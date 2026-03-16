Facts: Pakistan Women’s Diana Baig claimed the top spot among the bowlers of the tournament with four wickets in one innings.

Scotland Women’s Sarah Bryce is the second leading batter of the competition with 55 runs in the first match.

Pakistan Women vs Scotland Women Chances of Winning

Pakistan Women’s opening game against Ireland Women was a success from start to finish. Despite having posted a relatively uncompetitive total of 217, the bowlers pulled off a brilliant defense. Aliya Riaz and Sidra Amin anchored the innings with half-centuries, having scored 52 and 51 runs, respectively. Opener Muneeba Ali also made a valuable contribution of 32 runs. Ireland Women’s top order caused a bit of damage which put Pakistan Women at risk but Diana Baig’s four-wicket haul and Nashra Sandhu’s spoils of three wickets brought the hosts right back into contention. They effectively restricted Ireland Women’s batters by dismissing their entire batting order for 179 runs, taking home a solid 38-run triumph.

Scotland Women also come into this fixture on the back of an unexpected victory against West Indies Women. The former, having batted first, scored 244 runs with the help of wicket-keeper batter Sarah Bryce’s 55, Megan McColl’s 45 and miscellaneous contributions from the rest of the batters. Although the total was not entirely safe, their bowling attack geared up and kept West Indies Women down to 233 within 47 overs. Scotland Women won by the skin of their teeth with an 11-run margin.

Pakistan Women chance of winning - 74%

Scotland Women chance of winning - 26%

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Pakistan Women vs Scotland Women Betting Tips

Scotland Women to score low before first dismissal

Scotland Women’s openers somehow pulled through long enough to score 48 runs against West Indies Women in the last match. However, their luck may not last long enough to give Pakistan Women’s bowlers a challenge. In the four matches Scotland Women played during the ODI Tri-Series, Saskia Horley and Abbi Aitken-Drummond posted lackluster totals of 4, 12, 0 and 28 runs. With the likes of Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal in Pakistan Women’s bowling lineup, it is going to be difficult for Scotland Women to score well before the first dismissal.

Pakistan Women vs Scotland Women Toss Prediction

Lahore City Cricket Association Ground is a batting friendly surface where it tends to be rather easy to defend any total. In the last match between Scotland Women and West Indies Women, the latter made the mistake of fielding first and ended up having a rough time during their chase. Batting first will be the preferred option for the upcoming game.

Weather Report

A cloud cover is forecast at Lahore on the day of the match with a 20% chance of a downpour and the temperature touching 30 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan Women Player List

Fatima Sana (c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Gull Feroza, Natalia Pervaiz, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Sidra Nawaz, Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Nashra Sandhu, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Umm-e-Hani.

Predicted Playing XI

Gull Feroza Batter Muneeba Ali Batter Sidra Amin Batter Aliya Riaz Batter Natalia Pervaiz Batter Fatima Sana (C) All-rounder Sidra Nawaz Wicket-keeper Rameen Shamim Bowler Diana Baig Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler Sadia Iqbal Bowler

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan Women need to work on their batting strength in order to pose a real threat to Scotland Women.

Scotland Women Player List

Kathryn Bryce (c), Abtaha Maqsood, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Megan McColl, Chloe Abel, Darcey Carter, Katherine Fraser, Nayma Sheikh, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Maryam Faisal, Pippa Sproul, Sarah Bryce, Hannah Rainey, Rachel Slater.

Predicted Playing XI

Darcey Carter All-rounder Abbi Aitken-Drummond Batter Kathryn Bryce (C) Batter Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Ailsa Lister Batter Megan McColl Batter Katherine Fraser All-rounder Priyanaz Chatterji All-rounder Chloe Abel Bowler Hannah Rainey Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler

Scotland Women Team Form

Scotland Women’s batting was on the money in the last match and the bowlers amped up their game towards the later stages of the match against West Indies Women.

Pakistan Women vs Scotland Women Head-to-Head

Pakistan Women and Scotland Women’s first and only encounter in the One Day International format dates back to 2003 where the former won by a margin of 38 runs.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Pakistan Women - 1

Scotland Women - 0

Pakistan Women vs Scotland Women Betting Odds

Pakistan Women to have a better opening partnership than Scotland Women

Pakistan Women’s opening wicket took a blow in the first outing against Ireland Women due to Gull Feroza’s early dismissal in the second over. As a result, her partnership with Muneeba Ali was not particularly great as they scored four runs together. Although Scotland Women’s Abbi Aitken-Drummond and Darcey Carter had a much better score with 48 runs on the board against West Indies Women, they do not have the firepower to sustain this momentum which makes Pakistan Women’s first partnership the preferred option for the next encounter.

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Pakistan Women vs Scotland Women Best Batters

Muneeba Ali to be Pakistan Women’s Best Batter

In the first match against Ireland Women, Muneeba Ali was only the third highest run scorer for the team with 32 runs. However, considering the fact that she led the team in their ODI series against England Women with 81 runs in two innings, she is expected to lead the charge in the upcoming match against Scotland Women.

Katherine Fraser to be Scotland Women’s Best Batter

Katherine Fraser was not among the top scorers for Scotland Women in the last game against West Indies Women but she was unbeaten on 25. She was the top batter for the team during their previous ODI series with 139 runs in four innings. She remains the top contender for the next outing against Pakistan Women.

Pakistan Women vs Scotland Women Best Bowlers

Diana Baig to be Pakistan Women’s Best Bowler

Diana Baig emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan during the last outing against Ireland Women where she claimed four wickets in nine overs and achieved a stellar economy rate of 3.88. She also has a commendable average of 8.75 in the tournament so far which makes her the top pick for the upcoming game.

Katherine Fraser to be Scotland Women’s Best Bowler

Katherine Fraser showed sensational all-rounder capabilities in the last game against West Indies Women as she delivered ten overs, bowled a single maiden, bagged three wickets and achieved an economy rate of 5.00. She has a bowling average of 16.66 so far, making her the leading choice to be their premier bowler once again.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Pakistan Women Pakistan Women to win @ 1.35 (Parimatch)

Scotland Women to win @ 2.88 (Parimatch) Scotland Women’s victory took them to the top of the standings and they currently occupy first place on the points table. Pakistan Women trail closely behind in second place since their batting performance was not particularly convincing, putting a dent in their net run rate. Both sides are equally competitive ahead of the next fixture but Pakistan Women have the edge, having won their only clash with Scotland Women in the past. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







