Facts: With 583 runs, Ruturaj Gaikwad was the leading run scorer for Chennai Super Kings last season.

With 417 runs, Rohit Sharma was the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians in the last campaign.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning

Chennai Super Kings have been one of the most consistent teams in this tournament and over the years at home they have been formidable. Compared to the high standards set by CSK, last year was a struggle for them as they missed the playoffs in the final game of the season. We believe CSK are one of the favourites this season.

Mumbai Indians are expected to make the playoffs every season, especially after a dismal campaign like last season. Last year Mumbai Indians finished tenth on the table hence eyes would be on them to see how they respond this term. As per our calculations, Chennai Super Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

Chennai Super Kings ’ chances of winning - 54%

Mumbai Indians’ chances of winning - 46%

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Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Looking at the CSK side we expect Chennai to have spinning wickets at home which would be great for Shivam Dube. He was exceptional in the first half of the campaign last season and we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Rohit Sharma was outstanding in the first half of the campaign last season but struggled in the second half. Regardless he scored 417 runs and was the leading run scorer for MI which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Chennai Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Mumbai Indians Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Mumbai Indians 1.97 Bet on Parimatch

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last four of the five matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.

Chennai Super Kings News & Player List

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Rachin Ravindra, R Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, R Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Devon Conway Batter Rahul Tripathi Batter Rachin Ravindra All-rounder MS Dhoni Wicket-keeper R Jadeja All-rounder Shivam Dube All-rounder R Ashwin All-rounder Noor Ahmed Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings missed the playoffs last year in the final game. They managed seven wins in 14 matches and ended up fifth on the table.

Mumbai Indians News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Player List

Rohit Sharma, SuryaKumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon- John Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ashwini Kumar, Reece Topley, Venkata Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch, Jasprit Bumrah

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Will Jacks Batter SuryaKumar Yadav Batter Tilak Varma Batter Robin Minz Wicket-keeper Hardik Pandya All-rounder Mitchell Santner All-rounder Karn Sharma Bowler Mujeeb ur Rahman Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Deepak Chahar Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians struggled to make an impact last year as they ended up with four wins in 14 matches and ended up tenth on the table.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head

Mumbai Indians have an upper hand in this fixture against Chennai Super Kings 21-18. Both sides went head to head last year and Chennai Super Kings won the game.

Head to Head

Chennai Super Kings: 18

Mumbai Indians: 21

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds

Mumbai Indians to have a better opening partnership than Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings head into the campaign after both sides struggled to hit the strides last season. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the two most successful teams in this tournament as they have ten titles between them hence whenever these two super powers collide it's a spectacle regardless of their form. Mumbai Indians struggled under the leadership of Hardik Pandya as they finished tenth last season and won just four games. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings missed the playoffs in the last game as they lost against RCB and ended up fifth on the table. Both sides went head to head last season and CSK won the game but it was Mumbai Indians who had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians T20 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Chennai Super Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Mumbai Indians Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.90 Bet Now!

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Top Batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad took the captaincy last season and even though CSK did not have a great campaign, Gaikwad excelled as he scored 583 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tilak Varma to be Mumbai Indians’ top batter

Tilak Varma has been outstanding in the T20 format for Mumbai Indians and India. Last season he scored 416 runs and was one of the most consistent batters for MI which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Top Bowlers

Matheesha Pathirana to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler

Matheesha Pathirana was retained by CSK in the auction as he is one of the best death bowlers in IPL. Even though he missed a few games last season he still bagged 13 wickets in six matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mitchell Santner to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler

Jasprit Bumrah would be a big miss in the first half of the campaign for Mumbai Indians. We expect Mitchell Santner to step up in the opening game as he has been brilliant in the last 12 months in all formats which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings to win - 1.85 (PariMatch)

Mumbai Indians to win - 1.95 (PariMatch) Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are the two most successful teams in this tournament but the last campaign was a struggle for both sides. Considering the fact that CSK play at home, the bookmakers have sided with them in this game and you should do the same as we expect CSK to beat Mumbai Indians in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





