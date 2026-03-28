Ghana vs Eswatini ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier B Match Prediction
ESW
45%
Chance of Winning
GHA
55%
Parimatch
T20i
Achimota Senior Secondary School B Field
Who will win?
Facts:
- Ghana has defeated Eswatini in both of their games against each other.
- Bharani Majji, from Ghana, has scored 53 runs in 2 innings at an average of 26.50.
- Melusi Magagula, from Eswatini, has taken 40 wickets in 34 innings at an average of 19.87.
Ghana vs Eswatini Chances of Winning
Ghana enters the upcoming match against Eswatini with a higher chance of winning. The team holds an unbeaten record against Eswatini in the head-to-head matches and also takes home ground advantage in the next game. They have players such as Bharani Majji, who has scored 53 runs in 2 innings at an average of 26.50, and Nitesh, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 7.50. On the other hand, Eswatini will be eager to regain its winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Melusi Magagula, who holds 40 wickets in 34 innings at an average of 19.87, and Hujeifa Jangariya, who has scored 227 runs in 9 innings at an average of 28.37.
- Ghana Chances of Winning: 55%
- Eswatini Chances of Winning: 45%
Ghana vs Eswatini Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Ghana has stepped up as the top contenders in this tournament, noting their form. In the next game against Eswatini, they will be taking the home ground advantage and they have also been undefeated against them in the head-to-head encounters. They have batsmen such as Frank Baaleri, who has scored 89 runs in 8 innings at an average of 12.71, and Devender Singh, who has scored 281 runs in 21 innings at an average of 23.41. Isaac Aboagye has been a key contributor with the ball, as he holds 9 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 11.55.
On the other hand, Eswatini will be keen to regain its winning momentum. The team started off well in this tournament but they were not able to maintain their momentum, which has troubled them a bit. They have batsmen such as Mohammed Alamgir, who has scored 159 runs in 11 innings at an average of 26.50, and Minhaz Khojbariya, who has scored 121 runs in 12 innings at an average of 12.10. Adil Butt has been a key bowler, with 30 wickets in 25 innings at an average of 21.96.
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Ghana vs Eswatini Match Toss Prediction
The match between Ghana and Eswatini will be played at the Achimota Senior Secondary School B Field, which offers home ground advantage to Ghana. Since it has equally benefited bowlers and batsmen, it can be regarded as a neutral venue. The side batting first has won six of the thirteen T20Is played here, while the chasing team has won six. At this pitch, the average score in the first inning is 111, which falls to 77 in the second. The team that wins the toss at this venue is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The weather may have an impact on the Ghana versus Eswatini match. On the day of the contest, there is a 10% probability of rain and strong winds.
Ghana and Eswatini Player List
Ghana vs Eswatini Head to Head
Ghana vs Eswatini
T20i
Achimota Senior Secondary School B Field, null
Eswatini
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Ghana
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Ghana vs Eswatini Top Batters
Bharani Majji has topped the run scoring charts for Ghana in this tournament. He has been able to score 53 runs in 2 innings at an average of 26.50 and a strike rate of 79.10.
Hujeifa Jangariya is the highest run scorer for Eswatini till now. He has managed to score 227 runs for the team in 9 innings at an average of 28.37.
Ghana vs Eswatini Top Bowlers
Nitesh has been the star with the ball for Ghana in this tournament. In just 2 innings, he has managed to take 4 wickets at an average of 7.50.
Melusi Magagula is the highest wicket-taker for Eswatini in this tournament. He has taken 40 wickets in 34 matches at an average of 19.87.
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