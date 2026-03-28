Saint Helena vs Tanzania ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier B Match Prediction
TAN
60%
Chance of Winning
SAI
40%
Parimatch
T20i
Achimota Senior Secondary School B Field
Who will win?
Facts:
- Tanzania and Saint Helena will be facing each other for the first time.
- Jamie Essex, from Saint Helena, has scored 58 runs in 4 innings at an average of 14.50.
- Ally Kimote, from Tanzania, holds 89 wickets in 73 innings at an average of 15.93.
Saint Helena vs Tanzania Chances of Winning
Tanzania has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Saint Helena. The team has shown impressive performances in this tournament, as they are likely to continue the same in the upcoming match. They have players such as Mukesh Suthar, who has scored 299 runs in 11 innings at an average of 59.80, and Ally Kimote, who holds 89 wickets in 73 innings at an average of 15.93. On the other hand, Saint Helena will also remain eager to regain their winning momentum in the next match against Tanzania. They have players such as Jamie Essex, who has scored 58 runs in 4 matches at an average of 14.50, and Rhys Francis, who holds 3 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 27.33.
- Saint Helena Chances of Winning: 40%
- Tanzania Chances of Winning: 60%
Saint Helena vs Tanzania Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Saint Helena has struggled to secure wins in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier B. In their upcoming match, they will be going against one of the best teams of the campaign, Tanzania, which makes things even more challenging for them. They have batsmen such as Joey Thomas, who has scored 42 runs in 4 innings at an average of 14, and Andrew Yon, who has scored 214 runs in 12 innings at an average of 19.45. Jordi Henry has been a vital wicket-taking option, with 6 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 22.
On the other hand, Tanzania has shown its dominance from the very first game of the tournament. Taking a look at their red-hot form, the team will be eager to continue the same in the next game against Saint Helena. They have batters such as Ajith Augastin, who has scored 277 runs in 12 innings at an average of 27.70, and Arun Yadav, who has scored 468 runs in 13 innings at an average of 42.54. Khalidy Juma has been a key wicket-taker, with 26 wickets in 17 innings at an average of 14.26.
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Saint Helena vs Tanzania Match Toss Prediction
The clash between Saint Helena and Tanzania will take place at the Achimota Senior Secondary School B Field. It can be considered a neutral venue, since it has favoured both batsmen and bowlers equally. Out of 13 T20Is played here, 6 have been won by the team batting first, and 6 have been won by the chasing team. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 111, dropping to 77 in the second innings. It can be predicted that the team winning the toss here would bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Saint Helena and Tanzania could be affected due to the weather conditions. There is a 10% chance of rain on the match day, and high wind speeds are also expected.
Saint Helena and Tanzania Player List
Team Form
Saint Helena Team Form
Saint Helena has not been able to secure wins in this tournament. With its upcoming match against Tanzania, the team will be eager to give a fight and regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Aiden Leo, who has scored 98 runs in 11 innings at an average of 10.88, and Joey Thomas, who holds 3 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 29.33.
Tanzania Team Form
Tanzania has showcased strong performances in the current edition, securing dominant wins. Considering their recent form, the team will be looking forward to the match against Saint Helena as another win. They have players such as Ivan Selemani, who has scored 1467 runs in 65 innings at an average of 24.04, and Yalinde Nkanya, who holds 68 wickets in 51 innings at an average of 12.94.
Saint Helena vs Tanzania Head to Head
Saint Helena vs Tanzania
T20i
Achimota Senior Secondary School B Field, null
Tanzania
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Saint Helena
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Saint Helena vs Tanzania Top Batters
Jamie Essex is the top run scorer for Saint Helena in this tournament. He has managed to score 58 runs in his 4 T20Is at an average of 14.50 and a strike rate of 68.23.
Mukesh Suthar is the top run scorer for Tanzania in this tournament. In his T20I career, he has scored 299 runs in 11 innings at an average of 59.80 and a strike rate of 141.03.
Saint Helena vs Tanzania Top Bowlers
Rhys Francis is the leading wicket-taker for Saint Helena in this tournament. In his T20I career, he has managed to take 3 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 27.33.
Ally Kimote has been a key bowler for Tanzania in this tournament. He has been able to take a massive total of 89 wickets in 73 innings at an average of 15.93.
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