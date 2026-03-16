Facts: Bangladesh Women’s Jannatul Ferdus is the third leading bowler of the competition with five wickets in a single innings.

Ireland Women’s Jane Maguire stands as the second highest wicket-taker so far with six wickets under her belt in two innings.

Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Chances of Winning

Bangladesh Women achieved a statement victory during the first game against Thailand Women where they handed the latter an absolute pasting. Having been asked to bat first, Bangladesh Women scored 271 runs which was an attainable total. Captain and wicket-keeper batter Nigar Sultana top-scored with 101 while Sharmin Akhter and Fargana Hoque also went hammer and tongs to score 94* and 53 runs, respectively. When the time came to defend, Fahima Khatun and Jannatul Ferdus were absolutely relentless as they captured a fifer each. Together, both bowlers were able to dismiss Thailand Women’s entire lineup for a ridiculously low total of 93, giving the team an outstanding 178-run triumph.

Ireland Women, on the other hand, received two back-to-back upsets and the last time around, they faced West Indies Women. The game was truncated due to the rain and West Indies Women scored 181 runs in 33 overs. This was not an impossible task but Ireland Women failed to surpass the score. Opener and wicket-keeper, Amy Hunter, led from the front with 48 runs with Laura Delany as a close second, having scored 32 runs. However, with insufficient contributions from the rest, Ireland Women fell short by just six runs after getting bundled out for 175.

Bangladesh Women chance of winning - 55%

Ireland Women chance of winning - 45%

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Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Betting Tips

Ireland Women to score high before first dismissal

Sarah Forbes’ early dismissal in the first match affected Ireland Women’s first wicket a great deal as her partnership with skipper Gaby Lewis came to an end after 27 runs where most of the scoring was done by the latter. Wicket-keeper batter Amy Hunter was brought in lieu of Forbes for the previous game against West Indies Women, and this instantly made a world of difference as the pair added 57 runs to the first wicket. They are capable of kicking it up a notch and doing even better in the upcoming game against Bangladesh Women.

Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Toss Prediction

Gaddafi Stadium has hosted two matches in the tournament so far where the toss winners elected to field first both times. However, the teams batting first emerged victorious on both occasions even with a low average first innings total of 199, albeit one game was reduced due to the rain. Batting first will be the favored option for the next encounter.

Weather Report

Sunny skies are expected at Lahore on the day of the fixture with no outlook for the rain, coupled with a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh Women Player List

Nigar Sultana (c), Fargana Hoque, Ishma Tanjim, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Dilara Akter, Fariha Trisna, Jannatul Ferdus, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sanjida Akter Meghla.

Predicted Playing XI

Ishma Tanjim All-rounder Fargana Hoque Batter Sharmin Akhter Batter Nigar Sultana (C) Wicket-keeper Sobhana Mostary Batter Ritu Moni All-rounder Fahima Khatun All-rounder Rabeya Khan Bowler Nahida Akter Bowler Jannatul Ferdus Bowler Marufa Akter Bowler

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh Women’s batting was commendable but their bowlers were the ones who stole the show.

Ireland Women Player List

Gaby Lewis (c), Leah Paul, Sarah Forbes, Arlene Kelly, Laura Delany, Louise Little, Orla Prendergast, Sophie MacMahon, Amy Hunter, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire, Kia McCartney.

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Hunter Wicket-keeper Gaby Lewis (C) Batter Orla Prendergast All-rounder Laura Delany All-rounder Leah Paul Batter Christina Coulter Reilly Batter Louise Little Bowler Arlene Kelly All-rounder Ava Canning Bowler Jane Maguire Bowler Cara Murray Bowler

Ireland Women Team Form

Ireland Women’s top order does the bulk of the scoring but the rest need to step up their game.

Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Head-to-Head

Bangladesh Women have faced Ireland Women in seven completed games out of which the former have six victories.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 9

Bangladesh Women - 6

Ireland Women - 1

No Result - 2

Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Betting Odds

Ireland Women to have a better opening partnership than Bangladesh Women

Ishma Tanjim made her debut for Bangladesh Women in the ODIs during the last game against Thailand Women, having opened with a much more experienced Fargana Hoque. Since the former was out in the fourth over, the pair managed to add a mere 15 runs to the first wicket. On the other hand, Ireland Women started their campaign with a dull 27-run stand between Sarah Forbes and Gaby Lewis but the former was replaced by power hitter Amy Hunter in the second game which bolstered their first partnership to 57 runs. The latter have the potential to keep this positive momentum going and secure another big stand in the upcoming fixture.

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Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Best Batters

Nigar Sultana to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Batter

As predicted for the last match, Nigar Sultana emerged as the top batter for Bangladesh Women with a century against Thailand Women, having scored 101 runs. She was also the team’s leading batter in the previous ODI series against West Indies Women with 93 runs in three innings. Given her consistency, she is expected to come out on top in the upcoming match.

Amy Hunter to be Ireland Women’s Best Batter

Amy Hunter was tied as the leading run scorer during the first game of the tournament with 44 runs but she claimed the top spot in the previous game against West Indies Women, having scored 48 runs. She missed out on two successive half-centuries but stands as the top batter for the team overall with 92 runs in two innings and an average of 46.00, making her the leading contender for the next game.

Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Best Bowlers

Jannatul Ferdus to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Bowler

Jannatul Ferdus was the joint leading bowler for Bangladesh Women with a fifer in the previous match against Thailand Women. Her five-over spell also included an impressive three maidens and an economy rate of 1.40. She is averaging at 1.40 in the tournament so far which makes her the top pick against Ireland Women as well.

Jane Maguire to be Ireland Women’s Best Bowler

Jane Maguire has been incredibly consistent for Ireland Women so far, having claimed three wickets in each of the two games. She was the top bowler in the last match where she delivered seven overs, including a maiden, along with an economy rate of 5.00. With a remarkable bowling average of 11.33, she is the top choice for the next encounter.