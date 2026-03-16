Facts: Aliya Riaz is the top batter for Pakistan Women at the moment with 140 runs in three innings.

Thipatcha Putthawong leads Thailand Women’s bowling attack with five wickets in three innings so far.

Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women Chances of Winning

Pakistan Women’s bowlers picked up the batters’ slack in the previous match against West Indies Women. The former batted first and posted a meager total of 191 runs - Sidra Amin was the top contributor with 54 runs and opener Muneeba Ali was next in line with 33 runs. However, the others did not contribute much and the team ended up with a terribly low score to defend. The bowlers, though, came in clutch as they dismissed West Indies Women for 126 runs. Pakistan Women managed to win by a margin of 65 runs.

Thailand Women suffered their third defeat on the trot as they went up against Ireland Women in the last match. The latter went hammer and tongs with the bat to score 305 runs which put Thailand Women under a great deal of pressure. They did not back down easily during the chase as wicket-keeper batter Suwanan Khiaoto scored 59 runs, followed by Phannita Maya and Naruemol Chaiwai who scored 43 and 37 runs, respectively. With one over left in the game, Thailand Women were bowled out for 259 and wound up losing by 46 runs.

Pakistan Women chance of winning - 86%

Thailand Women chance of winning - 14%

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Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women Betting Tips

Pakistan Women to score low before first dismissal

Muneeba Ali has been the only one putting in the work for Pakistan Women’s opening wicket but she has received no assistance whatsoever from fellow opener Gull Feroza. Despite being an opening batter, the latter is one of the lowest scorers for the team with just eight runs across three innings and an awful average of 2.66. Naturally, she was the first to get dismissed on all three occasions and left Muneeba Ali stranded with opening scores of 6, 7 and 4 runs in the last three games. The pair are not expected to perform any better in the upcoming fixture either.

Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women Toss Prediction

In the five matches held at Gaddafi Stadium so far, the average first innings total came out to 220 but the teams batting first have still seen more success with four victories. Chasing is quite difficult on this surface and most teams found themselves bundled out in an attempt to hunt down a total. Based on these results, batting first will be the toss winner’s preferred option.

Weather Report

No rain is predicted at Lahore on the day of the fixture and it is expected to be sunny and conducive for a game of cricket. The temperature is set to go up to 38 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan Women Player List

Fatima Sana (c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Gull Feroza, Natalia Pervaiz, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Sidra Nawaz, Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Nashra Sandhu, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Umm-e-Hani.

Predicted Playing XI

Gull Feroza Batter Muneeba Ali Batter Sidra Amin Batter Aliya Riaz Batter Natalia Pervaiz Batter Fatima Sana (C) All-rounder Sidra Nawaz Wicket-keeper Rameen Shamim Bowler Diana Baig Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler Sadia Iqbal Bowler

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan Women have a balanced lineup with the batters and bowlers making up for each other’s mistakes, which makes them a highly successful team in the competition.

Thailand Women Player List

Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Nannaphat Chaihan, Natthakan Chantham, Rosenan Kanoh, Chanida Sutthiruang, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Nattaya Boochatham, Phannita Maya, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Suwanan Khiaoto, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suleeporn Laomi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Thipatcha Putthawong.

Predicted Playing XI

Nattaya Boochatham All-rounder Chanida Sutthiruang All-rounder Nannapat Koncharoenkai Wicket-keeper Natthakan Chantham Batter Naruemol Chaiwai (C) Batter Phannita Maya All-rounder Thipatcha Putthawong Bowler Aphisara Suwanchonrathi Batter Suleeporn Laomi Bowler Sunida Chaturongrattana Bowler Onnicha Kamchomphu Bowler

Thailand Women Team Form

Thailand Women are doing their best to give the top teams a run for their money but are unable to find success. The batters, though, need to start scoring bigger in order to improve.

Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women Head-to-Head

This fixture marks the first One Day International meeting between Pakistan Women and Thailand Women, and the teams do not have an existing head-to-head record.

Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women Betting Odds

Thailand Women to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan Women

Pakistan Women’s opening wicket is severely hampered by Gull Feroza’s performance in the tournament, or the lack thereof. While Muneeba Ali has been doing her best with the bat, a lack of support from her partner has led to paltry scores of 6, 7 and 4 runs before the first dismissal. On the other hand, Thailand Women’s first wicket has been their only saving grace as Nattaya Boochatham and Chanida Sutthiruang have added 34, 41 and 38 runs to the first wicket. Until Pakistan Women either find a replacement for their underperforming opener or Feroza returns to form, Thailand Women’s openers have the upper hand for the upcoming match.

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Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women Best Batters

Muneeba Ali to be Pakistan Women’s Best Batter

In the last match versus West Indies Women, opener Muneeba Ali was the second leading batter for Pakistan Women with a knock of 33 runs. She is also the second highest run scorer for the team with 136 runs in three innings and an average of 45.33. She is expected to come good in the upcoming fixture.

Natthakan Chantham to be Thailand Women’s Best Batter

Natthakan Chantham was a let down in the last match against Ireland Women where she found herself dismissed for a mere eight runs. Despite that, she remains Thailand Women’s top batter with 78 runs in three innings. She has an average of 26.00 and will be expected to come out on top against Pakistan Women.

Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women Best Bowlers

Fatima Sana to be Pakistan Women’s Best Bowler

Fatima Sana emerged as the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan Women during the previous game against West Indies Women, having captured three wickets in seven overs with an exceptional economy rate of 2.28. She now leads the team’s bowling attack with seven wickets in three innings and an average of 9.00 which makes her the top pick for the next match as well.

Thipatcha Putthawong to be Thailand Women’s Best Bowler

Thipatcha Putthawong was the joint leading wicket-taker for Thailand Women in the last match against Ireland Women where she picked one wicket in ten overs with an economy rate of 6.50. She continues to be the top bowler for the team overall with five wickets in three innings and an average of 26.80 which is the best of the team. She is anticipated to be their top wicket-taker once again.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Pakistan Pakistan Women to win @ 1.09 (Parimatch)

Thailand Women to win @ 7.00 (Parimatch) Pakistan Women and Thailand Women are on the opposite ends of the spectrum and the latter are the tail-enders of the tournament with three successive defeats. They have a terrible, unredeemable net run rate of -1.880 while the hosts are currently in second place with three back-to-back wins and a net run rate of 0.857. Clearly, there is no contest between the teams and the home favorites are backed to clinch victory for the fourth time in a row. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





