FACTS

Central Zone won their previous game by 40 runs, defending 148 runs successfully against East Zone South Zone got bowled out for a total of 56 runs in the previous game, chasing 152 runs.

Central Zone vs South Zone Chance of Winning

Central Zone are coming into this game after beating East Zone in their opening game of the season. They scored 148 runs batting first and then defended the total comfortably, to win by 40 runs. Central Zone would be hoping to continue their winning run in the second game as well, against South Zone who put up a dismal show in their opening game.

South Zone, meanwhile, didn’t have a great time in their opening game against North Zone. They lost the match by 96 runs while chasing the target of 153 runs. The team led by Niki Prasad will have to pull up their socks soon to match up with the other teams in the tournament.

South Zone-W chances of winning - 25%

Central Zone-W chances of winning - 75%

Central Zone vs South Zone Prediction & Tips 2025

Neha Badwaik opens the innings for Central Zone and she did well in the previous game for her side. She scored 25 runs off 24 balls with five fours to her name. Neha will look to continue scoring runs in the same vein and hence, can be backed to score at least 20 runs in this game against South Zone as well.

Sahana Pawar opened the bowling for South Zone in the previous game and she picked up two wickets while conceding 40 runs during her four-over spell. Sahana delivered six dot balls during her spell and can be expected to deliver wickets yet again with the ball in the next game against Central Zone. Hence, Sahana can be backed to bowl at least 12 dot balls for South Zone while delivering with the new ball.

Central Zone vs South Zone Match Toss Prediction

Nagaland cricket stadium in Sovima hosted two matches so far this season in the tournament. 150 is the average score batting first at the venue and in both matches, team batting first ended up winning. A score around 130-140 seems chaseable but for now, teams winning the toss are expected to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Sovima on Thursday will improve significantly by evening. After rain in the morning, the clouds are expected to clear up and the sun will be out by 4 PM IST. There is no chance of rain whatsoever during the match and the temperatrure is likely to be around 24-26 Degrees Celsius with the crowd set to witness 40 overs of action.

Clear no rain 25* no wind

Clear no rain 25* no wind

Central Zone & South Zone Player List

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Central Zone-W Team Form

Central Zone won their previous game against East Zone by 40 runs as they defended the total of 148 runs successfully.

Central Zone vs South Zone Head to Head

South Zone and Central Zone Women are facing off for the first time in the ongoing Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 trophy.

Central Zone vs South Zone Betting Odds

Central Zone to have a better opening partnership than South Zone Women

Nuzhat Parween and Neha Badwaik opened the innings for Central Zone and added 49 runs together in the previous game. On the other hand, Kamalini and Vrinda stitched 20 runs for the opening wicket in the previous game. Going purely by form, Central Zone have better players at the top of the order who are likely to continue batting in the same vein. Hence, Central Zone are expected to have a better opening partnership than South Zone in this clash.

Central Zone vs South Zone Top Batters

Sabbineni Meghana to be South Zone-W’s top batter

Sabbineni Meghana bagged a golden duck in the previous game for South Zone while batting at number three. But she is a talented batter and will be desperate to make amends in the next game against Central Zone. Meghana has experience of playing 17 T20Is for India, having scored 258 runs so far at a strike rate of 102.78 with a fifty to her name as well. She has played enough top flight cricket and hence, can be backed to become the top batter for South Zone in this encounter against Central Zone.

Disha Kasat to be Central Zone-W's top batter

Disha Kasat bats at number three for Central Zone and is arguably the best batter in their squad. She showcased her skills in the previous game, scoring 49 runs off 42 balls with five fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 116.67 and will be keen on continuing in the same vein in the next game. Hence, Disha Kasat is expected to be the top batter for Central Zone in this encounter.

Central Zone vs South Zone Top Bowlers

C Prathyusha to be South Zone-W’s top bowler

C Prathyusha was the best bowler for South Zone in the previous game, even as they conceded 152 runs in 20 overs. She delivered 11 dot balls and conceded only 20 runs during her four-over spell and will be expected to perform in the same way in the next game against Central Zone as well. Hence, C Prathyusha is expected to be the top bowler for South Zone in their next game.

Vaishnavi Sharma to be Central Zone-W's top bowler

Vaishnavi Sharma started her tournament on a high against East Zone in the previous game. She picked up four wickets for just 20 runs in just 3.5 overs and was the best bowler for her side as Central Zone skittled the opponents for just 108 runs. She is expected to run through the South Zone line-up as well in the next game. Hence, Vaishnavi Sharma can be backed to become the top bowler for Central Zone.