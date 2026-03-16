Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Indian Premier League 2025, March 23
CSK
54%
Chance of Winning
MUM
46%
T20
MA Chidambaram Stadium
Facts:
- With 583 runs, Ruturaj Gaikwad was the leading run scorer for Chennai Super Kings last season.
- With 417 runs, Rohit Sharma was the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians in the last campaign.
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning
Chennai Super Kings have been one of the most consistent teams in this tournament and over the years at home they have been formidable. Compared to the high standards set by CSK, last year was a struggle for them as they missed the playoffs in the final game of the season. We believe CSK are one of the favourites this season.
Mumbai Indians are expected to make the playoffs every season, especially after a dismal campaign like last season. Last year Mumbai Indians finished tenth on the table hence eyes would be on them to see how they respond this term. As per our calculations, Chennai Super Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Chennai Super Kings ’ chances of winning - 54%
- Mumbai Indians’ chances of winning - 46%
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Looking at the CSK side we expect Chennai to have spinning wickets at home which would be great for Shivam Dube. He was exceptional in the first half of the campaign last season and we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Rohit Sharma was outstanding in the first half of the campaign last season but struggled in the second half. Regardless he scored 417 runs and was the leading run scorer for MI which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Chennai Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5
Mumbai Indians Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last four of the five matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.
Chennai Super Kings News & Player List
Chennai Super Kings Player List
Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Rachin Ravindra, R Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, R Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
|
Batter
|
Devon Conway
|
Batter
|
Rahul Tripathi
|
Batter
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
All-rounder
|
MS Dhoni
|
Wicket-keeper
|
R Jadeja
|
All-rounder
|
Shivam Dube
|
All-rounder
|
R Ashwin
|
All-rounder
|
Noor Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Matheesha Pathirana
|
Bowler
|
Khaleel Ahmed
|
Bowler
Chennai Super Kings Team Form
Chennai Super Kings missed the playoffs last year in the final game. They managed seven wins in 14 matches and ended up fifth on the table.
Mumbai Indians News & Player List
Mumbai Indians Player List
Rohit Sharma, SuryaKumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon- John Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ashwini Kumar, Reece Topley, Venkata Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch, Jasprit Bumrah
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Batter
|
Will Jacks
|
Batter
|
SuryaKumar Yadav
|
Batter
|
Tilak Varma
|
Batter
|
Robin Minz
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Santner
|
All-rounder
|
Karn Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Mujeeb ur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
|
Deepak Chahar
|
Bowler
Mumbai Indians Team Form
Mumbai Indians struggled to make an impact last year as they ended up with four wins in 14 matches and ended up tenth on the table.
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head
Mumbai Indians have an upper hand in this fixture against Chennai Super Kings 21-18. Both sides went head to head last year and Chennai Super Kings won the game.
Head to Head
Chennai Super Kings: 18
Mumbai Indians: 21
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds
Mumbai Indians to have a better opening partnership than Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings head into the campaign after both sides struggled to hit the strides last season. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the two most successful teams in this tournament as they have ten titles between them hence whenever these two super powers collide it's a spectacle regardless of their form. Mumbai Indians struggled under the leadership of Hardik Pandya as they finished tenth last season and won just four games. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings missed the playoffs in the last game as they lost against RCB and ended up fifth on the table. Both sides went head to head last season and CSK won the game but it was Mumbai Indians who had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
T20
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Top Batters
Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter
Ruturaj Gaikwad took the captaincy last season and even though CSK did not have a great campaign, Gaikwad excelled as he scored 583 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tilak Varma to be Mumbai Indians’ top batter
Tilak Varma has been outstanding in the T20 format for Mumbai Indians and India. Last season he scored 416 runs and was one of the most consistent batters for MI which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Top Bowlers
Matheesha Pathirana to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler
Matheesha Pathirana was retained by CSK in the auction as he is one of the best death bowlers in IPL. Even though he missed a few games last season he still bagged 13 wickets in six matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mitchell Santner to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler
Jasprit Bumrah would be a big miss in the first half of the campaign for Mumbai Indians. We expect Mitchell Santner to step up in the opening game as he has been brilliant in the last 12 months in all formats which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Chennai Super Kings
- Chennai Super Kings to win - 1.85 (PariMatch)
- Mumbai Indians to win - 1.95 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments