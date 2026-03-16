Facts: Canterbury Magicians’ Kate Anderson is the leading batter and third highest wicket-taker of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield so far with 171 runs and three wickets in a single game.

Central Hinds’ Kerry-Anne Tomlinson is the third leading batter of the tournament with 70 runs in a single innings.

Central Hinds have a daunting 4-0 scoreline against Canterbury Magicians in the last five head-to-head matches.

Central Hinds vs Canterbury Magicians Chances of Winning

Central Hinds made a brilliant start to their campaign as they overcame Canterbury Magicians in a high scoring game. The latter were put in to bat first and they notched up a whopping 294 runs - opener and skipper Kate Anderson was in a league of her own as she remained not out on 171, and the rest of the batters’ contributions were not noteworthy in any way. They struggled to forge a partnership at any point in their innings as Rosemary Mair, Claudia Green and Ashtuti Kumar captured two wickets each.

In the second innings, Central Hinds’ batters went hammer and tongs as middle order batter Kerry-Anne Tomlinson top-scored with 70 runs, followed by Cate Pedersen’s 42, skipper Hannah Rowe’s 40, opener Georgia Atkinson’s 31 and wicket-keeper batter Kate Gaging’s 30. Canterbury’s Kate Anderson showcased her all-rounder prowess as she captured three wickets in less than four overs but it was not enough to keep their rivals at bay. Central Hinds’ entire batting lineup pulled their weight and managed to overhaul the target with a single wicket to spare.

Central Hinds chance of winning - 55%

Canterbury Magicians chance of winning - 45%

Central Hinds vs Canterbury Magicians Prediction & Tips 2025

Canterbury Magicians to score high before first dismissal

In the last match, Kate Anderson and Darcy Prasad managed to add 38 runs to the first wicket before the latter was dismissed in the seventh over. During the last four matches of the previous season, the openers notched up scores of 45, 31, 51 and 64 runs. Given that they are a highly dependable opening pair, they have the potential to build on their form and do even better in the next game.

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Central Hinds vs Canterbury Magicians Toss Prediction

Central Hinds elected to field first against Canterbury Magicians in the previous game and it paid dividends as they emerged victorious by a single wicket. In the 2024 season, the teams batting and fielding first had a 2-2 record but the average first innings score of 252 was quite strong. This makes batting first the preferred option in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

There is absolutely no chance of rain at New Plymouth and the weather will be sunny and clear all day. The temperature is predicted to hover around 16 degrees Celsius.

Central Hinds and Canterbury Magicians Player List

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Team Form

Central Hinds Team Form

Central Hinds are a powerhouse with the bat, and the depth in their batting is absolutely commendable. Although their bowlers conceded far too many runs in the last match, the batters made up for it by pulling their weight.

Canterbury Magicians Team Form

Canterbury Magicians’ Kate Anderson was the only one from the team who held the team together in the last match as she scored a ton and picked three wickets. The rest of the team have got their work cut out in the next encounter, especially with the bat.

Central Hinds vs Canterbury Magicians Best Batters

Kerry-Anne Tomlinson to be Central Hinds’ Best Batter

As predicted, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson emerged as the leading run scorer for Central Hinds with a 70-run half-century in the last match against Canterbury Magicians. She was the team’s top batter overall in the 2024 season with 312 runs in seven innings, and she is expected to be their standout batter once more.

Kate Anderson to be Canterbury Magicians’ Best Batter

Kate Anderson absolutely knocked it out of the park in the last game against Central Hinds where she scored a whopping 171* runs. Based on her remarkable innings in the previous outing, she is anticipated to lead the charge once again in the upcoming encounter.

Central Hinds vs Canterbury Magicians Best Bowlers

Ocean Bartlett to be Central Hinds’ Best Bowler

Ocean Bartlett delivered four overs in the last encounter against Canterbury Magicians but she failed to capture any wickets. Nevertheless, she was their top bowler in the previous season where she picked 20 wickets in ten innings. Moreover, she had an impressive average of 24.84 which makes her the favorite against Canterbury Magicians.

Kate Anderson to be Canterbury Magicians’ Best Bowler

Kate Anderson delivered just 3.4 overs in the previous game against Central Hinds but she emerged as the team’s leading wicket-taker with a three-wicket haul and an economy rate of 8.18. She has a stellar average of 10.00 in the competition thus far, making her the top pick against Central Hinds.