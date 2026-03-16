Facts: Skipper Kathryn Bryce leads Scotland Women’s run charts with 97 runs in two innings.

Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Putthawong and Onnicha Kamchomphu are tied as the top bowlers for Thailand Women with one wicket apiece in one innings.

Scotland Women vs Thailand Women Chances of Winning

Scotland Women were humbled after a close contest in the first match, having lost to Pakistan Women in the previous game. In a rain-curtailed game, Scotland Women scored 186 runs in 32 overs with skipper Kathryn Bryce’s 91 as the standout performance. Ailsa Lister and Sarah Bryce were next in line but much further behind with 31 and 21 runs, respectively. Pakistan Women did not have a tough time chasing this down as they finished the game in just over 30 overs with six wickets to spare.

Thailand Women have not experienced any success whatsoever and their first outing of the season against Bangladesh Women was a disaster to say the least. After the latter batted first and piled on a 271-run total, Thailand Women absolutely butchered their chase. Openers Nattaya Boochatham and Chanida Sutthiruang posted a 38-run partnership and it all went downhill after the fact as the others barely made a contribution. In the end, Thailand Women wound up getting bundled out for 93 which handed them a whopping 178-run defeat.

Scotland Women chance of winning - 55%

Thailand Women chance of winning - 45%

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Scotland Women vs Thailand Women Betting Tips

Thailand Women to score low before first dismissal

In Thailand Women’s first and only match of the tournament against Bangladesh Women, Nattaya Boochatham and Chanida Sutthiruang opened the innings and they did a middling job for the team with a 38-run partnership. The team have not had a particularly proactive opening wicket and that was made clear during the Nepal Women’s T20I Tri-Series where Nattaya Boochatham and Aphisara Suwanchonrathi scored 10, 1 and 18 runs together in the last three matches. This time around, the openers are not expected to withstand Scotland Women’s bowling attack.

Scotland Women vs Thailand Women Toss Prediction

Even though all the toss winners chose to field first at Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in the present tournament, the teams batting first edged out two wins in three matches so far. Despite a low average first stand of 234, the bowlers are able to defend well which will make batting first the top choice during the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Lahore is set to experience sunny conditions on match day with no possibility of rain whatsoever. The temperature is expected to touch 34 degrees Celsius.

Scotland Women Player List

Kathryn Bryce (c), Abtaha Maqsood, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Megan McColl, Chloe Abel, Darcey Carter, Katherine Fraser, Nayma Sheikh, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Maryam Faisal, Pippa Sproul, Sarah Bryce, Hannah Rainey, Rachel Slater.

Predicted Playing XI

Abbi Aitken-Drummond Batter Pippa Sproul Batter Kathryn Bryce (C) Batter Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Ailsa Lister Batter Megan McColl Batter Katherine Fraser All-rounder Priyanaz Chatterji All-rounder Chloe Abel Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler Rachel Slater Bowler

Scotland Women Team Form

Scotland Women certainly have the firepower and resolve to come back stronger after their defeat against Pakistan Women, especially if the batters start putting in more consistent performances.

Thailand Women Player List

Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Nannaphat Chaihan, Natthakan Chantham, Rosenan Kanoh, Chanida Sutthiruang, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Nattaya Boochatham, Phannita Maya, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Suwanan Khiaoto, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suleeporn Laomi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Thipatcha Putthawong.

Predicted Playing XI

Nattaya Boochatham All-rounder Chanida Sutthiruang All-rounder Nannapat Koncharoenkai Wicket-keeper Natthakan Chantham Batter Naruemol Chaiwai (C) Batter Phannita Maya All-rounder Thipatcha Putthawong Bowler Aphisara Suwanchonrathi Batter Suleeporn Laomi Bowler Sunida Chaturongrattana Bowler Onnicha Kamchomphu Bowler

Thailand Women Team Form

Thailand Women were hapless in the first game and their ability to get better is questionable, owing to their awful batting display.

Scotland Women vs Thailand Women Head-to-Head

Scotland Women and Thailand Women have never met in the One Day International format before and there is no existing head-to-head record between the teams.

Scotland Women vs Thailand Women Betting Odds

Scotland Women to have a better opening partnership than Thailand Women

Thailand Women’s opening partnership was the only thing which was redeemable for the team in the last game against Bangladesh Women, considering Nattaya Boochatham and Chanida Sutthiruang added 38 runs to the first wicket which was more than a third of their total score. However, this does not make them competitive enough to challenge Scotland Women’s first wicket. Abbi Aitken-Drummond and Darcey Carter scored an impressive 48-run stand in the first match but the latter was replaced by Pippa Sproul in the previous game which resulted in a total of four runs. Scotland Women’s openers are expected to return stronger in the next match and annihilate the opposition.

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Scotland Women vs Thailand Women Best Batters

Kathryn Bryce to be Scotland Women’s Best Batter

After scoring a mere six runs in the first match against West Indies Women, Kathryn Bryce went on to score 91 runs against Pakistan Women before getting bowled out in the nervous nineties. Overall, the skipper now leads Scotland Women’s run charts with 97 runs in two innings and an average of 48.50. She remains the top pick for the next match as well.

Nannapat Koncharoenkai to be Thailand Women’s Best Batter

Nannapat Koncharoenkai did not do particularly well in the first outing versus Bangladesh Women where she scored a measly five runs before getting dismissed. However, she was their most consistent batter during the Nepal Women’s T20I Tri-Series with 166 runs in six innings which included two half-centuries. She is expected to find her feet and come good in the upcoming fixture.

Scotland Women vs Thailand Women Best Bowlers

Katherine Fraser to be Scotland Women’s Best Bowler

Katherine Fraser emerged as the leading bowler for Scotland Women in the first match with three wickets and was tied for second in the last match against Pakistan Women. She is the joint leading wicket-taker for the team with four wickets in two innings and an average of 19.75, making her the top choice for the upcoming game.

Thipatcha Putthawong to be Thailand Women’s Best Bowler

In the last game against Bangladesh Women, Thipatcha Putthawong was tied as the top bowler for Thailand Women. She delivered a full quota of ten overs which yielded one wicket and an impressive economy rate of 4.10. She was also the team’s top bowler during the Nepal Women’s T20I Tri-Series where she picked 16 wickets in six innings. She is the leading contender for the game against Scotland Women, too.