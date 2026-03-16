Facts: Pakistan Women’s Aliya Riaz is the second leading batter of the tournament, having scored 120 runs in two innings.

West Indies Women’s Hayley Matthews is the top batter and bowler of the competition with 137 runs and eight wickets in two innings.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Chances of Winning

Pakistan Women are now two for two after their previous game against Scotland Women, having restricted the latter to 186 in a rain-reduced 32-over game. Muneeba Ali set Pakistan Women’s chase afoot with an impressive knock of 71 while Aliya Riaz with an unbeaten 68. Miscellaneous contributions from the others got the team over the line with six wickets still in hand.

West Indies Women redeemed themselves after letting victory slip from their grasp in the first outing, having beaten Ireland Women after scoring 181 in 33 overs. Chinelle Henry and Stafanie Taylor were the top scorers, having amassed 46 runs each, while Zaida James’ 36 was also of help to the team. The bowlers, though, did well to defend the total and they dismissed Ireland Women for 175.

Pakistan Women chance of winning - 55%

West Indies Women chance of winning - 45%

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Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Betting Tips

Pakistan Women to score low before first dismissal

Gull Feroza has been the weak link in her partnership with Muneeba Ali for Pakistan Women’s first wicket in the tournament so far. She has a total of six runs across two innings which is far from adequate for an opening batter while her partner has 103 runs. Feroza’s early dismissals have been detrimental to the team’s opening wicket, evidenced by scores of 7 and 4 runs. They are not anticipated to perform any better in the next fixture.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Toss Prediction

The toss winners at Gaddafi Stadium have chosen to field first in both fixtures so far but the teams batting first managed to take victories both times. After a rain-curtailed second game, the average first innings score came out to 199 runs. However, since those setting the target are the only ones who have seen success so far, it will be the sought after strategy for the upcoming game, too.

Weather Report

With the temperature reaching 34 degrees Celsius and sunny conditions expected at Lahore, there is no threat of rain at the time of the match.

Pakistan Women Player List

Fatima Sana (c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Gull Feroza, Natalia Pervaiz, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Sidra Nawaz, Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Nashra Sandhu, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Umm-e-Hani.

Predicted Playing XI

Gull Feroza Batter Muneeba Ali Batter Sidra Amin Batter Aliya Riaz Batter Natalia Pervaiz Batter Fatima Sana (C) All-rounder Sidra Nawaz Wicket-keeper Rameen Shamim Bowler Diana Baig Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler Sadia Iqbal Bowler

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan Women will be looking to seal their hat trick and they certainly have a balanced squad in order to achieve that.

West Indies Women Player List

Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Shabika Gajnabi, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Jannillea Glasgow, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Karishma Ramharack.

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews (C) All-rounder Qiana Joseph Batter Zaida James All-rounder Shemaine Campbelle Wicket-keeper Stafanie Taylor Batter Chinelle Henry Batter Shabika Gajnabi Bowler Aaliyah Alleyne Bowler Cherry-Ann Fraser Bowler Afy Fletcher Bowler Karishma Ramharack Bowler

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies Women’s batting still needs improvement considering it is heavily dependent on skipper Hayley Matthews.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Head-to-Head

Pakistan Women have been on the losing side more often against West Indies Women in the ODIs, having won just ten out of 37 fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 37

Pakistan Women - 10

West Indies Women - 27

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds

West Indies Women to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan Women

Although Pakistan Women have an absolutely powerhouse of a batter with Muneeba Ali as their opener, fellow opener Gull Feroza is woefully out of form at the moment. In both matches that the team has played so far, the latter was the first to get dismissed within the four overs which left the opening wicket with single digit scores of 7 and 4 so far. West Indies Women have had exactly the same problem considering Qiana Joseph is the one not pulling her weight while Hayley Matthews is hung out to dry. In the last two games, the pair set up totals of 28 and 7 runs before the first dismissal. Since the latter are a more seasoned duo, they have a better chance of pulling themselves up and outdoing Pakistan Women’s first partnership.

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Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Best Batters

Muneeba Ali to be Pakistan Women’s Best Batter

The prediction for the last game against Scotland Women panned out as expected considering Muneeba Ali emerged as the top batter for Pakistan Women with 71 runs. Although she scored just 32 runs during the first game, she is now the leading run scorer for the team with 103 runs in two innings. Averaging at 51.50, she is the top pick for the next match.

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’s Best Batter

After Hayley Matthews’ stunning unbeaten 114 in the first game against Scotland Women, she experienced a slight dip in performance as she scored just 23 runs against Ireland Women last time out. However, she is expected to bounce back considering she has 137 runs in two innings and the firepower to decimate the opposition.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Best Bowlers

Diana Baig to be Pakistan Women’s Best Bowler

Diana Baig was the leading bowler for Pakistan Women with four wickets in the first outing but she only managed to add one more wicket to her tally in the previous game against Scotland Women. She delivered a total of four overs and achieved an economy rate of 7.75. She remains the team’s top bowler overall with five wickets in two innings and an average of 13.20 which makes her the top choice against West Indies Women.

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’s Best Bowler

Hayley Matthews is an exceptional all-rounder and currently leads West Indies Women’s bowling attack as well with a whopping eight wickets in two innings. She has captured two back-to-back four-wicket hauls and has a brilliant average of 10.00, making her the leading contender against Pakistan Women.