Facts: Warwickshire’s one of only two wins this season came against Surrey Women.

Surrey are highly confident after beating the table toppers Hampshire Women in their previous clash. They are likely to continue their winning momentum yet again in this clash.

Warwickshire Women vs Surrey Women Chance of Winning

Warwickshire Women have struggled immensely for the major part of the One-Day Cup this season. They have won only two out of nine matches played so far and have lost six of them. Warwickshire Women are languishing in seventh place in the points table and are coming into this game after failing to chase down 219 runs in the previous encounter. They will have to return to winning ways soon.

Meanwhile, Surrey Women are coming into this clash after beating Hampshire who have been one of the top teams this season. They are in fourth place in the table at the moment with four wins and as many losses in nine appearance and have 20 points to show for their efforts. Surrey would be keen on continuing their winning momentum even in this game.

Warwickshire’s chances of winning - 30%

Surrey’s chances of winning - 70%

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Warwickshire Women vs Surrey Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Natasha Wraith batted at number seven in the previous game and did well to score 75 runs off 71 balls with five fours to her credit. She came out to bat with the team’s score reading 28/5 and batted superbly. Her confidence must be sky-high at the moment after that knock and would be keen on repeating her heroics. Wraith is expected to score at least 35 runs in this game.

Alice Davidson Richards had the best game as an all-rounder in the previous game. She picked up two wickets for just 32 runs and then batted at four to score a match-winning 72 off just 61 balls. Looking at her overall form as an all-rounder, Richards is yet again likely to make an impact. She is expected to score at least 25 runs and also pick two wickets in this encounter for Surrey.

Warwickshire Women vs Surrey Women Match Toss Prediction

This is the first of the three games scheduled to take place at Mitchells and Butlers’ Ground in Birmingham. Not many have the idea of the behaviour of the pitch for this match and it is likely to be a decent one for the batters. However, with this being the first game at the venue, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather is for cloudy skies at 10 AM local time on the match day in Birmingham. There is a 20% chance of light rain interrupting the proceedings at 1 PM and 5 PM local time. However, that shouldn’t worry the two teams participating in this encounter. The temperature during the match time is expected to be in the early-20s.

Warwickshire Women News & Player List

Warwickshire Women Player List

Sterre Kalis, Meg Austin, Davina Perrin, Katie George, Abigail Freeborn, Bethan Ellis, Natasha Wraith, Charis Pavely, Georgia Davis (C), Hannah Rainey, Hannah Blaker, Em Arlott, Issy Wong, Amu Surenkumar

Predicted Playing XI

Bethan Ellis Batter Amu Surenkumar Batter Davina Perrin Batter Sterre Kallis Batter Katie George All-Rounder Abigail Freeborn Batter Natasha Wraith Wicketkeeper Issy Wong All-Rounder Millie Taylor Bowler Georgia Davis (C) Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler

Warwickshire Women Team Form

Warwickshire Women are not in great form at the moment in the One-Day Cup, having won two out of nine matches and lost six of them so far.

Surrey Women News & Player List

Surrey Women Player List

Bryony Smith, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley, Paige Scholfield, Alice Monaghan, Alice Davidson-Richards, Kira Chathli, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Danielle Gregory, Priyanaz Chatterji, Phoebe Franklin, Emma Jones, Kalea Moore, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Grace Harris

Predicted Playing XI

Bryony Smith (C) Batter Kira Chathli Wicketkeeper Alice Capsey All-Rounder Alice Davidson Richards All-Rounder Paige Scholfield All-Rounder Grace Harris Batter Danielle Wyatt Hodge Batter Alice Monaghan Wicketkeeper Ryana MacDonald-Gay Bowler Phoebe Franklin Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler

Surrey Women Team Form

Surrey Women have won and lost four matches each so far in the ongoing One-Day Cup season.

Warwickshire Women vs Surrey Women Head to Head

Warwickshire Women defeated Surrey Women earlier this season, chasing down a mammoth total of 314 runs.

Warwickshire Women vs Surrey Women Betting Odds

Warwickshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Surrey Women

Both Surrey and Warwickshire opened with the new set of players in their previous game. Smith and Chathli opened the innings for Surrey and added only two runs while Ellis and Surenkumar batted first up for Warwickshire and could muster only 10 runs together. Surrey are in superb form at the moment and their openers are likely to make amends. Hence, Surrey Women are expected to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire Women in this encounter.

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Warwickshire Women vs Surrey Women Top Batters

Agibail Freeborn to be Warwickshire Women’s top batter

Agibail Freeborn is the leading run-scorer for Warwickshire at the moment in the tournament. She has scored 306 runs in nine matches at an average of 38.25 with three fifties to her credit. She bats at number six but given their top five are vulnerable, she will get a chance to go big in this innings to. Freeborn is expected to be the top batter for Warwickshire.

Alice Capsey to be Surrey Women's top batter

Alice Capsey is a decent all-rounder and batting at three, she can make an impact on her day. She has so far scored 364 runs at an average of 45.5 with a century and two fifties to her name. Capsey is a very talented player and can turn the game on its head with her batting and hence, is expected to be the top batter for Surrey in this game.

Warwickshire Women vs Surrey Women Top Bowlers

Georgia Davis to be Warwickshire Women’s top bowler

Georgia Davis the captain of Warwickshire and she will have to lead from the front with the ball for her side. She has so far picked 16 wickets at an average of 20.93 and has sent down 75 overs across nine matches. Davis constantly picks wickets in almost every match and has been consistent enough to be backed to become the top bowler for Warwickshire in this clash.

Danielle Gregory to be Surrey Women's top bowler

Danielle Gregory is a special talent and she has proved her mettle with the ball in the ongoing One-Day Cup season. She has so far accounted for 15 wickets at an average of 27.4 for Surrey with the best score of 4/58. Her economy of 6.13 could be debatable but she is a genuine wicket-taker and has the ability to keep the opposition batters quiet for a long period of time.