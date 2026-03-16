Facts: Ireland Women’s Jane Maguire is the third leading bowler of the tournament with three wickets in one innings.

West Indies Women’s Hayley Matthews is the top run scorer of the competition with 114 runs so far.

Ireland Women vs West Indies Women Chances of Winning

Ireland Women put Pakistan Women in to bat first on a batting track which resulted in a loss for the former in the first game of the season. Although Pakistan Women’s score of 217 was not particularly daunting, Ireland Women had trouble chasing it down. Their top order was most proactive as skipper Gaby Lewis and wicket-keeper batter Amy Hunter were the joint leading batters with 44 runs each while Orla Prendergast was a close second with 37 runs. Barring their contributions, the others did virtually nothing and the team wound up getting bundled out for 179. Ireland Women conceded a 38-run defeat in the end.

West Indies Women owe skipper, opener and all-rounder Hayley Matthews a great deal of credit for her efforts in the previous game. Having asked Scotland Women to bat first, the bowlers were able to dismiss the latter for 244 runs, especially thanks to Hayley Matthews’ four-wicket haul. This was a doable task and it was Matthews who led their offensive from the front with an unbeaten 114. Zaida James was the only other batter who played a consequential innings as she scored 45 but the rest were a no-show, and West Indies Women found themselves all out for 233 which handed Scotland Women a mere 11-run win.

Ireland Women chance of winning - 27%

West Indies Women chance of winning - 63%

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Ireland Women vs West Indies Women Betting Tips

Ireland Women to score low before first dismissal

Sarah Forbes and Gaby Lewis are an established opening pair for Ireland Women but their partnerships in the ODI format have been substandard to say the least. The duo added 27 runs to the first wicket during the last match versus Pakistan Women. In their previous series against India Women, they set up totals of 18, 32 and 27 runs. Since their scores have been in the same range for quite a while, they are not expected to secure a competitive total against West Indies Women’s bowlers.

Ireland Women vs West Indies Women Toss Prediction

Out of 78 ODI games played at Gaddafi Stadium so far, the teams batting first have 40 wins while those chasing have taken 36 victories. Ireland Women made the mistake of electing to field first in the previous game against Pakistan Women and the latter ended up taking a comfortable win. For the next game, the toss winner will be certain to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather at Lahore is set to be conducive for the match with a major cloud cover and a mild 10% chance of rain. The temperature is going to reach 31 degrees Celsius.

Ireland Women Player List

Gaby Lewis (c), Leah Paul, Sarah Forbes, Arlene Kelly, Laura Delany, Louise Little, Orla Prendergast, Sophie MacMahon, Amy Hunter, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire, Kia McCartney.

Predicted Playing XI

Sarah Forbes Batter Gaby Lewis (C) Batter Amy Hunter Wicket-keeper Orla Prendergast All-rounder Laura Delany All-rounder Leah Paul Batter Christina Coulter Reilly Batter Louise Little Bowler Arlene Kelly All-rounder Jane Maguire Bowler Cara Murray Bowler

Ireland Women Team Form

Ireland Women’s bowlers were quite effective in the last match but the batters failed to hold up their end of the bargain.

West Indies Women Player List

Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Shabika Gajnabi, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Jannillea Glasgow, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Karishma Ramharack.

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews (C) All-rounder Qiana Joseph Batter Zaida James All-rounder Shemaine Campbelle Wicket-keeper Stafanie Taylor Batter Chinelle Henry Batter Shabika Gajnabi Bowler Aaliyah Alleyne Bowler Cherry-Ann Fraser Bowler Afy Fletcher Bowler Karishma Ramharack Bowler

West Indies Women Team Form

Barring Hayley Matthews’ performance, the rest of the team did not contribute much and their efforts went in vain.

Ireland Women vs West Indies Women Head-to-Head

Ireland Women and West Indies Women have met for a total of 11 One Day International games out of which the latter is incredibly dominant with nine victories.

Head-to-Head Record

Ireland Women - 1

West Indies Women - 9

No Result - 1

Ireland Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds

West Indies Women to have a better opening partnership than Ireland Women

Gaby Lewis did much of the grunt work for Ireland Women’s opening wicket during the last outing against Pakistan Women where her partnership with Sarah Forbes yielded 27 runs. The latter was not pulling her weight at all which resulted in a rather low, underwhelming opening partnership. West Indies Women were even worse off with Qiana Joseph having been out on a six-ball duck. They did not have a partnership to show for themselves at all while skipper and opener Hayley Matthews took off and remained unbeaten. Despite their lackluster performance, they are expected to come good in the next game and outdo Ireland Women’s opening stand.

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Ireland Women vs West Indies Women Best Batters

Gaby Lewis to be Ireland Women’s Best Batter

As predicted for the last match, skipper Gaby Lewis was tied for the top spot among Ireland Women’s run scorers with 44 runs. She was also the team’s leading batter during their last ODI series against India Women, having scored 105 runs in three innings. She has a career average of 30.64 in the format and will be expected to come out on top.

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’s Best Batter

The prediction for the last match panned out as expected since Hayley Matthews emerged as the leading run-getter for the team with an unbeaten 114. She is the most reliable batter in the team and she delivers consistent results. The skipper was also their top batter in the last ODI series against Bangladesh Women with 142 runs in three innings, making her the top contender against Ireland Women as well.

Ireland Women vs West Indies Women Best Bowlers

Orla Prendergast to be Ireland Women’s Best Bowler

In the previous outing against Pakistan Women, Orla Prendergast did not deliver a complete spell as she bowled seven overs, including one maiden, and picked one wicket with an economy rate of 3.28. Although she was not among the top bowlers, she is averaging at 23.00 in the tournament and will be expected to come good in the next match.

Karishma Ramharack to be West Indies Women’s Best Bowler

Karishma Ramharack was tied as the second leading bowler for West Indies Women in the last game against Scotland Women. In ten overs, she bowled a maiden, claimed two wickets and achieved an economy rate of 4.60. With a bowling average of 23.00, she is expected to be their top wicket-taker in the upcoming encounter.

Our Prediction Favorites to win West Indies Ireland Women to win @ 3.61 (Parimatch)

West Indies Women to win @ 1.23 (Parimatch) Both Ireland Women and West Indies Women made a sullen start to their campaign in the tournament this season. The former are currently third on the table while West Indies Women occupy fourth place. Although the latter is a one-man army at the moment with Hayley Matthews doing everything for the team, they have a solid 9-1 record against Ireland Women in their ODI clashes which gives them hope for the next match. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





