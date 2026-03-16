Facts: Janet Mbabazi scored 204 runs in 18 matches against Namibia Women.

Sune Wittmann scored 229 runs in 18 matches against Uganda Women.

Uganda Women vs Namibia Women Chance of Winning

Uganda Women head into this contest following a 15-run loss to Scotland Women, falling short while chasing a target of 116. The Ugandan bowlers performed admirably to restrict Scotland to 115/9. Captain Janet Mbabazi led the attack with excellent figures of 3 wickets for 17 runs, supported by Concy Aweko and Nakisuuyi, who both claimed one wicket each with economical spells.

However, the batting effort struggled to gain momentum against disciplined bowling. Immaculate Nakisuuyi top-scored with 36 runs off 42 balls, while Esther Iloku contributed 24. Despite a determined effort, they could only reach 100/6 in their 20 overs, unable to find the boundaries and acceleration needed to reach the target.

Namibia Women are coming off an 8-wicket loss against Tanzania Women. Batting first, the Namibian side set a total of 118 runs for 5 wickets. The innings was anchored by captain Sune Wittmann, who top-scored with a solid 53 runs off 50 balls, including five boundaries and three sixes, providing a strong platform. Kayleen Green also contributed a steady 20. However, aside from these two, the other batters couldn't convert their starts into big scores.

In their bowling defense, Namibia's attack struggled to contain the Tanzanian batters. Jurriene Diergaardt and Victoria Hamunyela were the only successful bowlers, each taking one wicket. Unfortunately, they couldn't apply enough pressure, and Tanzania comfortably chased down the target in 17 overs.

Uganda Women’s Chance of Winning: 55%

Namibia Women’s Chance of Winning: 45%

Uganda Women vs Namibia Women Prediction & Tips 2025

Kayleen Green scored 20 runs in 32 balls in the last match against Tanzania Women. This is the second time in the last four matches, she has managed to score 20 or more runs. Green has performed very well in WT20Is in 2025, scoring 460 runs in 22 matches at an average of 27.50. She is one of the key batters for Namibia Women in this fixture, and given her recent form, we predict Green to score over 18 runs.

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Uganda Women vs Namibia Women Toss Prediction

In the last seven WT20I matches played at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok teams bowling first won five matches, while the team batting first won two matches and the average 1st innings score was 112 runs. We predict the team that wins the toss will look to bowl first at this venue as the conditions favour teams chasing.

Weather Report

On Friday, Bangkok will experience cloudy weather with a high of 27°C. Humidity will be around 59%, with light winds blowing at 13 km/h. There’s a minimal 10% chance of precipitation, making it mostly dry throughout the day.

Cloudy No Rain 27C 13 Km/hr

Cloudy No Rain 27C 13 Km/hr

Uganda Women and Namibia Women Players List

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Uganda Women and Namibia Women Recent Form

Uganda Women Recent Form

Uganda Women lost their last match against Scotland Women by 15 runs, but their recent form is good where they won four of the last five matches.

Namibia Women Recent Form

Namibia Women are in a bit of a rut at the moment having lost the last five WT20I matches played.

Uganda Women vs Namibia Women Head to Head

Uganda Women and Namibia Women squared off in 18 WT20I till date, where both teams won 9 matches apiece. The last time these two teams faced off earlier in the year, Uganda Women won the match by 5 wickets.

Matches Played: 18

Uganda Women: 9

Namibia Women: 9

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Uganda Women vs Namibia Women Top Batters

Janet Mbabazi to be the Top Batter for Uganda Women

Janet Mbabazi, the skipper of Uganda, has been the top scorer in three of her last six matches, accumulating 90 runs at an average of 18. She has scored 204 runs in 18 matches against Namibia, averaging around 15. With her experience and consistency, we can expect an impactful knock from Mbabazi against the formidable Namibian bowling attack.

Sune Wittmann to be the Top Batter for Namibia Women

Sune Wittmann scored a valiant knock of 53 runs off 50 balls in the last match against Tanzania Women and ended the match as the top batter.She has a pretty good record against Uganda Women, scoring 229 runs in 18 matches, averaging 13. Given her current run of form, we back Wittmann to be the top batter for her side in this fixture.

Uganda Women vs Namibia Women Top Bowlers

Janet Mbabazi to be the Top Bowler for Uganda Women

Mbabazi bowled a superb spell of 3/17, including a maiden over, against the top-quality batting side of Scotland and finished as the top bowler for her side. In the last five matches, she has picked up 8 wickets and has been the top bowler in three of those matches. Given her good run of form with the ball, we back Mbabazi to be the top bowler for her side.

Victoria Hamunyela to be the Top Bowler for Namibia Women

Victoria Hamunyela picked up one wicket in the last match against Tanzania Women and was the top bowler for her side. Hamunyela picked up three wickets in the last five matches and has been the top scorer in two of those matches. We expect an impactful spell from her in this fixture.