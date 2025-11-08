FACTS

North Zone opener Deeya Yadav has recorded four fifties in her last six T20 innings. Ashwani Kumari has the highest strike rate of 236.36 after the first six matches in this tournament.

East Zone-W vs North Zone-W Chance of Winning

East Zone registered a dominant nine-wicket win on the DLS method in their last match against the North East Zone. Offspinner Sushree Dibyadarshini claimed three wickets to restrict the North East Zone to 42 for 4 in a seven-over game. Then the opener Ashwani Kumar smashed an unbeaten 36 runs off 11 balls to chase down the target in just three overs. With one win and one loss in the opening two matches, the East Zone Women are placed fourth in the points table.

Meanwhile, the North Zone Women’s last game against the table toppers, West Zone, was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield. They kicked off their 2025-26 campaign with a huge 96-run win against the South Zone. Opener Deeya Yadav smashed 67 runs off 47 balls, and Amandeep Kaur picked up three wickets for nine to give the North Zone a huge win. With six points in their first two matches, the North Zone Women are placed second in the standings, on level with the West Zone.

East Zone-W chances of winning - 45%

North Zone-W chances of winning - 55%

East Zone-W vs North Zone-W Prediction & Tips 2025

Ashwani Kumari has been the best player for East Zone in the first two matches this season. The experienced batter claimed the Player of the Match award in the last game against the North East Zone. She smashed 36* off just 11 balls to display her big-hitting skills. Kumari has scored three 30-plus scores in her last five T20 innings and is likely to score another big knock in this fixture.

Humairaa Kazi is expected to step up in the absence of Jemimah Rodrigues for the West Zone Women. Kazi has been in a brilliant run of form with the bat this year. She was the leading run-getter for Mumbai in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy tournament, with 320 runs in just nine innings. Kazi has scored four consecutive 30-plus knocks in her last four T20 innings and is expected to score a big knock in this fixture.

East Zone-W vs North Zone-W Match Toss Prediction

Both captains will look to bat first in this fixture after rain interrupted two of three matches in the previous round. In the first round, teams batting first won all three matches this season. The surface at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium in Sovima is proving helpful for the batters as well

Weather Report

There is a forecast for sunny weather in Sovima on Saturday. There is a small chance of rain in the early morning, but fans can expected no showers during the play. The temperature will be at 27 degrees Celsius with 79% humidity in the air.

Sunny no rain 27* no wind

Sunny no rain 27* no wind

East Zone-W & North Zone-W News & Player List

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North Zone-W Team Form

North Zone Women have won two of their last five T20 games. They have lost five of their last ten matches across formats.

East Zone-W vs North Zone-W Head to Head

East Zone Women and North Zone Women share the head-to-head record with one win each in two encounters so far.

East Zone-W vs North Zone-W Top Batters

Ashwani Kumari to be East Zone-W’s top batter

The 28-year-old top-order batter has been in an excellent run of form across formats this year. She scored the match-winning knock of 36* off 11 balls in the last match, after scoring a quickfire 16 runs in the first game of this season. Kumari has made 143 runs in her last five T20 innings and is tipped to score at least 30 runs in this match.

Deeya Yadav to be North Zone-W's top batter

The North Zone Women’s opener is enjoying a stunning run of form in T20 cricket this year. She top-scored with 67 runs off 47 balls against the South Zone in the last match. Yadav has recorded four fifties in her last six T20 matches. She also scored 298 runs in just eight innings for Haryana Women in the Senior T20 Trophy tournament last month.Yadav is expected to score at least 30 runs in this upcoming T20 game.

East Zone-W vs North Zone-W Top Bowlers

Sushree Dibyadarshini to be East Zone-W’s top bowler

With Deepti Sharma missing out, Sushree Dibyadarshini has stepped up as the best bowler for East Zone Women this season. She claimed three wickets while conceding just nine runs from her four-over spell in the last match. Dibyadarshini is leading the bowling charts in this tournament with five wickets in the first two matches and is likely to claim two more wickets in the upcoming game.

Nazma Khan to be North Zone-W’s top bowler

The 29-year-old spin all-rounder continued her red-hot form by picking up two wickets while leaking just ten runs in the last game. Nazma Khan recently made the headlines by taking 14 wickets in just eight innings for Delhi Women in the Senior T20 Trophy tournament. Khan has picked up 15 wickets in her last seven T20 innings and might scalp at least two wickets against the East Zone on Saturday.