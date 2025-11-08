FACTS

The North East Women have lost all of their 12 matches in the tournament’s history.

Vaishnavi Sharma is leading the bowling chart with seven wickets in the third edition of the tournament.

Central Zone-W vs North East Zone-W Chance of Winning

Central Zone Women suffered a 44-run defeat against the South Zone in their last game. In-form spinner Vaishnavi Sharma claimed three wickets to restrict their opponent to 135 for 8 while bowling first, but the batters struggled in the chase. Mona Meshram top-scored with 37 runs, but the next highest run-getter for the Central Zone was Anushka Sharma, who scored 12 runs. With one win and one loss in the opening two matches, the Central Zone remain third in the points table.

Meanwhile, the North East Zone Women endured another huge defeat in their last game against the East Zone. While batting first, they were restricted to just 42 for 4 in seven overs when rain shortened the play. Nabam Yapu top-scored with 22 runs off 15 balls, but the bowlers struggled again. East Zone chased down the target with nine wickets remaining and in just three overs. With two defeats in their first two games this season, the North East Zone Women are placed at the bottom of the points table.

Central Zone-W chances of winning - 70%

North East Zone-W chances of winning - 30%

Central Zone-W vs North East Zone-W Prediction & Tips 2025

Nuzhat Parween, the 29-year-old wicketkeeper batter with the experience of six international matches, leads the batting attack for the Central Zone this season. Parween has been in sensational form across formats this year. She scored 300 runs in just seven innings to finish as the leading run-scorer for the Railways in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy tournament last season.

For the North East Zone, captain Debasmita Dutta has been the best player with the bat so far this season. She is among only two players to score 20-plus runs in an innings in the first two matches. Dutta also claimed a wicket in the opening game against the West Zone. She has scored 94 runs and has taken six wickets in her last five overall innings and is expected to make an impact in the upcoming match against the Central Zone.

Central Zone-W vs North East Zone-W Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Sovima Cricket Ground in Sovima offers a balanced surface in T20 cricket. Teams bowling first have won just one of the opening six matches this season, with the batters dominating the first innings. So, both captains will look to bat first after winning the toss in this fixture.

Weather Report

There is no weather forecast for rain in Sovima on Saturday. There is a 5% chance of precipitation in the early morning, but it is unlikely to last for a considerable time. The temperature will hover around 28 degrees Celsius with 79% humidity in the air.

clear no rain 28* no wind

clear no rain 28* no wind

Central Zone-W & North East Zone-W News & Player List

Playing CEN NOR First Team Second Team no information yet

North East Zone-W Team Form

The North East Zone Women have lost all of their last five T20 matches. They remain without a win in their last ten matches across formats.

Central Zone-W vs North East Zone-W Head to Head

Central Zone Women lead their head-to-head record against the North East Zone with two wins in two meetings.

Central Zone-W vs North East Zone-W Top Batters

Disha Kasat to be Central Zone-W’s top batter

The 28-year-old batter scored just four runs in the last game, but has been in red-hot form across formats this year. She smashed 49 runs in the opening game this season after a series of impressive performances in the Senior T20 Trophy tournament last month. She smashed an unbeaten 71 runs against Kerala and an unbeaten 88 off just 37 balls against Bihar last month. Kasat is likely to score a big knock if the Central Zone bat first in this fixture against the North East side.

Debasmita Dutta to be North East Zone-W's top batter

The North East Zone’s captain has been in excellent form with the bat this year. Dutta is leading the scoring chart for her team with 38 runs in two innings this season. She scored 23 and 31 runs in the two matches of the Senior T20 Trophy tournament for Meghalaya last month. Dutta is likely to score at least 30 runs in this fixture against the Central Zone Women.

Central Zone-W vs North East Zone-W Top Bowlers

Vaishnavi Sharma to be Central Zone-W’s top bowler

The slow left-arm orthodox spinner continued her red-hot form by claiming three wickets while conceding just 28 runs against the South Zone in the last match. Sharma also claimed four wickets in the opening game of this season, and now leads the bowling chart with seven wickets in just two innings. She is expected to dominate with the ball again and can be trusted to pick up three wickets against the North East on Saturday.

Primula Chettri to be North East Zone-W’s top bowler

The right-arm medium pace bowler has been the best bowler for her team this season. She didn’t get a chance to bowl in the last match as the play concluded after just three overs. However, Chettri has claimed 10 wickets in her last five overall innings in white-ball cricket. She has also recorded two or more wickets in three of her last four T20 innings and is expected to repeat it against Central Zone on Saturday.