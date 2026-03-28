Malawi vs Seychelles ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier B Match Prediction SEY 45 % Chance of Winning MAL 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.06 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 11th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier B will be between Malawi and Seychelles. This match will take place on 28 March at 7:20 PM IST at the Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field. Seychelles has shown mixed momentum in this tournament, as the team aims to regain form in the next game. On the other hand, Malawi has regained its winning momentum as the team aims for another crucial win.

Who will win? Malawi Seychelles Vote 0 votes

Facts: Malawi has defeated Seychelles once out of the two head-to-head matches between them.

Sami Sohail, from Malawi, has scored 2022 runs in 64 innings at an average of 44.93.

Samarathunga Rukmal, from Seychelles, has taken 8 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 32.75.

Malawi vs Seychelles Chances of Winning

Malawi will be entering the next game against Seychelles with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Seychelles in the head-to-head matches, which could help them to grab another win in the tournament. They have players such as Sami Sohail, who has scored 2022 runs in 64 innings at an average of 44.93, and Daniel Jakiel, who holds 58 wickets in 48 innings at an average of 20.25. On the other hand, Seychelles will be keen to regain its winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Samarathunga Rukmal, who holds 8 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 32.75, and Rashen de Silva, who has scored 205 runs in 12 innings at an average of 22.77.

Malawi Chances of Winning: 55%

Seychelles Chances of Winning: 45%

Malawi vs Seychelles Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Malawi did not have a good start to the tournament, but the team has managed to regain its winning momentum. With the next game against Seychelles, they will be utilising their head-to-head advantage to grab another win and rank up in the standings. They have batters such as Kazim Somani, who has scored 194 runs in 16 innings at an average of 17.63, and Daniel Jakiel, who has scored 231 runs in 32 innings at an average of 12.83. Mike Choamba will be a key bowler for the team, as he has taken 18 wickets in 27 innings at an average of 19.77.

On the other hand, Seychelles cannot be underestimated in the upcoming match. While they may not have been strong against Malawi in the head-to-head matches, the team will still aim to regain its winning momentum. They have batters such as Jobayer Hossen, who has scored 43 runs in 4 innings at an average of 14.33, and Thiwanka Rajapaksha, who has scored 185 runs in 13 innings at an average of 14.23. Mazharul Islam has been a key bowler for the team, as he holds 3 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 19.33.

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Malawi vs Seychelles Match Toss Prediction

The match between Malawi and Seychelles will be played at the Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field. This ground is known to favour the team bowling first, as 11 out of 17 T20Is played here have been won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 113, and it drops to 95 in the second innings. Looking at the pitch conditions and past records, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team would bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Malawi and Seychelles could be affected due to the weather conditions. There is a 10% chance of rain on the match day, and high wind speeds are also expected.

Cloudy 77% Humidity 27° - 29° C 23 kmph

Cloudy 77% Humidity 27° - 29° C 23 kmph

Malawi and Seychelles Player List

Playing SEY MAL First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Malawi Team Form

Malawi has regained its winning momentum in the tournament as it prepares for the next game. While they have been strong against Seychelles in the head-to-head encounters, the team will look to the next game as an opportunity to continue their winning momentum. They have players such as Sami Sohail, who holds 66 wickets in 55 innings at an average of 18.04, and Gift Kansonkho, who has scored 676 runs in 48 innings at an average of 15.72.

Seychelles Team Form

Seychelles has shown mixed performances in this tournament, as they have struggled to secure wins consistently. The team will remain eager to take revenge for the previous losses to Malawi. They have players such as Thilina Silva, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14, and Mazharul Islam, who has scored 287 runs in 19 innings at an average of 19.13.

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Malawi vs Seychelles Top Batters

Sami Sohail is the top run scorer for Malawi in this tournament. He has managed to score 2022 runs in 64 innings at an average of 44.93 and a strike rate of 124.50.

On the other hand, Rashen de Silva is the top run scorer for Seychelles. He has managed to score 205 runs for the team in 12 innings at an average of 22.77.

Malawi vs Seychelles Top Bowlers

Daniel Jakiel is the leading wicket-taker for Malawi in this tournament. He has secured 58 wickets for the team in 48 innings at an average of 20.25.

Samarathunga Rukmal is leading the wicket-taking charts for Seychelles this time. He has taken 8 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 32.75.