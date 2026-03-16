Facts: Nigar Sultana, Bangladesh Women’s skipper, was the third leading batter of the tour against West Indies Women with 93 runs in three innings.

Thailand Women’s Nannapat Koncharoenkai was the top batter of Nepal Women’s T20I Tri-Series with 166 runs in six innings.

Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women Chances of Winning

Bangladesh Women went up against West Indies Women for their previous bilateral tournament and they lost the ODI series quite badly. To start things off, Bangladesh Women posted 198 runs on the board in the first match which the hosts chased down with ease, having won by a margin of nine wickets. Bangladesh Women managed to do some damage limitation by winning the second game - this time, they batted first yet again and won by a 60-run margin despite a low first innings stand of 184. It was down to the final between the teams but the visitors faltered terribly by getting bundled out for 118 before losing by eight wickets.

Thailand Women have not participated in any ODI series in the recent past and their last major tournament was Nepal Women’s T20I Tri-Series. They nearly managed a clean sweep during the competition but were thwarted as they lost to Netherlands Women in their penultimate encounter. However, they won the series as a dominant force and come into the present tournament in form.

Bangladesh Women chance of winning - 86%

Thailand Women chance of winning - 14%

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Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women Betting Tips

Thailand Women to score low before first dismissal

During Nepal Women’s T20I Tri-Series, the openers set up substandard partnerships for a majority of the season. Nattaya Boochatham and Aphisara Suwanchonrathi were the opening duo for the team and in the six matches that they played, they secured totals of 10, 1, 18, 5, 2 and 19 runs before the fall of the first wicket. They barely reached double digit scores and their present form does not inspire confidence that they will do well in the next encounter against a superior bowling attack from Bangladesh Women.

Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women Toss Prediction

Lahore City Cricket Association Ground has only hosted one ODI game in the past and it was a youth match between Pakistan U19s and West Indies U19s. The hosts won the toss and opted to bat first which paid off since they were able to score 192 and win by a solid margin of 71 runs. Given that chasing was difficult on this surface, the next game’s toss winner will be keen to bat first, too.

Weather Report

The chance of a washout at Lahore is quite high with a 45% possibility of precipitation and a forecast for light rain. The temperature is expected to touch 35 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh Women Player List

Nigar Sultana (c), Fargana Hoque, Ishma Tanjim, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Dilara Akter, Fariha Trisna, Jannatul Ferdus, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya, Sanjida Akter Meghla.

Predicted Playing XI

Fargana Hoque Batter Sharmin Akhter Batter Ritu Moni All-rounder Nigar Sultana (C) Wicket-keeper Sobhana Mostary Batter Fahima Khatun All-rounder Shorna Akter All-rounder Rabeya Bowler Nahida Akter Bowler Marufa Akter Bowler Fariha Trisna Bowler

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh Women’s batting was inconsistent against West Indies Women and their bowling was rather weak.

Thailand Women Player List

Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Nannaphat Chaihan, Natthakan Chantham, Rosenan Kanoh, Chanida Sutthiruang, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Nattaya Boochatham, Phannita Maya, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Suwanan Khiaoto, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suleeporn Laomi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Thipatcha Putthawong.

Predicted Playing XI

Nattaya Boochatham All-rounder Aphisara Suwanchonrathi Batter Nannapat Koncharoenkai Wicket-keeper Naruemol Chaiwai (C) Batter Phannita Maya All-rounder Chanida Sutthiruang All-rounder Onnicha Kamchomphu Bowler Natthakan Chantham Batter Suleeporn Laomi Bowler Thipatcha Putthawong Bowler Suwanan Khiaoto Batter

Thailand Women Team Form

Thailand Women beat inferior competitors in the previous tournament but they will certainly find it tough to challenge Bangladesh Women.

Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women Head-to-Head

Bangladesh Women and Thailand Women have never faced each other in the ODI format thus far, and no head-to-head record exists between the teams.

Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women Betting Odds

Bangladesh Women to have a better opening partnership than Thailand Women

Nattaya Boochatham and Aphisara Suwanchonrathi opened for Thailand Women in their previous T20I series, and the pair secured mediocre stands of 10, 1 and 18 runs in the last three matches. They were way off the mark and Bangladesh Women’s openers, Fargana Hoque and Murshida Khatun, did much better in their last series against West Indies Women as they added 6, 34 and 25 runs to the first wicket. Even though the latter were only marginally better, they are expected to do well against Thailand Women’s bowlers in the next match.

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Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women Best Batters

Nigar Sultana to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Batter

In the previous series against West Indies Women, Nigar Sultana was Bangladesh Women’s top run scorer with 93 runs in three innings. This included a half-century in the second outing where the skipper amassed 68 runs. She achieved an average of 31.00 which makes her the leading contender for the upcoming match.

Nannapat Koncharoenkai to be Thailand Women’s Best Batter

Nannapat Koncharoenkai was the top batter for Thailand Women in Nepal Women’s T20I Tri-Series prior to this tournament, having accumulated a total of 166 runs in six innings. She scored two half-centuries with 56* and 60* runs in the first two encounters. With an average of 41.50 by the end of the series, she is expected to be their top batter in the next outing as well.

Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women Best Bowlers

Nahida Akter to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Bowler

Nahida Akter emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Bangladesh Women in the last series against West Indies Women, having taken four wickets in three innings. After going wicketless in the first outing, she went on to take a three-wicket haul in the second game and another wicket in the final. Averaging at 24.50, she is the top pick for the next game.

Thipatcha Putthawong to be Thailand Women’s Best Bowler

Thipatcha Putthawong emerged as the leading bowler for Thailand Women during Nepal Women’s T20I Tri-Series where she picked a total of 16 wickets in six innings. Not only was she mighty consistent and the best bowler in the team, she earned a brilliant average of 5.81, making her the leading choice against Bangladesh Women.