Ireland Women vs Thailand Women Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier, April 15
THAI
17%
Chance of Winning
IRL
83%
Odi
Lahore City Cricket Association Ground
Facts:
- Amy Hunter, Ireland Women’s wicket-keeper batter, is the top scorer for the team with 125 runs in three innings.
- Thipatcha Putthawong and Onnicha Kamchomphu are the joint leading bowlers for Thailand Women with four wickets each in two innings.
Ireland Women vs Thailand Women Chances of Winning
Ireland Women suffered their third defeat on the trot as they ended up losing to Bangladesh Women in the last outing. Having opted to bat first, Ireland Women scored 235 with the help of Laura Delany’s 63 and Orla Prendergast’s 41. The rest of the batters pitched in and made valuable contributions but the bowlers had a tough time defending the total. Even though the bowlers managed to take wickets, they had trouble curtailing the score and Bangladesh Women were able to make it over the line with just two wickets to spare.
Thailand Women, too, lost their second match in a row in their previous game against Scotland Women where the latter batted first and notched up a 206-run stand. Although this was not a particularly challenging total to chase down, Thailand Women’s batters made an absolute meal of their innings. Openers Nattaya Boochatham and Chanida Sutthiruang added 41 runs to the first wicket and Natthakan Chantham was the only major contributor, having scored 63 runs single handedly. However, the remaining batters got out cheaply for single digit scores and their entire lineup crumbled with 148 runs on the board. In the end, Thailand Women conceded defeat by 58 runs.
- Ireland Women chance of winning - 83%
- Thailand Women chance of winning - 17%
Ireland Women vs Thailand Women Betting Tips
Thailand Women to score high before first dismissal
Nattaya Boochatham and Chanida Sutthiruang have not been very impactful on an individual level but together, they make a great opening pair. They rotate strike well which allows them to maintain balance in their partnership and that has resulted in solid totals of 41 and 38 in the last two matches of the tournament. Although Boochatham and Sutthiruang have rather low averages of 18.50 and 20.00, respectively, in the tournament so far, they are expected to put on another strong partnership against Ireland Women.
Ireland Women vs Thailand Women Toss Prediction
Out of four matches held at Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in the tournament this season, the teams batting first took home three victories. Although the toss winners chose to field first three times, it has not worked particularly well despite an attainable average score of 227 with the first bat. For the upcoming match, the toss winning skipper will be keen to bat first.
Weather Report
The weather at Lahore is going to be quite favorable on match day with no rain forecast and the temperature is expected to reach 37 degrees Celsius. The teams can look forward to sunny, clear skies.
Ireland Women Player List
Gaby Lewis (c), Leah Paul, Sarah Forbes, Arlene Kelly, Laura Delany, Louise Little, Orla Prendergast, Sophie MacMahon, Amy Hunter, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire, Kia McCartney.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Amy Hunter
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Gaby Lewis (C)
|
Batter
|
Orla Prendergast
|
All-rounder
|
Laura Delany
|
All-rounder
|
Leah Paul
|
Batter
|
Christina Coulter Reilly
|
Batter
|
Louise Little
|
Bowler
|
Arlene Kelly
|
All-rounder
|
Ava Canning
|
Bowler
|
Jane Maguire
|
Bowler
|
Cara Murray
|
Bowler
Ireland Women Team Form
Ireland Women’s batting needs a bit more strength ahead of the next match but they will certainly get a confidence boost against an inferior Thailand Women.
Thailand Women Player List
Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Nannaphat Chaihan, Natthakan Chantham, Rosenan Kanoh, Chanida Sutthiruang, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Nattaya Boochatham, Phannita Maya, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Suwanan Khiaoto, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suleeporn Laomi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Thipatcha Putthawong.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nattaya Boochatham
|
All-rounder
|
Chanida Sutthiruang
|
All-rounder
|
Nannapat Koncharoenkai
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Natthakan Chantham
|
Batter
|
Naruemol Chaiwai (C)
|
Batter
|
Phannita Maya
|
All-rounder
|
Thipatcha Putthawong
|
Bowler
|
Aphisara Suwanchonrathi
|
Batter
|
Suleeporn Laomi
|
Bowler
|
Sunida Chaturongrattana
|
Bowler
|
Onnicha Kamchomphu
|
Bowler
Thailand Women Team Form
Thailand Women’s woes continue as their batters are completely out of shape. Their bowling attack did a solid job keeping Scotland Women’s score to a minimum.
Ireland Women vs Thailand Women Head-to-Head
As it stands, no head-to-head record has been established between Ireland Women and Thailand Women in the ODI format and this outing marks their first fixture.
Ireland Women vs Thailand Women Betting Odds
Thailand Women to have a better opening partnership than Ireland Women
Gaby Lewis is Ireland Women’s mainstay opener in the tournament so far and her partners have oscillated between Sarah Forbes and Amy Hunter. While the latter was pulling her weight as well, Forbes has struggled to rack in runs this tournament which has resulted in totals of 6, 57 and 27 runs in the last three games. On the other hand, Thailand Women’s opening wicket has been one of their greatest assets this season with Nattaya Boochatham and Chanida Sutthiruang having scored 41 and 38 runs in the previous two encounters. While Ireland Women attempt to improve their first partnership, Thailand Women have the edge going into the next match.
Ireland Women vs Thailand Women
Odi
Lahore City Cricket Association Ground, null
Ireland Women vs Thailand Women Best Batters
Amy Hunter to be Ireland Women’s Best Batter
Amy Hunter did not emerge as the top batter in the last game against Bangladesh Women, having scored 33 runs, but she was the leading run scorer in the two matches prior to that. She currently leads Ireland Women’s run charts by quite a margin with a total of 125 runs in three innings and an average of 41.66. She is expected to return stronger in the upcoming game.
Natthakan Chantham to be Thailand Women’s Best Batter
Natthakan Chantham emerged as the leading run-getter for Thailand Women against Scotland Women where she scored a 63-run half-century. After two games, she has a total of 70 runs and stands as the top batter for the team. Averaging at 35.00, the best of the team, she continues to be the favorite for the next fixture against Ireland Women.
Ireland Women vs Thailand Women Best Bowlers
Jane Maguire to be Ireland Women’s Best Bowler
Jane Maguire was tied for second place among the bowlers during the previous game against Bangladesh Women where she picked a single wicket in her nine-over spell. However, she garnered two back-to-back three-wicket hauls in the two games leading up to that and has a brilliant average of 15.85. She remains the favorite for the next match as well.
Thipatcha Putthawong to be Thailand Women’s Best Bowler
Thipatcha Putthawong was the joint highest wicket-taker for Thailand Women yet again as she picked three wickets in the last match against Scotland Women. She is also tied as the leading bowler overall with four wickets in two innings but her average of 17.25 is the best of the team, making her the top contender for the upcoming encounter.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Ireland
- Ireland Women to win @ 1.20 (Parimatch)
- Thailand Women to win @ 4.40 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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