for them yet again. Freeborn has so far scored 250 runs in eight matches at an average of 35.71 with two fifties to her credit. She can be expected to score the most runs for Warwickshire Women in this game.

The Blaze vs Warwickshire Women Top Bowlers

Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze’s top bowler

Kathryn Bryce is the joint-highest wicket-taker for The Blaze. She has accounted for 11 wickets so far in eight matches and has also delivered three maiden overs so far. Bryce has picked up her wickets at an average of 29.36 and her economy rate of 4.37 is also the best for the team. Given her accuracy and wicket-taking knack, Kathryn Bryce can be backed to become the top bowler for The Blaze.

Georgia Davis to be Warwickshire Women's top bowler

Georgia Davis the captain of Warwickshire and she has led from the front with the ball for them. She has picked up 14 wickets so far in eight matches at an impeccable average of 21.57 and an economy of 4.5 which is great. Warwickshire will need Davis to pick a lot of wickets in this game to have any chance of going past The Blaze. She can be backed to become the top bowler for them in this game.