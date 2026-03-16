Facts: Jess Watkin and Lucy Boucher are the joint leading bowlers for Northern Brave Women with one wicket apiece in a single innings.

Wellington Blaze’s Natasha Codyr is the leading wicket-taker of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield this season with four wickets in one innings.

Wellington Blaze have a 3-2 record against Northern Brave Women in the last five games.

Northern Brave Women vs Wellington Blaze Chances of Winning

Northern Brave Women did not make a strong start to their campaign this season since they were put in to bat first in the last outing against Wellington Blaze. The pitch is difficult to score off of, and they wound up with a meager 133-run total. Wicket-keeper batter Holly Topp was the only major contributor as she scored 32 runs, and the rest of the batters did not hit the ground running at all. The Wellington-based side were on the money with the ball, particularly as Natasha Codyre picked an impressive four-wicket haul.

During Wellington Blaze’s chase, opener and skipper Georgia Plimmer led from the front with a 48-run knock and the top order finished the match by themselves. Xara Jetly and Jess Kerr remained not out on 38 and 23, respectively, and the team did their best not to concede too many wickets to their rivals. In the end, they made it over the line with a whopping eight wickets in hand.

Northern Brave Women chance of winning - 45%

Wellington Blaze chance of winning - 55%

Northern Brave Women vs Wellington Blaze Prediction & Tips 2025

Wellington Blaze to score high before first dismissal

Georgia Plimmer and Hannah Francis’ partnership did not take off in the previous game against Northern Brave Women due to the latter’s five-ball duck, resulting in a 11-run stand. However, she was their mainstay opener last season with Jessica McFadyen and the pair added 28, 36 and 23 runs to the first wicket, and Francis was quite proactive in terms of her contribution. They are expected to build on their form and put on a big score in the next match.

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Northern Brave Women vs Wellington Blaze Toss Prediction

Wellington Blaze elected to field first at Cobham Oval in the previous game against Northern Brave Women and it paid off since they chased down a meager total with ease. The batters are not favored by the surface, and that will make chasing the preferred option in the upcoming match as well.

Weather Report

A slight 20% chance of rain is forecast at Whangarei and the conditions are expected to be overcast. The temperature will remain around 18 degrees Celsius.

Cloudy 20% 18C 13km/hr

Cloudy 20% 18C 13km/hr

Northern Brave Women and Wellington Blaze Player List

Playing NDS WEL First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Northern Brave Women Team Form

Northern Brave Women were disadvantaged as they were made to bat on a surface that was not conducive to the batters. Nevertheless, they did not show much resolve in the previous season either, and they are certainly on the backfoot this time around.

Wellington Blaze Team Form

Wellington Blaze were on the money in all aspects of the game. After limiting the opposition to a measly score, the batters held up their end of the bargain. Moreover, they have a well-rounded squad with star turn all-rounders like Jess Kerr.

Northern Brave Women vs Wellington Blaze Best Batters

Caitlin Gurrey to be Northern Brave Women’s Best Batter

Caitlin Gurrey was Northern Brave Women’s second leading batter in the previous game against Wellington Blaze where he notched up 17 runs. However, she was their leading run scorer last season with 523 runs in ten innings. She also had an excellent average of 52.30 which makes her the favorite for the next match as well.

Jess Kerr to be Wellington Blaze’s Best Batter

Jess Kerr was among Wellington Blaze’s top batters in the last game considering she remained not out on 23. She was their second leading batter overall in the previous season, having garnered 305 runs in ten innings. She is expected to lead the charge in the upcoming game.

Northern Brave Women vs Wellington Blaze Best Bowlers

Jess Watkin to be Northern Brave Women’s Best Bowler

As predicted, Jess Watkin was Northern Brave Women’s top bowler in the last game against Wellington Blaze and she was tied for the position as she claimed one wicket in seven overs with an economy rate of 4.60. Her remarkable ODI career average of 18.83 makes her the top contender against Wellington Blaze once again.

Jess Kerr to be Wellington Blaze’s Best Bowler

Jess Kerr was not among Wellington Blaze’s top bowlers in the last outing against Northern Brave Women where she picked a single wicket in seven overs, including two maidens and an economy rate of 2.42. She was the team’s leading wicket-taker in the 2024 season with 16 wickets in ten innings, and she is anticipated to be their premier bowler against Northern Brave Women.