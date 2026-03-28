Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Match Prediction

RCB 53 % Chance of Winning SRH 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

The countdown finally comes to an end, as the Indian Premier League is all set to commence with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru going against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season opener. This match will be played on 28 March at 7:30 PM IST at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be entering the tournament as the defending champions, which makes them aim for a strong start. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad finished 6th in the last season, and they aim to defeat the defending champions in the season opener.

Who will win? Royal Challengers Bengaluru Sunrisers Hyderabad Vote 0 votes

Facts: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad three times in their last five head-to-head matches, while the latter won the other two.

Virat Kohli has scored 80 runs off 47 balls against Harshal Patel, while Patel has dismissed him twice.

Abhishek Sharma has scored 12 runs off 6 balls against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, while Bhuvi is yet to take his wicket.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chances of Winning

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be entering the season opener with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the recent games and even takes the home ground advantage, which could help them to win. They will be coming with players such as Virat Kohli, who has scored 8661 runs in 259 innings at an average of 39.54, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who holds 198 wickets in 190 innings at an average of 27.33. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be eager to start off the campaign with a win. They have been strong against RCB in overall matches, which gives them a slight edge. The team will bring players such as Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 1816 runs in 74 innings at an average of 27.10, and Harshal Patel, who holds 151 wickets in 116 innings at an average of 23.70.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chances of Winning: 53%

Sunrisers Hyderabad Chances of Winning: 47%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter the IPL 2026 as the front-runners to win the title. Being the defending champions, the team has shown no signs of stopping with its all-round performances. In the first match against SRH, they will be taking home ground advantage and the favour of their record against Hyderabad lately. They have batsmen such as Phil Salt, who has scored 1056 runs in 34 innings at an average of 34.06, and Rajat Patidar, who has scored 1111 runs in 38 innings at an average of 30.86. Romario Shepherd will also be a reliable bowler for the team, who holds 10 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 40.80.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad cannot be underestimated in the first match against the defending champions. The team has a strong batting line-up, which could help them to convert Chinnaswamy into a run machine. With its overall record over RCB, the team will be eager to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Travis Head, who has scored 1146 runs in 37 innings at an average of 34.72, and Ishan Kishan, who has scored 2998 runs in 112 innings at an average of 29.10. Brydon Carse will be a key bowler for the team in the absence of Pat Cummins, who is yet to make his IPL debut.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction

The IPL opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, offering home-ground advantage to RCB. This venue is known to favour the chasing teams. Out of 18 T20Is played here, 9 have been won by the chasing team, and 7 have been won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 141, and drops to just 136 in the second innings. It can be predicted that the toss-winning team would choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad won't be affected due to the weather conditions. Although there is a 5% chance of rain, the skies are expected to be partly sunny.

Partly Sunny 37% Humidity 22° - 33° C 8 kmph

Partly Sunny 37% Humidity 22° - 33° C 8 kmph

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have shown impressive form in the Indian Premier League. The team finished 2nd in the league stages last season with 9 wins in 14 matches, and even went on to win the title. They have players such as Devdutt Padikkal, who has scored 1806 runs in 74 innings at an average of 25.43, and Nuwan Thushara, who holds 9 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 31.44.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad were able to finish the last season on a positive note. With three consecutive wins in the end, the team finished in 6th place with 6 wins in 14 matches. They have players such as Heinrich Klaasen, who has scored 1480 runs in 45 innings at an average of 40, and Jaydev Unadkat, who holds 110 wickets in 111 innings at an average of 30.58.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Batters

Virat Kohli will be a key batsman for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the next edition. He has been in red-hot form, and scored 471 runs in his last 10 IPL games at an average of 58.88.

On the other hand, Abhishek Sharma will be leading the charge for Sunrisers Hyderabad. In his last 10 matches, he has managed to score 406 runs at an average of 45.11 and a strike rate of 200.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Bowlers

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the bowling line-up of RCB in the absence of Josh Hazlewood. In his last 10 IPL matches, Bhuvi has managed to take 12 wickets at an economy of 9.89.

Eshan Malinga has been a rising star for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last few games. He has been able to secure 13 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 8.93.