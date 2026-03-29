Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Match Prediction MI 55 % Chance of Winning KKR 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Cricket fans are anticipating the second match of the Indian Premier League, as it will feature Mumbai Indians going against Kolkata Knight Riders. This match will be played on 29 March at 7:30 PM IST at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians were among the top performers in the last season, as they finished in the Qualifier stages. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders finished 8th in the standings, as they aim for a rebound in the upcoming season. It will be intense to see which one of these two teams starts the new season with a win.

Who will win? Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Vote 0 votes

Facts: Kolkata Knight Riders has defeated Mumbai Indians three times in their last five head-to-head matches.

Finn Allen has scored 8 runs off 5 balls against Jasprit Bumrah, while Bumrah is yet to take her wicket.

Suryakumar Yadav has scored 42 runs off 43 balls against Varun Chakravarthy, and Varun has also managed to dismiss him once.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chances of Winning

Mumbai Indians have a higher chance of winning in their upcoming match against Kolkata Knight Riders. The team has been strong against Kolkata in the head-to-head encounters and also take the home ground advantage which could help them to start off with a win. They have players such as Suryakumar Yadav, who has scored 4311 runs in 151 innings at an average of 35.04, and Jasprit Bumrah, who holds 183 wickets in 145 innings at an average of 22.02. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders stand as a close contender in this game, noting their recent record over Mumbai Indians. For the opener, the team has players such as Ajinkya Rahane, who has scored 5032 runs in 183 innings at an average of 30.49, and Matheesha Pathirana, who holds 47 wickets in 32 innings at an average of 21.61.

Mumbai Indians Chances of Winning: 55%

Kolkata Knight Riders Chances of Winning: 45%

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Mumbai Indians, the five time IPL champions, are hunting down their sixth title this time. And with the team's first match against Kolkata Knight Riders, they will be eager to get a winning start. They have been strong against Kolkata Knight Riders in the head-to-head matches and also take the home ground advantage in their first game. Their batting line-up has key batsmen such as Rohit Sharma, who has scored 7046 runs in 267 innings at an average of 29.73, and Quinton de Kock, who has scored 3309 runs in 115 innings at an average of 30.63. With the ball, the team could rely on Trent Boult, who holds 143 wickets in 119 innings at an average of 26.20.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, will be trying its best to get a winning start in the upcoming season. Considering their recent record against the Mumbai Indians, the team might have a chance to turn things around in the next game. They have batsmen such as Manish Pandey, who has scored 3942 runs in 162 innings at an average of 29.41, and Cameron Green, who has scored 707 runs in 28 innings at an average of 41.58. Sunil Narine will come out as a key bowler for the team, who holds 192 wickets in 187 innings at an average of 25.63.

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Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

The match between the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, giving the Mumbai Indians the home ground advantage. This ground is known to favour the team batting first. Out of 21 T20Is played here, 11 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining were won by the chasing team. The average first innings score at this venue is 180, and it drops to 158 in the second innings. Looking at the pitch conditions and past records, the toss-winning team is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders could be affected due to the weather conditions. While there is a 20% chance of rain on the match day, the sky is expected to be clear.

Sunny 70% Humidity 26° - 30° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 70% Humidity 26° - 30° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders Players List

Team Form

Mumbai Indians Team Form

The Mumbai Indians were among the top-performing teams last season. The team finished 4th in the standings and even made it to the Qualifier stages, where they lost to Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. They have players such as Tilak Varma, who has scored 1499 runs in 51 innings at an average of 37.47, and Deepak Chahar, who holds 88 wickets in 95 innings at an average of 29.51.

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, did not have a good time in the last edition. The team finished 8th in the league stages with just 5 wins and 7 losses in 14 matches. They have players such as Rinku Singh, who has scored 1099 runs in 51 innings at an average of 30.52, and Varun Chakravarthy, who holds 100 wickets in 83 innings at an average of 23.85.

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Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Batters

Suryakumar Yadav has been a vital asset to the batting line-up of the Mumbai Indians. In his last 10 IPL matches, he has managed to score 478 runs at an average of 79.67.

On the other hand, Ajinkya Rahane has been one of the top batters for the Kolkata Knight Riders. He has been able to score 305 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 38.13.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah will be the key bowler for the Mumbai Indians even in the IPL 2026 edition. In his last 10 IPL matches, he has managed to take 17 wickets at an economy of 6.18.

Varun Chakravarthy, on the other hand, has been leading the charts for the Kolkata Knight Riders. He has managed to take 14 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 7.97.