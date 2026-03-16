Facts: Bangladesh Women’s Sharmin Akhter and Nigar Sultana are the top two batters of the tournament with 242 and 240 runs, respectively, in four innings.

Pakistan Women’s Fatima Sana is the second leading bowler of the competition with ten wickets in four innings.

Pakistan Women and Bangladesh Women have a 7-7 scoreline in their ODI fixtures so far.

Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women Chances of Winning

Pakistan Women reclaimed their spot at the top of the standings after their fourth victory on the trot against Thailand Women in the last game. The former chose to bat first and, surprisingly, found themselves restricted to 205 runs. A majority of the contributions came from Sidra Amin and Fatima Sana who scored 80 and 62* runs, respectively, while none of the other batters came close. However, Pakistan Women’s bowlers made up for the slack of the batters as they bundled out the opposition for 118. Fatima Sana, Rameen Shamim and Nashra Sandhu picked three wickets apiece to propel their team to victory, having won by a margin of 87 runs.

On the contrary, Bangladesh Women suffered their first defeat of the season against West Indies Women last time out. The latter batted first and piled on a total of 227 which was not competitive enough against an evenly matched rival. Sharmin Akhter led the innings with 67 runs on the board while opener Fargana Hoque was a close second with 42 runs. Although the bowlers did their best to curtail the opposition’s runs, the target was not enough to defend and Bangladesh Women ended up losing by a three-wicket margin.

Pakistan Women chance of winning - 87%

Bangladesh Women chance of winning - 13%

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Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women Betting Tips

Pakistan Women to score low before first dismissal

Gull Feroza was single handedly bringing down Pakistan Women’s opening wicket for the first three matches before she was replaced by Shawaal Zulfiqar for the previous match. Muneeba Ali is the team’s mainstay at the front and she had single digit partnerships with Feroza as the pair added 4, 7 and 6 runs to the first wicket. In the last match with Shawaal Zulfiqar, the team secured their highest opening stand so far as they scored 23 runs. However, that is still not a particularly competitive total which puts them at a disadvantage for the next match as well.

Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women Toss Prediction

The vote is split at Lahore City Cricket Association Ground with the teams having chosen to bat and field first three times each in six matches. However, those batting first have the upper hand at this venue with four victories in the tournament so far. Despite an average first innings score of 240, both sides will vie to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Lahore is going to be sunny on the day of the match with a negligible 10% possibility of rain and the temperature will soar to 38 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan Women Player List

Fatima Sana (c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Gull Feroza, Natalia Pervaiz, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Sidra Nawaz, Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Nashra Sandhu, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Umm-e-Hani.

Predicted Playing XI

Shawaal Zulfiqar Batter Muneeba Ali Batter Sidra Amin Batter Aliya Riaz Batter Natalia Pervaiz Batter Fatima Sana (C) All-rounder Sidra Nawaz Wicket-keeper Rameen Shamim Bowler Diana Baig Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler Sadia Iqbal Bowler

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan Women’s bowlers came in clutch during the previous match where the batters failed to secure a competent total.

Bangladesh Women Player List

Nigar Sultana (c), Fargana Hoque, Ishma Tanjim, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Dilara Akter, Fariha Trisna, Jannatul Ferdus, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sanjida Akter Meghla.

Predicted Playing XI

Fargana Hoque Batter Sobhana Mostary Batter Sharmin Akhter Batter Nigar Sultana (C) Wicket-keeper Ritu Moni All-rounder Shorna Akter All-rounder Fahima Khatun All-rounder Rabeya Khan Bowler Nahida Akter Bowler Jannatul Ferdus Bowler Marufa Akter Bowler

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh Women’s batters faltered quite badly in the last match which cost them victory against West Indies Women.

Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women Head-to-Head

Pakistan Women and Bangladesh Women are tied with seven victories each in their ODI head-to-head tally so far.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 15

Pakistan Women - 7

Bangladesh Women - 7

Tie - 1

Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women Betting Odds

Bangladesh Women to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan Women

Both teams have had exactly the same problem as one of their openers is underperforming which has led to low opening totals so far. However, Bangladesh Women and Pakistan Women decided to revamp their opening lineups for their respective last matches. Bangladesh Women opened with Fargana Hoque and Sobhana Mostary who managed to add 16 runs to the first wicket while Muneeba Ali and Shawaal Zulfiqar opened for Pakistan Women, having scored 23 runs together. Bangladesh Women’s openers are favored for the upcoming match as a more established partnership than that of Pakistan Women.

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Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women Best Batters

Sidra Amin to be Pakistan Women’s Best Batter

Sidra Amin scored her third half-century of the tournament in the previous game against Thailand Women, having notched up 80 runs. She is the leading run-getter for Pakistan Women with 192 runs in four innings and an average of 48.00, and she is expected to be their standout batter once again.

Nigar Sultana to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Batter

Nigar Sultana was not particularly fruitful in the previous game against West Indies Women where she scored a mere five runs before her dismissal. Overall, she is now the second leading batter for Bangladesh Women with 240 runs in four innings and an average of 80.00. She has a century and two half-centuries under her belt, and continues to be the top choice for the upcoming fixture.

Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women Best Bowlers

Fatima Sana to be Pakistan Women’s Best Bowler

Fatima Sana was the joint leading wicket-taker against Thailand Women with three wickets in eight overs and an economy rate of 4.87. She stands as the top bowler for Pakistan Women overall, having captured a total of ten wickets in four innings. Averaging at 10.20, she remains the top contender against Bangladesh Women as well.

Jannatul Ferdus to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Bowler

Jannatul Ferdus was tied as the second highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh Women during the previous outing versus West Indies Women, having claimed one wicket in nine overs with an economy rate of 5.44. As the team’s top bowler with nine wickets in four innings and an average of 15.66, she is anticipated to come out on top in the next match.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Pakistan Pakistan Women to win @ 1.143 (Parimatch)

Bangladesh Women to win @ 2.78 (Parimatch) Pakistan Women and Bangladesh Women are both highly competitive sides in the tournament but the former stand unbeaten so far, having all four matches that they participated in. Bangladesh Women were going strong, too, with three back-to-back wins but their streak was broken by West Indies Women in the last match. Pakistan Women are endorsed to overcome Bangladesh Women to break the tie in their head-to-head tally. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





