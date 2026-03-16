Facts: With 116 runs, Ruturaj Gaikwad was the leading run scorer for Chennai Super Kings this season.

With 79 runs, Faf du Plessis is the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals in this campaign.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Chance of Winning

Chennai Super Kings headed into this campaign after missing the playoffs last season. They got off to a great start this season as they beat Mumbai Indians in the opening game but since then CSK has struggled in the batting department and have lost back to back games, they are currently seventh on the table.

Much like their opponents, Delhi Capitals struggled to make an impact last season but have made a brilliant start to the campaign thus far. Delhi Capitals have won back to back games and would be hoping to continue the momentum. As per our calculations, CSK are favourites in the upcoming game.

Chennai Super Kings ’ chances of winning - 55%

Delhi Capitals’ chances of winning - 45%

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Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Shivam Dube got off to a great start last term but struggled in the second half of the campaign. His struggles have continued in the first three matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Jake F Mcgurk heads into this tournament after struggling in both domestic and international setup. Even though he scored well in the last game, we expect him to struggle against CSK and will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Chennai Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Delhi Capitals Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Delhi Capitals 1.84 Bet on Parimatch

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 15% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.

Chennai Super Kings News & Player List

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Rachin Ravindra, R Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, R Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Vijay Shankar Batter Rahul Tripathi Batter Rachin Ravindra All-rounder MS Dhoni Wicket-keeper R Jadeja All-rounder Shivam Dube All-rounder R Ashwin All-rounder Noor Ahmed Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings got off to a great start against Mumbai Indians but since then they have lost the last two matches.

Delhi Capitals News & Player List

Delhi Capitals Player List

KL Rahul, Jake F Mcgurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abhishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Axar Patel, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Jake F Mcgurk Batter Faf du Plessis Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Abhishek Porel All-rounder KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Ashutosh Sharma Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals have got off to a great start this season as they have won both games thus far against LSG and SRH.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Head to Head

Chennai Super Kings have had an upper hand against Delhi Capitals 19-11. Both sides went head to head last season and Delhi Capitals won the game.

Head to Head

Chennai Super Kings: 19

Delhi Capitals: 11

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Betting Odds

Delhi Capitals to have a better opening partnership than Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings head into this game in contrasting form as Chennai Super Kings have struggled in the last two matches. They got off to a great start this season and they beat MI in the opening game but since then they have lost big against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals and would be hoping to turn things around at home where they have a phenomenal record. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have got off to a great start this season as they have won the first two games against LSG and SRH and would be hoping to continue their form. Chennai Super Kings have managed to bag early wickets in all three matches which makes us believe they would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Top Batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in sensational form thus far as he has scored two half centuries in three matches and with 116 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Faf du Plessis to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter

Faf du Plessis headed into this campaign in great form and he has been sensational so far in the first two games for Delhi Capitals he has been the standout batter. With 79 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Top Bowlers

Noor Ahmed to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler

Chennai Super Kings paid big to secure the services of Noor Ahmed and he has been brilliant thus far as with nine wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mitchell Starc to be Delhi Capitals’ top bowler

Mitchell Starc struggled in the group stages last season but has been sensational so far in this campaign. With eight wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings to win - 1.80 (PariMatch)

Delhi Capitals to win - 2.00 (PariMatch) Even though Chennai Super Kings have lost back to back games in the last outing, they are a formidable team at home. CSK have dominated this fixture which is why the bookmakers have favourites them in this game and you should do the same as CSK would register an important win come Apr 05. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





