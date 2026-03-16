Facts: Bangladesh Women’s skipper, Nigar Sultana, is the second leading batter of the tournament with 152 runs in two innings so far.

Scotland Women’s Kathryn Bryce is the top run-getter of the competition with 157 runs in three innings.

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Chances of Winning

Bangladesh Women made it two for two with their victory over Ireland Women in the previous match. The latter, having elected to bat first, posted a total of 235 on a surface that was better suited to the chasing side. Naturally, Bangladesh Women had the edge during their hunt which was led by Ritu Moni and Nigar Sultana, having scored 67* and 51 runs, respectively. The others did just enough to make the cut and even though the team were eight wickets down towards the tail end of the innings, they managed to cross the line with two wickets in hand.

Scotland Women bounced back from their defeat to overcome Thailand Women in the last match where the former were restricted to a rather mediocre score of 206 runs. Skipper Kathryn Bryce led the charge once again with 60 runs on the board while Megan McColl and Ailsa Lister added 57 and 38 runs, respectively. Although this was a relatively simple score to chase down, the bowlers defended it with all their might by dismissing Thailand Women for 148 in 32 overs, giving Scotland Women a 58-run triumph.

Bangladesh Women chance of winning - 75%

Scotland Women chance of winning - 25%

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Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Betting Tips

Bangladesh Women to score low before first dismissal

Ishma Tanjim has done little to justify her position as an opening batter for Bangladesh Women in the tournament, considering she has an average of 5.00 so far. Additionally, Fargana Hoque’s inconsistency has been a problem for the team but given her experience, she will certainly bounce back. Nevertheless, Tanjim has weighed down their partnership which has resulted in stands of 1 and 15 in the previous two matches. As it stands, improvement seems unlikely and another low total is on the cards for the duo in the next match.

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Toss Prediction

The average first innings total of 211 at Gaddafi Stadium in the present tournament is quite low and the track supports chases. Even though the teams batting first took two wins out of three games so far, fielding first was preferred twice and it will remain the top choice for the upcoming fixture as well.

Weather Report

Sunny conditions are predicted at Lahore with absolutely no possibility of precipitation, and the temperature is set to touch 37 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh Women Player List

Nigar Sultana (c), Fargana Hoque, Ishma Tanjim, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Dilara Akter, Fariha Trisna, Jannatul Ferdus, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sanjida Akter Meghla.

Predicted Playing XI

Ishma Tanjim All-rounder Fargana Hoque Batter Sharmin Akhter Batter Nigar Sultana (C) Wicket-keeper Sobhana Mostary Batter Ritu Moni All-rounder Fahima Khatun All-rounder Rabeya Khan Bowler Nahida Akter Bowler Jannatul Ferdus Bowler Marufa Akter Bowler

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh Women have a formidable batting lineup, especially with the likes of Nigar Sultana, Fargana Hoque and Ritu Moni. Their bowling attack is also incredibly strong which is evidenced by their wicket-taking prowess in the first game against Thailand Women.

Scotland Women Player List

Kathryn Bryce (c), Abtaha Maqsood, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Megan McColl, Chloe Abel, Darcey Carter, Katherine Fraser, Nayma Sheikh, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Maryam Faisal, Pippa Sproul, Sarah Bryce, Hannah Rainey, Rachel Slater.

Predicted Playing XI

Abbi Aitken-Drummond Batter Pippa Sproul Batter Kathryn Bryce (C) Batter Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Ailsa Lister Batter Megan McColl Batter Katherine Fraser All-rounder Priyanaz Chatterji All-rounder Chloe Abel Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler Rachel Slater Bowler

Scotland Women Team Form

Scotland Women have been a strong side so far, save for their upset against the hosts in the second outing. Their batters still need to show improvement since their performances have been off the mark.

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Head-to-Head

Bangladesh Women and Scotland Women are yet to face each other in the ODIs and there is no existing record between the teams.

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Betting Odds

Scotland Women to have a better opening partnership than Bangladesh Women

Ishma Tanjim has failed to contribute in both of Bangladesh Women’s matches so far but Fargana Hoque was also a disappointment in the last game. In the tournament so far, the pair added 1 and 15 runs to the first wicket. While Scotland Women have had struggles of their own, Pippa Sproul and Abbi Aitken-Drummond have been better than their upcoming counterparts with scores of 13, 4 and 48 runs in the previous three encounters. Both opening wickets have got their work cut out but Scotland Women have a slight upper hand going into the next match.

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Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Best Batters

Nigar Sultana to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Batter

Nigar Sultana scored a half-century in the previous match with 51 runs where she was the second leading batter but during the first game, she top-scored with 101 runs. She is the leading batter for Bangladesh Women overall with 152 runs in two innings and an average of 76.00. The skipper remains the top pick for the next match.

Kathryn Bryce to be Scotland Women’s Best Batter

As predicted for the previous match, Kathryn Bryce emerged as the leading batter against Thailand Women with 60 runs, marking her second half-century of the tournament. She leads Scotland Women’s run charts with 157 runs in three innings and an average of 52.33. She continues to be the top contender for the upcoming fixture.

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Best Bowlers

Jannatul Ferdus to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Bowler

Jannatul Ferdus picked a single wicket in the previous game against Ireland Women but she is the second leading wicket-taker for Bangladesh Women overall, having captured six wickets in two innings. After taking an impressive fifer in the first game, she has a remarkable average of 8.16 and will be expected to come out on top against Scotland Women.

Katherine Fraser to be Scotland Women’s Best Bowler

In the previous outing against Thailand Women, Katherine Fraser was tied as the top bowler for Scotland Women with three wickets in 9.3 overs, including a maiden and an economy rate of 2.94. She is the team’s top wicket-taker with seven wickets in three innings and an average of 15.28, making her the top choice against Bangladesh Women.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Bangladesh Bangladesh Women to win @ 1.34 (Parimatch)

Scotland Women to win @ 3.00 (Parimatch) Bangladesh Women are the most successful team in the tournament at the moment and they are a top contender to qualify, given their superior net run rate of 1.899. Scotland Women, though, are in the thick of the action as they stand third on the table with two wins, a defeat and a net run rate of 0.448. The sides have not faced each other in the past but Bangladesh Women stand unbeaten with two successive wins, making them the favorites for the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





