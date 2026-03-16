Facts: With 178 runs, Jonny Bairstow is the leading run scorer for Welsh Fire this season.

With 141 runs, Leus du Plooy is the leading run scorer for Southern Brave this season.

Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Chance of Winning

Welsh Fire have once again struggled to make an impact this season as they have managed just one win in four matches and are currently eighth on the table. They need a near perfect run in the second half of the campaign to make the playoffs. In the last match they lost against Oval Invincibles.

Southern Brave got off to a brilliant start this season as they won the first two games but since then they have looked a shadow of themselves as they have lost three games on the bounce and are currently fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Southern Brave are favourites in the upcoming game.

Welsh Fire’ chances of winning - 42%

Southern Brave’ chances of winning - 58%

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Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has struggled to make an impact this season, so far this season he has scored 10, 4, 26 and 31. Even though he scored well in the last match, we believe he will struggle in the upcoming game.

James Coles struggled to make an impact last season as he scored 44 runs with an average of 14.66. So far this season he has scored 85 runs, in the last match he scored seven which makes us believe he will score lowl in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Welsh Fire Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Southern Brave Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Welsh Fire 1.92 Bet on Parimatch

Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last four of the five matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather in Cardiff during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Welsh Fire News & Player List

Welsh Fire Player List

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Steven Smith, Luke Wells, Tom Abell (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Paul Walter, Saif Zaib, Chris Green, David Payne, Josh Hull, Riley Meredith, Stephen Eskinazi, Mason Crane, Ajeet Dale, Ben Kellaway

Predicted Playing XI

Steven Smith Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Tom Abell Batter Luke Wells Batter Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper Saif Zaib All-rounder Paul Walter All-rounder Chris Green All-rounder David Payne Bowler Josh Hull Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Welsh Fire Team Form

Welsh Fire have struggled to make an impact this season as they have lost three of the four matches and are currently eighth on the table.

Southern Brave News & Player List

Southern Brave Player List

James Vince (c), Leus du Plooy, Jason Roy, James Coles, Laurie Evans (wk), Hilton Cartwright, Michael Bracewell, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Finn Allen, Jofra Archer, Jordan Thompson, Toby Albert, Danny Briggs

Predicted Playing XI

James Vince Batter Jason Roy Batter Leus du Plooy Batter James Coles All-rounder Laurie Evans Wicket-keeper Hilton Cartwright All-rounder Michael Bracewell All-rounder Chris Jordan All-rounder Jofra Archer Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler

Southern Brave Team Form

Southern Brave had a brilliant start to the season but have lost three games in a row and are currently fourth on the table.

Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Head to Head

Southern Brave have dominated this fixture against Welsh Fire 6-1.Last season both sides went head to head and Southern Brave won the game.

Head to Head

Welsh Fire: 01

Southern Brave: 06

Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Betting Odds

Welsh Fire to have a better opening partnership than Southern Brave

Welsh Fire and Southern Brave head into this game after both sides have struggled to make an impact this season. Southern Brave got off to a promising start this season as they won back to back matches but since then they have faltered and lost three games on the bounce and would be hoping to turn things around in the upcoming game. On the other hand, Welsh Fire has found it tough this season as they have three defeats in four matches and need big improvement in the second half of the season to make the playoffs this season. Southern Brave openers have struggled this season and they have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe Welsh Fire will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Top Batters

Jonny Bairstow to be Welsh Fire’ top batter

Jonny Bairstow scored a brilliant half century in the last game against Oval Invincibles. So far this season he has scored 178 runs and is the leading run scorer for Welsh Fire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Leus du Plooy to be Southern Brave’ top batter

Leus du Plooy struggled in the last game but he was the only top six batter to score in double digits in the last game. With 141 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Top Bowlers

Riley Meredith to be Welsh Fire’ top bowler

Riley Meredith has been one of the most consistent bowlers so far this season. So far he has bagged seven wickets and is the leading wicket taker for Welsh Fire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tymal Mills to be Southern Brave’ top bowler

Tymal Mills has been the standout bowler once again this season as he has been consistent and has bagged eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.