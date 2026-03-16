Warwickshire Women vs Surrey Women
WAR
30%
Chance of Winning
SUR
70%
Parimatch
List a
Mitchells and Butlers’ Ground
Facts:
- Warwickshire’s one of only two wins this season came against Surrey Women.
- Surrey are highly confident after beating the table toppers Hampshire Women in their previous clash. They are likely to continue their winning momentum yet again in this clash.
Warwickshire Women vs Surrey Women Chance of Winning
Warwickshire Women have struggled immensely for the major part of the One-Day Cup this season. They have won only two out of nine matches played so far and have lost six of them. Warwickshire Women are languishing in seventh place in the points table and are coming into this game after failing to chase down 219 runs in the previous encounter. They will have to return to winning ways soon.
Meanwhile, Surrey Women are coming into this clash after beating Hampshire who have been one of the top teams this season. They are in fourth place in the table at the moment with four wins and as many losses in nine appearance and have 20 points to show for their efforts. Surrey would be keen on continuing their winning momentum even in this game.
- Warwickshire’s chances of winning - 30%
- Surrey’s chances of winning - 70%
Warwickshire Women vs Surrey Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Natasha Wraith batted at number seven in the previous game and did well to score 75 runs off 71 balls with five fours to her credit. She came out to bat with the team’s score reading 28/5 and batted superbly. Her confidence must be sky-high at the moment after that knock and would be keen on repeating her heroics. Wraith is expected to score at least 35 runs in this game.
Alice Davidson Richards had the best game as an all-rounder in the previous game. She picked up two wickets for just 32 runs and then batted at four to score a match-winning 72 off just 61 balls. Looking at her overall form as an all-rounder, Richards is yet again likely to make an impact. She is expected to score at least 25 runs and also pick two wickets in this encounter for Surrey.
Warwickshire Women vs Surrey Women Match Toss Prediction
This is the first of the three games scheduled to take place at Mitchells and Butlers’ Ground in Birmingham. Not many have the idea of the behaviour of the pitch for this match and it is likely to be a decent one for the batters. However, with this being the first game at the venue, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The weather is for cloudy skies at 10 AM local time on the match day in Birmingham. There is a 20% chance of light rain interrupting the proceedings at 1 PM and 5 PM local time. However, that shouldn’t worry the two teams participating in this encounter. The temperature during the match time is expected to be in the early-20s.
Warwickshire Women News & Player List
Warwickshire Women Player List
Sterre Kalis, Meg Austin, Davina Perrin, Katie George, Abigail Freeborn, Bethan Ellis, Natasha Wraith, Charis Pavely, Georgia Davis (C), Hannah Rainey, Hannah Blaker, Em Arlott, Issy Wong, Amu Surenkumar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Bethan Ellis
|
Batter
|
Amu Surenkumar
|
Batter
|
Davina Perrin
|
Batter
|
Sterre Kallis
|
Batter
|
Katie George
|
All-Rounder
|
Abigail Freeborn
|
Batter
|
Natasha Wraith
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Issy Wong
|
All-Rounder
|
Millie Taylor
|
Bowler
|
Georgia Davis (C)
|
Bowler
|
Hannah Baker
|
Bowler
Warwickshire Women Team Form
Warwickshire Women are not in great form at the moment in the One-Day Cup, having won two out of nine matches and lost six of them so far.
Surrey Women News & Player List
Surrey Women Player List
Bryony Smith, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley, Paige Scholfield, Alice Monaghan, Alice Davidson-Richards, Kira Chathli, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Danielle Gregory, Priyanaz Chatterji, Phoebe Franklin, Emma Jones, Kalea Moore, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Grace Harris
Predicted Playing XI
|
Bryony Smith (C)
|
Batter
|
Kira Chathli
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Alice Capsey
|
All-Rounder
|
Alice Davidson Richards
|
All-Rounder
|
Paige Scholfield
|
All-Rounder
|
Grace Harris
|
Batter
|
Danielle Wyatt Hodge
|
Batter
|
Alice Monaghan
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Ryana MacDonald-Gay
|
Bowler
|
Phoebe Franklin
|
Bowler
|
Danielle Gregory
|
Bowler
Surrey Women Team Form
Surrey Women have won and lost four matches each so far in the ongoing One-Day Cup season.
Warwickshire Women vs Surrey Women Head to Head
Warwickshire Women defeated Surrey Women earlier this season, chasing down a mammoth total of 314 runs.
Warwickshire Women vs Surrey Women Betting Odds
Warwickshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Surrey Women
Both Surrey and Warwickshire opened with the new set of players in their previous game. Smith and Chathli opened the innings for Surrey and added only two runs while Ellis and Surenkumar batted first up for Warwickshire and could muster only 10 runs together. Surrey are in superb form at the moment and their openers are likely to make amends. Hence, Surrey Women are expected to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire Women in this encounter.
Warwickshire Women vs Surrey Women
List a
Mitchells and Butlers’ Ground, null
Warwickshire Women vs Surrey Women Top Batters
Agibail Freeborn to be Warwickshire Women’s top batter
Agibail Freeborn is the leading run-scorer for Warwickshire at the moment in the tournament. She has scored 306 runs in nine matches at an average of 38.25 with three fifties to her credit. She bats at number six but given their top five are vulnerable, she will get a chance to go big in this innings to. Freeborn is expected to be the top batter for Warwickshire.
Alice Capsey to be Surrey Women's top batter
Alice Capsey is a decent all-rounder and batting at three, she can make an impact on her day. She has so far scored 364 runs at an average of 45.5 with a century and two fifties to her name. Capsey is a very talented player and can turn the game on its head with her batting and hence, is expected to be the top batter for Surrey in this game.
Warwickshire Women vs Surrey Women Top Bowlers
Georgia Davis to be Warwickshire Women’s top bowler
Georgia Davis the captain of Warwickshire and she will have to lead from the front with the ball for her side. She has so far picked 16 wickets at an average of 20.93 and has sent down 75 overs across nine matches. Davis constantly picks wickets in almost every match and has been consistent enough to be backed to become the top bowler for Warwickshire in this clash.
Danielle Gregory to be Surrey Women's top bowler
Danielle Gregory is a special talent and she has proved her mettle with the ball in the ongoing One-Day Cup season. She has so far accounted for 15 wickets at an average of 27.4 for Surrey with the best score of 4/58. Her economy of 6.13 could be debatable but she is a genuine wicket-taker and has the ability to keep the opposition batters quiet for a long period of time.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Surrey Women
- Warwickshire Women to win - 2.47 (Parimatch)
- Surrey Women to win - 1.48 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments