Facts: Darcey Carter scored 173 runs in the last four WT20I matches smashing two half centuries.

Mwamavua Ushanga picked up 8 wickets in the last five WT20I matches.

Scotland Women vs Tanzania Women Chance of Winning

Scotland Women are coming off a 15-run victory against Uganda Women. Batting first, Scotland struggled but managed to post a total of 115 runs for 9 wickets in their 20 overs. The innings was held together by Darcey Carter, who remained not out with a crucial 54 runs off 50 balls, featuring five boundaries and one six. She was briefly supported by Megan McColl who scored a quick 32 off 22 balls.

In their defense of the modest total, the Scottish bowlers performed excellently to restrict Uganda to 100/6. Priyanaz Chatterji and Abtaha Maqsood were the most effective, both taking two wickets and maintaining low economy rates. The disciplined bowling effort was key in securing the hard-fought win.

Tanzania Women secured a dominant 8-wicket victory over Namibia Women, successfully chasing a target of 119 in just 17 overs in their last match. The win was built on an excellent bowling effort, restricting Namibia to 118/5. Mwanamvua Ushanga was the pick of the bowlers, claiming two wickets for 27 runs in her three overs. Nasra Nassoro Saidi was highly economical, taking one wicket for only 16 runs.

In the chase, opener Saum Mtae was the star, remaining not out on 55 runs off 45 balls, hitting four boundaries and two sixes to ensure a quick finish. She was well-supported by Fatuma Kibasu (26) and Hudaa Omary (28*).

Scotland Women’s Chance of Winning: 55%

Tanzania Women’s Chance of Winning: 45%

Scotland Women vs Tanzania Women Prediction & Tips 2025

Darcey Carter has scored 54*, 71, 26, and 22 runs in her last four matches and has played a key role in Scotland’s recent dominance. Carter plays an aggressive brand of cricket and likes to take the attack to the opposition bowlers. She is comfortable against both pace and spin. Given her current run of form, we predict Carter to score more than 18 runs in this fixture.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Scotland Women vs Tanzania Women Toss Prediction

Teams bowling first won both the matches played at the Asian Institute of Technology ground in the Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy, where the conditions were better for batting as the game progressed. Not even a single score of over 120 was recorded in all four innings. We predict the team that wins the toss will ideally look to bowl first at this venue.

Weather Report

On Friday, Bangkok will experience cloudy weather with a high of 27°C. Humidity will be around 59%, with light winds blowing at 13 km/h. There’s a minimal 10% chance of precipitation, making it mostly dry throughout the day.

Cloudy No Rain 27C 13 Km/hr

Cloudy No Rain 27C 13 Km/hr

Scotland Women vs Tanzania Women Players List

Playing UGA NAM First Team Second Team no information yet

Scotland Women and Tanzania Women Recent Form

Scotland Women Recent Form

Scotland won their last match against Uganda Women by 15 runs and are currently on a four-game winning streak, including the three wins in the Women's Quadrangular T20I Series in Thailand.

Tanzania Women Recent Form

Tanzania Women won three of the last four matches played including a clinical win over Namibia Women by 8 wickets in their first match of the ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy.

Scotland Women vs Tanzania Women Head to Head

This is the first time both teams are squaring off in Women’s T20I matches.

Scotland Women vs Tanzania Women T20i Terdthai Cricket Ground, null Uganda Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.09 Bet Now! Namibia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 6.40 Bet Now!

Scotland Women vs Tanzania Women Top Batters

Darcey Carter to be the Top Batter for Scotland Women

Darcey Carter has been in sensational form for Scotland Women, finishing as the top batter in three of the last four matches. She has scored 54*, 71, 26, and 22 runs in these games, accumulating a total of 173 runs. Given her consistent performance and current form, we back Carter to be the top batter for Scotland Women in this fixture.

Hudaa Mrisho Omary to be the Top Batter for Tanzania Women

Hudaa Mrisho Omary played a huge role with the bat in Tanzania’s clinical win over Namibia Women scoring 28* runs in 26 balls continuing from where she left off in the last series against Canada. So far in 2025 she has scored 230 runs in 15 matches, averaging 23. Given her good run of form and consistency we back Omary to be the top batter for Tanzania.

Scotland Women vs Tanzania Women Top Bowlers

Abtaha Maqsood to be the Top Bowler for Scotland Women

Maqsood bowled a match-winning spell of 2/20 while defending a low total of 116 runs in the last match against Uganda Women, where she finished as the top bowler for her side. The leggie is one of the most experienced spinners and gets wickets in the middle overs with her variations and impeccable line and length. On a track that favours the spinners, expect Maqsood to continue her good run of form.

Mwamavua Ushanga to be the Top Bowler for Tanzania Women

Ushanga was the top bowler for Tanzania in the last match finishing with figures of 2/27. In the last five matches, Ushanga picked up 8 wickets finishing as the top bowler in three of those matches. We back her to continue her good run of form with the ball and be the top bowler for her team.