Facts: There is no update if Suzie Bates will be available for this match.

Eden Carson and Bree Illing would be the players in focus in this match.

Otago Sparks vs Auckland Hearts Chance Winning

Otago Sparks and Auckland Hearts have made it to the final of the premier domestic One-Day competition of New Zealand’s Women’s cricket. The two teams topped the points table with Otago winning nine out of 10 matches. On the other hand, the Auckland side won six and lost four matches in the league stage to finish second.

Interestingly, Otago’s only loss this season came against Auckland when they failed to chase down 259-run target. Despite skipper Felicity Leydon-Davis scoring 80 and Eden Carson notching a fighting fifty, they could only reach 234 runs before getting bowled out in the 49th over. Maddy Green and Isabella Gaze were the heroes for Auckland with the bat as they helped them post 258 runs with scores of 76 and 63 respectively.

With the ball, Bree Illing picked up four wickets while Amie Hucker and Fran Jonas scalped a couple of wickets each.

In the other game of the season between the two teams, Otago got the better of Auckland comfortably, chasing down 187 with six wickets 101 balls to spare. Suzie Bates played an unbeaten knock of 87 runs then while Hayley Jansen and Anna Browning were stars with the ball picking four and three wickets respectively.

Given the way the Otago Sparks have played this season, they are certainly the overwhelming favourites to win the tournament as well.

Otago Sparks chance of winning: 55%

Auckland Hearts chance of winning: 45%

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Otago Sparks vs Auckland Hearts Betting Tips

Polly Inglis has been one of the better batters for the Otago Sparks this season. She has so far scored 254 runs in eight innings at an average of 36.28 with a half-century to her name. She is a reliable batter and can be banked on to score at least 25 runs.

Saachi Shahri has done well opening the innings for Auckland Hearts this season. She has amassed 367 runs in eight matches so far at an average of 52.42 with four centuries to her name. Certainly, she is a player in form and can be backed to score at least 25 runs in this game.

Otago Sparks vs Auckland Hearts Toss Prediction

The last two matches played at the University of Otago Oval in Dunedin were contrasting. Otago batted first in one of them and scored 283 runs to win the match by 129 runs. In the other game, they bundled out the opposition for 124 runs and chased it down with ease. The pitch for the grand final is expected to be fresh but there will be some help for the bowlers early on. But with this being the final, the side winning the toss might bat first.

Weather Report

The weather for this encounter in Dunedin is not great. It will be cloudy right through the match and there is around 20% chance of rain. The temperature will hover around 20-21 Degrees Celsius during the match.

Otago Sparks Player List

Olivia Gain, Caitlin Blakely, Bella James, Paige Loggenberg, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Suzie Bates, Anna Browning, Saffron Wilson, Gemma Adams, Isy Parry, Polly Inglis, Hayley Jansen, Emma Black, Louisa KotKamp, Molly Loe, Eden Carson, Sophie Oldershaw, Chole Deerness, Poppy Jay Watkins

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Bella James Batter Felicity Leydon-Davis (C) All-Rounder Caitlin Blakely Batter Polly Inglis Batter Anna Browning All-Rounder Olivia Gain Wicketkeeper Eden Carson All-Rounder Hayley Jansen All-Rounder Poppy-Jay Watkins Bowler Chloe Deerness Bowler Molly Loe Bowler

Otago Sparks Recent Form

Otago Sparks have qualified for the final as the table toppers with nine wins in 10 matches. They won their last two matches as well and will be keen on lifting the trophy.

Auckland Hearts Players List

Izzy Gaze, Elizabeth Buchanan, Maddy Green, Prue Catton, Saachi Shahri, Cate Pedersen, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Kate Irwin, Olivia Anderson, Lauren Down, Anna Browning, Anika Tauwhare, Bella Armstrong, Josie Penfold, Molly Penfold, Fran Jonas, Amie Hucker, Rishika Jaswal, Sophie Court, Anika Todd

Predicted Playing XI







Player Name Role Saachi Shahri Batter Isabella Gaze Wicketkeeper Maddy Green (C) Batter Lauren Down Batter Cate Pedersen Wicketkeeper Bella Armstrong All-Rounder Anika Todd All-Rounder Josie Penfold All-Rounder Amie Hucker Bowler Bree Illing Bowler Fran Jonas Bowler

Auckland Hearts Recent Form

Auckland Hearts won six and lost four matches in the league stages to finish second in the table. They are coming into the final after winning their last two matches.

Otago Sparks vs Auckland Hearts Head-to-Head Record

Otago Sparks and Auckland Hearts have won a game each this season after facing twice.

Otago Sparks vs Auckland Hearts Betting Odds

Otago Sparks to hit most fours @ 1.75 (Batery Bet)

Otago Sparks batters are in excellent form at the moment. They have scored a lot of runs and the likes of their skipper Felicity, James and Blakely among others are known to make life difficult for the bowlers. On the other hand, Auckland Hearts batters might find it tough to hit the ball to the boundary facing the Otago bowlers. You can back the Sparks to hit most fours in the match.

Otago Sparks vs Auckland Hearts New Zealand University of Otago Oval, null Otago Sparks (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.827 Bet Now! Auckland Hearts (w) Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.09 Bet Now!

Otago Sparks vs Auckland Hearts Top Batters

Felicity Leydon-Davis to be the top batter for Otago Sparks

Otago Sparks skipper Felicity Leydon-Davis is the leading run-scorer for her side this season. She opens the innings and is known to play big knocks every now and then. She bagged a golden duck in the last game but that shouldn’t be a worry for her team. The Otago captain has so far scored 345 runs in nine innings at an average of 43.12 with one century and two fifties.

Maddy Green to be the top batter for Auckland Hearts





Clearly, the Auckland Hearts skipper Maddy Green has to lead from the front with the bat. She is the highest run-scorer this season with 572 runs in 10 matches at an impeccable average of 63.55 with two centuries and three fifties to her name. She can certainly be backed to be the top batter of the team.

Otago Sparks vs Auckland Hearts Top Bowlers

Eden Carson to be the top bowler for Otago Sparks

Eden Carson is the leading wicket-taker of this season. She has picked up 20 wickets so far in 10 matches at an average of 15.85 and a strike rate of 27. Her economy of 3.52 is also among the best and is the only Otago bowler to pick up a five-wicket haul this season. She can be backed to become a top bowler of the side.

Bree Illing to be the top bowler for Auckland Hearts

Bree Illing has been called up to the national team following her exceptional show for Auckland Hearts. She has picked up 19 wickets so far in 10 matches at an average of 21.1 and a strike rate of 27.8. Looking at her current form she has the ability to become the top bowler of the team.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Otago Sparks Otago Sparks to win the match @1.75 Batery Bet

Auckland Hearts to win the match @2.09 Batery Bet Otago Sparks are the in-form team in the tournament at the moment. They made it to the final with a commanding display winning nine matches in the league stage. However, Auckland are the only team to beat them so far. Even though Otago Sparks are the overwhelming favourites to win this match, Auckland Hearts cannot be ruled out entirely. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





