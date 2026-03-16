Facts: Ireland Women’s wicket-keeper batter, Amy Hunter, is the second highest run scorer of the tournament with 201 runs in four innings.

Scotland Women’s Katherine Fraser is the third leading bowler so far with eight wickets in four innings.

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Chances of Winning

Ireland Women’s drought of wins came to an end after they faced Thailand Women in the last match and took advantage of their obvious upper hand. The former put on their best batting performance of the season as they scored 305 runs; wicket-keeper batter Amy Hunter and skipper Gaby Lewis were the top batters with 76 and 75 runs, respectively. Leah Paul’s unbeaten 67 was also of great help and the others made minor contributions to aid their total. Thailand Women’s chase was made difficult by Ireland Women’s bowlers who managed to bundle out the opposition for 259 to take home a solid 46-run triumph.

Scotland Women, on the other hand, have been quite inconsistent in the tournament so far and they suffered their second defeat at the hands of Bangladesh Women last time out. After the latter scored 276 runs, Scotland Women were incredibly close to chasing it down with 242 runs on the board. After a majority of their top and middle order failed, the lower order had to pick up the slack as Rachel Slater and Priyanaz Chatterji were tied for first place with 61 runs each. Wicket-keeper batter Sarah Bryce was the only other contributor with 42 runs but with the rest of the team not pulling their weight, Scotland Women had to succumb by 34 runs.

Ireland Women chance of winning - 69%

Scotland Women chance of winning - 31%

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Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Betting Tips

Scotland Women to score low before first dismissal

Pippa Sproul and Abbi Aitken-Drummond have averages of 9.00 and 11.25, respectively, which shows that both openers are struggling severely in the tournament. The latter opened with Darcey Carter in the first match where they posted 48 runs on the board but after the latter had to forfeit the tournament due to injury, the team’s first wicket took a beating. Together, Sproul and Aitken-Drummond have scored 12, 13 and 4 runs in the last three matches. It is safe to say their partnership needs a great deal of improvement which is unlikely to happen imminently.

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Toss Prediction

Gaddafi Stadium does not have a particularly batting friendly wicket which is made clear by the average first innings score of 220 after five matches this season. However, in a surprising turn of events, the teams batting first have the upper hand in the tournament so far with four wins out of five games. Batting first is going to be the sought after option in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

The skies look clear at Lahore with no possibility of rain but the sun will be beating down quite badly with the temperature going up to 38 degrees Celsius.

Ireland Women Player List

Gaby Lewis (c), Leah Paul, Sarah Forbes, Arlene Kelly, Laura Delany, Louise Little, Orla Prendergast, Sophie MacMahon, Amy Hunter, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire, Kia McCartney.

Predicted Playing XI

Sarah Forbes Batter Gaby Lewis (C) Batter Amy Hunter Wicket-keeper Orla Prendergast All-rounder Laura Delany All-rounder Leah Paul Batter Louise Little Bowler Sophie MacMahon All-rounder Ava Canning Bowler Cara Murray Bowler Kia McCartney Bowler

Ireland Women Team Form

The batters made a world of difference in their match against Thailand Women which got Ireland Women their first win of the tournament.

Scotland Women Player List

Kathryn Bryce (c), Abtaha Maqsood, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Megan McColl, Chloe Abel, Darcey Carter, Katherine Fraser, Nayma Sheikh, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Maryam Faisal, Pippa Sproul, Sarah Bryce, Hannah Rainey, Rachel Slater.

Predicted Playing XI

Abbi Aitken-Drummond Batter Pippa Sproul Batter Kathryn Bryce (C) Batter Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Ailsa Lister Batter Megan McColl Batter Katherine Fraser All-rounder Priyanaz Chatterji All-rounder Chloe Abel Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler Rachel Slater Bowler

Scotland Women Team Form

Scotland Women’s batting was off the mark in the last match which cost them victory against Bangladesh Women.

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Head-to-Head

Ireland Women have a 4-1 lead over Scotland Women in their ODI head-to-head tally thus far.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 5

Ireland Women - 4

Scotland Women - 1

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Betting Odds

Ireland Women to have a better opening partnership than Scotland Women

Scotland Women’s opening totals have not been adequate at all in the tournament so far as Pippa Sproul and Abbi Aitken-Drummond have added 12, 13 and 4 runs to the first wicket in the last three matches. They are well off the mark compared to their upcoming counterparts, Sarah Forbes and Gaby Lewis, who have secured first partnerships of 88, 6 and 57 runs for Ireland Women in the previous three outings. The disparity between the sides is quite glaring and the latter will be endorsed to achieve a better result than Scotland Women’s openers.

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Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Best Batters

Amy Hunter to be Ireland Women’s Best Batter

As predicted for the last match, Amy Hunter emerged as the leading batter for Ireland Women with 76 runs against Thailand Women. This marks her first half-century of the season after several near misses, and she leads the team’s run charts with 201 runs in four innings. With an impressive average of 50.25, she remains the top pick for the next game as well.

Kathryn Bryce to be Scotland Women’s Best Batter

Kathryn Bryce did not perform well in the last outing versus Bangladesh Women where the skipper was out after scoring a mere five runs. Nevertheless, she remains Scotland Women’s leading run-getter with 162 runs in four innings and an average of 40.50. She also has two half-centuries under her belt and will be expected to come good in the upcoming fixture.

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Best Bowlers

Louise Little to be Ireland Women’s Best Bowler

Louise Little came alive in her second match of the tournament against Thailand Women where she managed to claim a fifer in 9.1 overs with an economy rate of 3.05. She has already made her way to second place among the bowlers of the team with five wickets in two innings and an average of 12.00. She is expected to come out on top once again.

Katherine Fraser to be Scotland Women’s Best Bowler

In the last match against Bangladesh Women, Katherine Fraser was tied as the second highest wicket-taker for Ireland Women with one wicket in nine overs and an economy rate of 6.00. She is the top wicket-taker for Scotland Women with eight wickets in four innings. Averaging at 20.12, she is the leading choice against Ireland Women.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Ireland Women Ireland Women to win @ 1.691 (Melbet)

Scotland Women to win @ 2.204 (Melbet) Scotland Women were relegated to third place in the standings with two wins and two losses along with a net run rate of 0.136. Their loss against Bangladesh Women could have been avoided if the batters did not collapse so quickly. On the contrary, Ireland Women have been much worse in fourth place with three wins, a defeat and a net run rate of -0.052. Even though the latter have been struggling for a majority of their campaign, they have a solid 4-1 record against Scotland Women. Ireland Women have the firepower to turn their form on its head and claim their second win. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





