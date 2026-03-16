Facts: Warwickshire Women’s Georgia Davis remains the second leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 17 wickets in ten innings.

Grace Scrivens is the top run scorer for Essex Women with 396 runs in ten innings so far.

Warwickshire Women won their only head-to-head game against Essex Women in the competition.

Warwickshire Women vs Essex Women Chances of Winning

Warwickshire Women’s last match against Durham Women was abandoned due to a downpour, and the former have had a terrible run in the tournament so far. In the match prior to that against Surrey Women, the Birmingham-based side posted 239 runs on the board where Davina Perrin’s 113 and Natasha Wraith’s 47 runs were the only worthwhile contributions. With no support from the others, they collapsed with a meager total and Surrey Women overcame the target with three wickets.

Essex Women’s woes saw no end as they lost terribly at the hands of Hampshire Women in the previous encounter. The latter scored an attainable total of 101 runs in 17 overs but Essex Women’s batters faltered during their chase. Most of their batting order crumbled with very few runs on the board and they fell short of the mark by a mere four runs in the end.

Warwickshire Women chance of winning - 58%

Essex Women chance of winning - 42%

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Warwickshire Women vs Essex Women Betting Tips

Warwickshire Women to score low before first dismissal

Warwickshire Women’s first wicket has experienced ups and downs throughout the season as a result of the constant changes in their opening lineups. Given that they have had five different combinations in the last five matches, it is no surprise that they have suboptimal scores of 16, 10, 7, 23 and 13 runs together. They are not expected to improve going forward.

Warwickshire Women vs Essex Women Toss Prediction

Mitchells and Butlers' Ground has hosted two games this season where one match was abandoned and the other game was won by those fielding first. Surrey Women elected to field first against Warwickshire Women and it worked out as they chased down 239 runs, making chasing the go-to strategy for the next game.

Weather Report

Light showers are forecast at Birmingham with a 35% likelihood of precipitation, and a maximum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius.

Warwickshire Women Player List

Georgia Davis (c), Chloe Brewer, Davina Perrin, Meg Austin, Sophie Beech, Sterre Kalis, Amu Surenkumar, Bethan Ellis, Charis Pavely, Katie George, Abigail Freeborn, Natasha Wraith, Em Arlott, Hannah Baker, Hannah Hardwick, Issy Wong, Millie Taylor, Phoebe Brett.

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Austin Batter Bethan Ellis All-rounder Amu Surenkumar All-rounder Davina Perrin Batter Abigail Freeborn Batter Sophie Beech Batter Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Issy Wong Bowler Millie Taylor Bowler Georgia Davis (C) Bowler Phoebe Brett Bowler

Warwickshire Women Team Form

Warwickshire Women’s six-match losing streak came to an end since their previous outing was abandoned. Nonetheless, they have a competitive bowling lineup.

Essex Women Player List

Grace Scrivens (c), Alice Macleod, Cordelia Griffith, Florence Miller, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, May Louisa Drinkell, Bella Johnson, Joanne Gardner, Jodi Grewcock, Kelly Castle, Madeline Penna, Sophia Smale, Amara Carr, Ariana Dowse, Abtaha Maqsood, Esmae MacGregor, Eva Gray, Kate Coppack, Sophie Munro.

Predicted Playing XI

Grace Scrivens (C) Batter Sophia Smale All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Jodi Grewcock All-rounder Madeline Penna All-rounder Joanne Gardner All-rounder Eva Gray Bowler Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Kate Coppack Bowler Esmae MacGregor Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler

Essex Women Team Form

Essex Women’s batting and bowling are equally abysmal and they do not stand a chance against Warwickshire Women.

Warwickshire Women vs Essex Women Head-to-Head

Warwickshire Women overhauled Essex Women by 108 runsin their sole encounter earlier this season.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Warwickshire Women - 1

Essex Women - 0

Warwickshire Women vs Essex Women Betting Odds

Essex Women to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire Women

Warwickshire Women have had three different opening combinations in the last three matches which has severely impacted their progress. Their openers set up stands of 16, 10 and 7 runs which is not promising in the slightest. This is not to say that Essex Women are definitively better in terms of opening partnerships since Grace Scrivens has been their only recurring opener in the last three encounters, having added 10, 10 and 22 runs to the first wicket with her partners. Both opening pairs have got an uphill climb but the bookmakers are certain that Essex Women have what it takes to outclass Warwickshire Women’s first partnership.

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Warwickshire Women vs Essex Women Best Batters

Davina Perrin to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Batter

In Warwickshire Women’s previous completed game against Surrey Women, Davina Perrin emerged as the top run scorer with a 113-run ton. She leads their run charts with 355 runs in ten innings which includes two half-centuries as well. Further, her average of 35.50 is better than her teammates and she is expected to lead the charge once again in the upcoming match.

Grace Scrivens to be Essex Women’s Best Batter

During the last outing against Hampshire Women, Grace Scrivens was not among the top scorers as she faced an early dismissal for two runs. Nevertheless, she stands as the leading run-getter for Essex Women overall with a grand total of 396 runs in ten innings, including two tons and a half-century. Her impressive average of 44.00 makes her the top contender against Warwickshire Women.

Warwickshire Women vs Essex Women Best Bowlers

Georgia Davis to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Bowler

Although Georgia Davis picked a single wicket in the last game against Surrey Women where she was tied for second position, she has a hefty lead over the other bowlers with a whopping 17 wickets in ten innings. She also has a remarkable average of 21.94 which makes her the top pick against Essex Women for the next encounter.

Eva Gray to be Essex Women’s Best Bowler

Eva Gray was tied as the second highest wicket-taker for Essex Women in the last outing against Hampshire Women where she bagged one wicket in four overs, and her spell also consisted of a maiden and an economy rate of 4.50. She leads their bowling unit with 15 wickets in 11 innings, and her average of 30.80 is the best of the lot. She is anticipated to be their premier bowler in the upcoming fixture, too.