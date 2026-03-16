Facts: Robin Rijke scored 277 runs in 16 WT20I matches averaging 18.60 this year.

Theertha Satish scored 353 runs in 10 WT20I matches averaging 44.12 in 2025.

Netherlands Women vs UAE Women Chance of Winning

The Netherlands Women fell short by 23 runs against Thailand Women in the first match of the ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy, failing to chase the target of 118. Thailand set a decent total of 117/7. For the Netherlands, Silver Siegers (4-0-11-2) had an excellent bowling spell, supported by Caroline de Lange (3-0-25-2).

In the chase, the Dutch struggled to build meaningful partnerships. Robine Rijke was the top scorer with 23 runs off 25 balls, while Sterre Kalis added 16. However, they lost wickets consistently and were eventually all out for 94 in 18.5 overs. The middle and lower order couldn't handle the Thai bowlers, resulting in the 23-run defeat.

UAE Women are coming off a dominant 8-wicket victory over PNG Women in the 2nd match of the Emerging Nation’s Trophy. Their bowlers restricted PNG to a low total of 94/5 in their 20 overs. Samaira Dharnidharka was the standout bowler, taking 2 wickets for just 17 runs in her four overs, while Suraksha Kotte was extremely economical, giving away only 9 runs in her spell.

Chasing 95 for victory, the UAE Women's batting line-up made light work of the target. Opener Theertha Satish anchored the innings superbly, finishing not out on 45 runs off 41 balls. Skipper Esha Rohit Oza also provided a quick start with 14 off 13. A quickfire 13 not out from Michelle Botha helped the team seal the win comfortably in the 16th over.

Netherlands Women’s Chance of Winning: 55%

UAE Women’s Chance of Winning: 45%

Netherlands Women vs UAE Women Prediction & Tips 2025

Theertha Satish scored a match-winning knock of 45 off 41 balls, hitting six fours against Papua New Guinea Women. She has scored over 40 runs in each of her last three WT20I matches, and overall this year she has accumulated 353 runs in 10 matches at an average of 44.12. As one of the key top-order batters for UAE Women, we predict her to score over 20 runs against the Dutch.

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Netherlands Women vs UAE Women Toss Prediction

Teams bowling first won both the matches played at the Asian Institute of Technology ground in the Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy, where the conditions were better for batting as the game progressed. Not even a single score of over 120 was recorded in all four innings. We predict the team that wins the toss will ideally look to bowl first at this venue.

Weather Report

On Friday, Bangkok will experience cloudy weather with a high of 27°C. Humidity will be around 59%, with light winds blowing at 13 km/h. There’s a minimal 10% chance of precipitation, making it mostly dry throughout the day.

Cloudy No Rain 27C 13 Km/hr

Cloudy No Rain 27C 13 Km/hr

Netherlands Women and UAE Women Players List

Playing NED UAE First Team Second Team no information yet

Netherlands Women and UAE Women Recent Form

Netherlands Women Recent Form

Netherlands Women lost two of the last three WT20I matches played and they started their ICC Women’s Emerging Trophy 2025 campaign with a 23 run loss against Thailand Women.

UAE Women Recent Form

UAE Women are currently on a three match winning streak and started the ICC Women’s Emerging Trophy 2025 with a dominant 8 wicket win over Papua New Guinea Women.

Netherlands Women vs UAE Women Head to Head

Netherlands Women and UAE Women squared off in 3 WT20I matches till date, where UAE Women hold the upperhand with two wins and one match ended in a tie.

Matches Played: 3

Netherlands Women: 0

UAE Women: 2

Tie: 1

Netherlands Women vs UAE Women Top Batters

Babette de Leede to be the Top Batter for Netherlands Women

The skipper of the Dutch side scored 25 runs in 16 balls in the previous match against Thailand Women but couldn’t convert it into a big knock and take her team over the line. In her short stay at the crease she was timing the ball well and looked in good touch, we back her to carry that good run of form into this fixture against UAE and top score for her team.

Theertha Satish to be the Top Batter for UAE Women

Theertha Satish scored a match-winning knock of 45 off 41 balls, hitting six fours against Papua New Guinea Women and finished the match as the top batter. She has scored over 40 runs in each of her last three WT20I matches and has been the top batter twice in the last five matches, and overall this year she has accumulated 353 runs in 10 matches at an average of 44.12.

Netherlands Women vs UAE Women Top Bowlers

Caroline de Lange to be the Top Bowler for Netherlands Women

The leggie picked up two wickets in the last match and was the top bowler for the Dutch side against Thailand. In the last five matches, de Lange has picked up 6 wickets and has been her side's top bowler in three of those matches. On a track that favours the spinners, expect de Lange to play a huge role with the ball.

Samaira Dharnidharka to be the Top Bowler for UAE Women

Samaira Dharnidharka bowled a match-winning spell of 2/17 against Papua New Guinea Women. In her T20I career, Dharnidharka has picked up 41 wickets in 54 matches. With her in good rhythm with the ball, bowling crucial overs right in the powerplay and death overs, she has a higher chance of picking up wickets.