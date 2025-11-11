FACTS

With 253 runs, Jake Doran is the leading run scorer for Tasmania in this campaign. With 291 runs, Henry Hunt is the leading run scorer for South Australia in this campaign.

Tasmania vs South Australia Chance of Winning

Tasmania had a dismal campaign last season but this year they have had a steady start to the campaign as they have one defeat in three matches thus far and would be hoping to build on that in this game. In the last match they went head to head against Victoria and Tasmania lost the game by 144 runs.

South Australia were sensational last season but they have looked a shadow of themselves in this campaign as they are winless after three matches and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they drew against Western Australia. As per our calculations, South Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

Tasmania’ chances of winning - 45%

South Australia’ chances of winning - 55%

Tasmania vs South Australia Prediction & Tips 2025

Jake Weatherald did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been outstanding this season as he has already scored 248 runs. We believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jake Lehmann was brilliant once again in the last match as he scored 96 runs in the first innings against Western Australia. He has scored 271 runs so far and we believe he will do well once again this season.

Tasmania vs South Australia Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four of the five matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Hobart during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 15C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 6C.

Clear No Rain 15C 18 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 15C 18 Km/hr

Tasmania and South Australia Player List

We do not expect any changes in the lineup for both sides.

Playing TAS RED First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Tasmania Team Form

Tasmania struggled last season but so far this season they have one defeat in three games and are currently fourth on the table.

South Australia Team Form

South Australia won the championship last season and are winless this year after three games and are fifth on the table.

Tasmania vs South Australia Head to Head

Tasmania vs South Australia Top Batters

Jake Doran to be Tasmania’ top batter

Jake Doran was the standout batter in the last game even though Tasmania lost against Victoria. With 253 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Henry Hunt to be South Australia’ top batter

Henry Hunt struggled in the first innings in the last outing but in the second innings he scored a brilliant half century. With 291 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tasmania vs South Australia Top Bowlers

Gabe Bell to be Tasmania’ top bowler

Gabe Bell has had a slow start to campaign regardless we are going to back him once again as last season he bagged 31 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lloyd Pope to be South Australia’ top bowler

Lloyd Pope missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been excellent so far in this campaign and is also the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.