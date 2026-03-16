Facts: Pakistan Women’s Muneeba Ali was the third leading batter of the tournament against England Women with 81 runs in two innings.

Ireland Women’s Orla Prendergast emerged as the third highest wicket-taker in the series against India Women, having claimed four wickets in three innings.

Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women Chances of Winning

Pakistan Women toured England for their last ODI series and they were thrashed on all occasions. In the first match, England Women posted 243 runs on the board; although the total was not very difficult to chase, Pakistan Women fumbled their innings by getting themselves restricted to 209 by the end of the match, handing England Women the lead in the series with a 37-run victory. The visitors did not get a chance to redeem themselves in the second outing since it was abandoned early into the game due to a downpour. Pakistan Women were left with one final opportunity to draw the series but they failed to do so as England Women scored 302 runs this time and the former were bundled out for a mere 124 which gave the hosts a solid 178-run triumph.

Ireland Women were no better when they took on India Women in the latter’s home country earlier this year. Right off the bat, Ireland Women scored 238 runs in the first match but it did not take much for their rivals to chase it down and India Women won by six wickets. Ireland Women stood no chance in the second encounter where they conceded 370 runs and the batters failed to surmount the target, having been kept down to 254. At this point, Ireland Women had lost the series but they were kicked when they were already down as India Women stunned with a 435-run stand. Naturally, Ireland Women were bowled out for 131 runs which resulted in a whopping 304-run defeat.

Pakistan Women chance of winning - 74%

Ireland Women chance of winning - 26%

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Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women Betting Tips

Ireland Women to score low before first dismissal

Even though Sarah Forbes and Gaby Lewis are an experienced, established opening pair for Ireland Women, their partnerships in the previous two ODI series have been far from being competitive. In the last series against India Women, they had mediocre scores of 18, 32 and 27 runs. However, they were much worse in the series prior to that against Bangladesh Women where they secured totals of 9, 9 and 10 runs. Given that the first wicket is quite weak, they do not stand a chance against Pakistan’s bowling unit.

Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women Toss Prediction

To date, 77 ODI matches have been played at Gaddafi Stadium and the teams batting and fielding first are quite closely matched with a 39-36 scoreline. The average first innings stand of 257 is a comfortable total to defend and the toss winning side will prefer to bat first in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

A significant cloud cover is expected at Lahore but the threat of rain is as low as 10%. The temperature is set to reach 36 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan Women Player List

Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Gull Feroza, Natalia Pervaiz, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Sidra Nawaz, Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Nashra Sandhu, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Umm-e-Hani.

Predicted Playing XI

Gull Feroza Batter Sidra Amin Batter Muneeba Ali Batter Natalia Pervaiz Batter Najiha Alvi Wicket-keeper Aliya Riaz Batter Fatima Sana All-rounder Umm-e-Hani Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler Diana Baig Bowler Nida Dar (C) Bowler

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan Women’s bowling attack was quite ineffective against England Women and they need to improve ahead of the next series.

Ireland Women Player List

Gaby Lewis (c), Leah Paul, Sarah Forbes, Arlene Kelly, Laura Delany, Louise Little, Orla Prendergast, Sophie MacMahon, Amy Hunter, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire, Kia McCartney.

Predicted Playing XI

Sarah Forbes Batter Gaby Lewis (C) Batter Amy Hunter Wicket-keeper Orla Prendergast All-rounder Laura Delany All-rounder Leah Paul Batter Arlene Kelly All-rounder Ava Canning Bowler Cara Murray Bowler Alana Dalzell Bowler Jane Maguire Bowler

Ireland Women Team Form

Ireland Women’s bowlers conceded far too many runs against India Women which put a lot of pressure on the batters. Their squad needs to work on maintaining a balance.

Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women Head-to-Head

Pakistan Women have the lead over Ireland Women in their ODI head-to-head tally so far, having won 15 out of 21 matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 21

Pakistan Women - 15

Ireland Women - 6

Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women Betting Odds

Pakistan Women to have a better opening partnership than Ireland Women

In Pakistan Women’s three-match ODI series against England Women, the openers had a declining partnership as Sadaf Shamas and Sidra Amin scored 4, 29* and 37 runs before the first dismissal. Ireland Women had a similar problem against India Women in their last series considering Sarah Forbes and Gaby Lewis added 18, 32 and 27 runs to the first wicket. However, since the former have a brilliant track record against Ireland Women in their ODI encounters, they are expected to achieve a superior partnership to Ireland Women’s opening wicket.

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Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women Best Batters

Muneeba Ali to be Pakistan Women’s Best Batter

Muneeba Ali was the leading run scorer for Pakistan Women in their previous ODI series against England Women with 81 runs in two innings. She was the top batter on both occasions with 34 and 47 runs. Averaging at 40.50, she is expected to come out on top once again.

Gaby Lewis to be Ireland Women’s Best Batter

Gaby Lewis was Ireland Women’s top run-getter during the ODI series against India Women where she notched up a total of 105 runs in three innings. Although she peaked in the first outing with a knock of 92, she had an average of 35.00 by the end of the series and will be expected to come good in the next game.

Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women Best Bowlers

Umm-e-Hani to be Pakistan Women’s Best Bowler

In the last ODI series versus England Women, Umm-e-Hani was the top wicket-taker for Pakistan Women with a total of four wickets in two innings. She took two wickets in each of the two games while having achieved an overall economy rate of 4.50 and an average of 22.50. She remains the leading contender in the upcoming fixture against Ireland Women.

Orla Prendergast to be Ireland Women’s Best Bowler

Orla Prendergast went wicketless during the first encounter against India Women but went on to take two wickets in each of the two following matches. She was the team’s leading bowler in the series with four wickets in three innings. She was their most reliable bowler and continues to be the top contender for the next match as well.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Pakistan Women Pakistan Women to win @ 1.36 (Parimatch)

Ireland Women to win @ 3.00 (Parimatch) Pakistan Women and Ireland Women come into this series having received a beating from their previous adversaries. Both sides were touring other nations for their respective ODI series but it does not serve as an excuse for the fact that they were underperforming. However, Pakistan Women have the upper hand with a 15-6 scoreline against Ireland Women and as the hosts of the upcoming tournament. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





