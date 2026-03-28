Ghana vs Eswatini ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier B Match Prediction ESW 45 % Chance of Winning GHA 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.16 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 12th match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier B will take place between Ghana and Eswatini. This match will take place on 28 March at 7:20 PM IST at the Achimota Senior Secondary School B Field. Ghana has dominated in this tournament with consecutive wins, as they aim to secure another win in the next game. On the other hand, Eswatini will be eager to get a turnaround in the next game and rank up in the standings.

Who will win? Ghana Eswatini Vote 0 votes

Facts: Ghana has defeated Eswatini in both of their games against each other.

Bharani Majji, from Ghana, has scored 53 runs in 2 innings at an average of 26.50.

Melusi Magagula, from Eswatini, has taken 40 wickets in 34 innings at an average of 19.87.

Ghana vs Eswatini Chances of Winning

Ghana enters the upcoming match against Eswatini with a higher chance of winning. The team holds an unbeaten record against Eswatini in the head-to-head matches and also takes home ground advantage in the next game. They have players such as Bharani Majji, who has scored 53 runs in 2 innings at an average of 26.50, and Nitesh, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 7.50. On the other hand, Eswatini will be eager to regain its winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Melusi Magagula, who holds 40 wickets in 34 innings at an average of 19.87, and Hujeifa Jangariya, who has scored 227 runs in 9 innings at an average of 28.37.

Ghana Chances of Winning: 55%

Eswatini Chances of Winning: 45%

Ghana vs Eswatini Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Ghana has stepped up as the top contenders in this tournament, noting their form. In the next game against Eswatini, they will be taking the home ground advantage and they have also been undefeated against them in the head-to-head encounters. They have batsmen such as Frank Baaleri, who has scored 89 runs in 8 innings at an average of 12.71, and Devender Singh, who has scored 281 runs in 21 innings at an average of 23.41. Isaac Aboagye has been a key contributor with the ball, as he holds 9 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 11.55.

On the other hand, Eswatini will be keen to regain its winning momentum. The team started off well in this tournament but they were not able to maintain their momentum, which has troubled them a bit. They have batsmen such as Mohammed Alamgir, who has scored 159 runs in 11 innings at an average of 26.50, and Minhaz Khojbariya, who has scored 121 runs in 12 innings at an average of 12.10. Adil Butt has been a key bowler, with 30 wickets in 25 innings at an average of 21.96.

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Ghana vs Eswatini Match Toss Prediction

The match between Ghana and Eswatini will be played at the Achimota Senior Secondary School B Field, which offers home ground advantage to Ghana. Since it has equally benefited bowlers and batsmen, it can be regarded as a neutral venue. The side batting first has won six of the thirteen T20Is played here, while the chasing team has won six. At this pitch, the average score in the first inning is 111, which falls to 77 in the second. The team that wins the toss at this venue is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather may have an impact on the Ghana versus Eswatini match. On the day of the contest, there is a 10% probability of rain and strong winds.

Cloudy 77% Humidity 27° - 29° C 23 kmph

Cloudy 77% Humidity 27° - 29° C 23 kmph

Ghana and Eswatini Player List

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Ghana vs Eswatini Top Batters

Bharani Majji has topped the run scoring charts for Ghana in this tournament. He has been able to score 53 runs in 2 innings at an average of 26.50 and a strike rate of 79.10.

Hujeifa Jangariya is the highest run scorer for Eswatini till now. He has managed to score 227 runs for the team in 9 innings at an average of 28.37.

Ghana vs Eswatini Top Bowlers

Nitesh has been the star with the ball for Ghana in this tournament. In just 2 innings, he has managed to take 4 wickets at an average of 7.50.

Melusi Magagula is the highest wicket-taker for Eswatini in this tournament. He has taken 40 wickets in 34 matches at an average of 19.87.