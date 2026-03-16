Facts: Esha Oza Rohit has scored 342 runs in 9 WT20I matches in 2025.

Naoani Vare scored 330 runs in 12 WT20I matches this year.

Papua New Guinea Women vs UAE Women Chance of Winning

PNG Women are coming off two losses from their last three matches in the recently concluded Women’s Quadrangular Series in Thailand, where their only win came against Namibia Women. The series largely served as preparation for this tournament. As an emerging cricket nation, they will look to dominate UAE Women, much like their strong record against them.

In the batting department, Naoani Vare, Pauke Siaka, and Brenda Tau have been their most consistent performers, while the middle order will be hoping to overcome its recent poor run. PNG Women also possess a solid mix of right-arm medium pacers and off-spinners, which will be their main weapon against teams that often struggle during the middle overs.

UAE Women, meanwhile, are coming in with strong form, having recently tied the ODI series with the same opponent and earlier winning the T20 series against Zimbabwe Women.

Theertha Satish was one of the standout batters against Zimbabwe, scoring 93 runs in 2 matches and finishing among the top scorers. Michelle Botha and Esha Oza also delivered excellent performances for the UAE.

In the bowling department, Samaira Dharnidharka picked up 3 wickets in 2 matches, while fellow pacer Heena Hotchandani (3 wickets) led the attack. Hotchandani also fronted the spin department, making her one of the key bowlers for the UAE.

PNG Women’s Chance of Winning: 45%

UAE Women’s Chance of Winning: 55%

Papua New Guinea Women vs UAE Women Prediction & Tips 2025

Naoani Vare scored 55, 23, and 0 in the recently concluded Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series, finishing with 78 runs in 3 matches at an average of 26. Vare is in the best form of her T20I career this year, having scored 330 runs in 12 matches at an average of 41.25. Given her strong run of form and good record, we predict Vare to score over 35 runs in this fixture.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Papua New Guinea Women vs UAE Women Toss Prediction

Teams bowling first won the two WT20I matches played at the Asian Institute of Technology Ground this year, although both were rain-shortened games. Barring those, if you look at the last five fully completed matches, teams bowling first have consistently had the upper hand at this venue. It is a low-scoring ground, where the average first-innings score across the 32 WT20I matches played is 92 runs. Therefore, a total of around 130 could be considered par.

Weather Report

Bangkok will experience cloudy conditions on Thursday, with temperatures around 26°C. Humidity remains moderate at 59%, and light winds of 13 km/h will add some comfort. With a 20% chance of precipitation, the weather is expected to stay mostly dry but overcast throughout the day.

Cloudy No 26C 13 Km/hr

Cloudy No 26C 13 Km/hr

Papua New Guinea Women and UAE Women Players List

[PapuaNewGuineaWomen_vs_UAEWomen_Squads]

Papua New Guinea Women and UAE Women Recent Form

Papua New Guinea Women Recent Form

PNG Women have won 3 of their last five matches, including the semi-final and final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifiers, although their recent defeats came against Scotland and Thailand.

UAE Women Recent Form

UAE Women are coming off a dominant 2-0 series win over Zimbabwe Women. Prior to that, they finished at the bottom of the table in the Super Three stage of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifiers, winning just 2 of their 6 matches.

Papua New Guinea Women vs UAE Women Head to Head

PNG Women and UAE Women have faced each other in 2 WT20I matches to date, with PNG Women holding the upper hand, winning both encounters, while the UAE have yet to secure a victory.

Matches Played: 2

PNG Women: 2

UAE Women: 0

Papua New Guinea Women vs UAE Women T20i Technology Cricket Ground, null Papua New Guinea Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! United Arab Emirates Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now!

Papua New Guinea Women vs UAE Women Top Batters

Naoani Vare to be the Top Batter for Papua New Guinea Women

Naoani Vare scored 78 runs in 3 matches in the recently concluded Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series and was also the top batter in one of those games. She has an impressive overall record in women’s cricket, scoring 1,133 runs in 63 matches at an average of 27.63. Given her consistency and strong numbers, we are backing her to be PNG Women’s top batter in this fixture.

Esha Oza to be the Top Batter for UAE Women

The hard-hitting, aggressive batter has scored 2,689 runs in 97 WT20I matches, averaging 31.63. In 2025, Esha Oza scored 342 runs in 9 matches at an average of 38, and she also smashed a magnificent 113 runs in one of the tour matches. She is one of the key batters for the UAE side, and we back her to come good in this fixture against PNG.

Papua New Guinea Women vs UAE Women Top Bowlers

Isabel Toua to be the Top Bowler for Papua New Guinea Women

Isabel Toua was the leading wicket-taker for PNG in the recently concluded Women’s Quadrangular Series, picking up 4 wickets in three matches. She has 45 wickets in 50 matches at an outstanding average of 12.02. Expect Toua to step up and deliver an impactful spell against the UAE.

Esha Oza to be the Top Bowlers for UAE Women

The skipper of the UAE, Esha Oza, is equally effective with the ball. She has picked up 6 wickets in 9 matches this year at an average of 20.16. She has taken one wicket in the two T20I matches played against PNG Women. With her current form and her tendency to bowl crucial overs, we expect Oza to pick up a handful of wickets in this fixture.