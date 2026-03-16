Facts: Kayleen Green scored 440 runs in 21 WT20I matches in 2025.

Sune Wittmann scored 245 runs and picked up 5 wickets in 21 matches this year.

Namibia Women vs Tanzania Women Chance of Winning

Namibia Women head into their first match of the ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy on the back of some poor form, having lost all three matches in the recently concluded Women’s Quadrangular Series in Thailand against the hosts Thailand, Scotland, and PNG Women.

Their batting has been particularly weak, scoring below 100 runs in all three matches and being bowled out twice. Kayleen Green and Sune Wittmann were the only two batters to score more than 40 runs in the series. In the bowling department, Shihepo and Mwatile are the primary bowlers.

Tanzania Women, on the other hand, come into this fixture on the back of a 2-1 series win against Canada Women. Prior to that, they finished third in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifiers 2025, after topping the group stage with three wins from three matches.

Hudaa Mrisho Omary scored 151 runs in 5 matches, averaging 50.33, and was the leading run-scorer for Tanzania in the qualifiers. NJ Pius and S. Mate are the other two key batters for them in this fixture. In the bowling department, much will depend on AJ Qwele, who took 7 wickets in the qualifiers and has picked up 19 wickets in 13 matches this year.

Namibia Women Chance of Winning: 55%

Tanzania Women Chance of Winning: 45%

Namibia Women vs Tanzania Women Prediction & Tips 2025

Kayleen Green scored over 40 runs in one innings but failed to cross five runs in her other two innings in the Quadrangular Series. However, she has performed very well in WT20Is in 2025, scoring 440 runs in 21 matches at an average of 27.50. She is one of the key batters for Namibia Women in this fixture, and given her recent form, we predict Green to score over 20 runs.

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Namibia Women vs Tanzania Women Toss Prediction

Teams bowling first won the two WT20I matches played at the Asian Institute of Technology Ground this year, although both were rain-shortened games. Barring those, if you look at the last five fully completed matches, teams bowling first have consistently had the upper hand at this venue. It is a low-scoring ground, where the average first-innings score across the 32 WT20I matches played is 92 runs. Therefore, a total of around 130 could be considered par.

Weather Report

Bangkok will experience cloudy conditions on Thursday, with temperatures around 26°C. Humidity remains moderate at 59%, and light winds of 13 km/h will add some comfort. With a 20% chance of precipitation, the weather is expected to stay mostly dry but overcast throughout the day.

Cloudy No Rain 26C 13 Km/hr

Cloudy No Rain 26C 13 Km/hr

Namibia Women and Tanzania Women Players List

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Namibia Women and Tanzania Women Recent Form

Namibia Women Recent Form

Namibia Women lost four of the last five WT20I matches played with the recent losses coming in the Women’s Quadrangular T20I series last week.

Tanzania Women Recent Form

Tanzania Women only lost one of the last five matches played and they were successful in winning the four match T20I series against Canada Women 2-1.

Namibia Women vs Tanzania Women Head to Head

Namibia Women and Tanzania Women faced off in four WT20I matches till date, where Nambia Women holds the upperhand with two wins, while Tanzania Women won one and the other match ended in no result.

Matches Played: 4

Namibia Women: 2

Tanzania Women: 1

No Result: 1

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Namibia Women vs Tanzania Women Top Batters

Kayleen Green to be the Top Batter for Namibia Women

Green is one of the most experienced batters in the Namibian side, with over 1,000 runs in WT20Is. After a couple of low scores, she scored 42 runs in the last match against Scotland Women, finishing as the top batter for her team. So far in 2025, she has scored 440 runs in 21 matches and is in the best form of her career, so a match-winning knock from Green can be expected.

Hudaa Mrisho Omary to be the Top Batter for Tanzania Women

Hudaa Mrisho Omary played a huge role with the bat in Tanzania’s strong performance in the qualifiers where she scored 151 runs and so far in 2025 she has scored 202 runs in 14 matches, averaging 20.20. Given her good run of form and consistency we back Omary to be the top batter for Tanzania.

Namibia Women vs Tanzania Women Top Bowlers

Wilka Mwatile to be the top bowler for Namibia Women

Mwatile was among the wickets in all three matches played by Namibia in the Quadrangular Series and was the top bowler in two of those matches. She has taken 4 wickets in 3 matches against Tanzania Women, and overall this year, she has 19 wickets in 21 matches.

Sophia Jerome to be the Top Bowler for Tanzania Women

Sophia Jerome has taken 44 wickets in 38 T20I matches, averaging 10.56, with a strike rate of 15 and an economy of 4. She has picked up six wickets in her last six T20I matches and is a highly skillful bowler who puts pressure on the batters and often induces false shots. We expect Sophia to have a big impact on a track that favors bowlers and to be the top bowler for her team.