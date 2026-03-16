Facts: With 145 runs, R Jadeja is the leading run scorer for Chennai Super Kings this season.

With 184 runs, Ajinkya Rahane is the leading run scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders in this campaign.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Chennai Super Kings have struggled to make an impact thus far as they head into this game after four defeats on the bounce. They won the opening game against Mumbai Indians since then CSK has struggled in the batting department. In the last game they went head to head against PBKS and lost the match by 18 runs.

Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled for consistency throughout this campaign. They head into this game after two wins in five matches and are currently sixth on the table. In the last match they lost at home against LSG by four runs. As per our calculations, Kolkata Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

Chennai Super Kings ’ chances of winning - 46%

Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 54%

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Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Shivam Dube has struggled for consistency thus far in this campaign. So far this season Dube has scored 106 runs with an average of 21.20. Even though he was brilliant in the last game, we believe Dube will score low in the upcoming game.

Venkatesh Iyer did not have a great start to the campaign this season but in the last two games he has been brilliant as Iyer has scored 60 and 45 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Chennai Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Kolkata Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Chennai Super Kings 1.92 Bet on Parimatch

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 29C.

Chennai Super Kings News & Player List

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Rachin Ravindra, R Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, R Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana

Predicted Playing XI





Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Vijay Shankar Batter Devon Conway Batter Rachin Ravindra All-rounder MS Dhoni Wicket-keeper R Jadeja All-rounder Shivam Dube All-rounder R Ashwin All-rounder Noor Ahmed Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings have struggled so far as they have lost four games on the bounce and are currently ninth on the table.

Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Rinku Singh, Quinton De Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Umran Malik, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Predicted Playing XI

Ajinkya Rahane Batter Venkatesh Iyer Batter Rinku Singh Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Quinton De Kock Wicket-keeper Ramandeep Singh Batter Andre Russell All-rounder Vaibhav Arora Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders have two wins and three defeats in five matches thus far and are currently sixth on the table.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head to Head

Chennai Super Kings have dominated this game against Kolkata Knight Riders 20-11. Both sides went head to head last season and CSK won the game.

Head to Head

Chennai Super Kings: 20

Kolkata Knight Riders: 11

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Betting Odds

Chennai Super Kings to have a better opening partnership than Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings head into this game after both sides have struggled in the first half of the campaign. The defending champions have struggled to make an impact this season as they have two wins in five matches and are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand this season has been a struggle for Chennai Super kings thus far after a win in the opening game against Mumbai Indians they have lost four games on the bounce and with two points they are currently ninth on the table. Even though they lost the last game against PBKS, there were some positives in the game for CSK, especially the return of Devon Conway who scored a brilliant half century. KKR openers have struggled for consistency which is probably why we expect CSK openers to have a good game and CSK to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad did not have a good game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as he has already scored two half centuries thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ajinkya Rahane to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter

Ajinkya Rahane has continued his brilliant form as in the last game he scored 61 off 35 balls. With 184 runs so far, Rahane is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Noor Ahmed to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler

Noor Ahmed has been sensational so far in this campaign. He has been consistent and has already bagged 11 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Varun Chakaravarthy to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler

Varun Chakaravarthy did not have a good game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him in this wicket where spinners will get so assistance and he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings to win - 1.95 (PariMatch)

Kolkata Knight Riders to win - 1.85 (PariMatch) Even though Chennai Super Kings have dominated this fixture in the past, they have had a dismal campaign thus far as CSK have lost four games on the bounce. The bookmakers have favoured Kolkata Knight Riders in this match and you should do the same as they would inflict more misery on CSK in the upcoming game. https://reg.sportscafe.in?parimatch=krbQz2u 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





