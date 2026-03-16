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Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Super Kings IPL Match Prediction

CSK

40%

Chance of Winning

PBKS

60%

Parimatch

1.67
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Melbet

1.70
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Batery

1.68
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T20

MA Chidambaram Stadium

Chennai Super Kings take on Punjab Super Kings in the 49th game of the 2025 Indian Premier League at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 30 at 07:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 242 runs, Shivam Dube is the leading run scorer for Chennai Super Kings this season.
  • With 323 runs, Priyansh Arya is the leading run scorer for Punjab Super Kings in this campaign.

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Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Super Kings Chance of Winning

Chennai Super Kings have struggled to make an impact this season and have already started to plan ahead for next season. So far this season CSK have won two matches and are currently tenth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Sunrisers Hyderabad and they lost the match by five wickets.

Much like their opponents Punjab Super Kings are well in the mix to make the playoffs this season. They got off to a great start this season but have struggled for consistency in the last few matches as they have one win in the last three matches. As per our calculations, PBKS are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Chennai Super Kings ’ chances of winning - 40%
  • Punjab Super Kings’ chances of winning - 60%

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Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ravindra Jadeja has been one of the most consistent batters for Chennai Super Kings this season. So far this season he has scored 166 runs and we expect him to bat further up the order and to score well in the upcoming game.

Priyansh Arya had a slow start to the campaign but has grown as the tournament has progressed. So far this season he has scored 323 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Chennai Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5

1.85
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Punjab Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5

1.85
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Best Opening Partnership to be Punjab Super Kings

1.81
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Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 29C.

Chennai Super Kings News & Player List

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

Predicted Playing XI

Ayush Mhatre

Batter

Dewald Brevis

Batter

Shaikh Rasheed

Batter

Sam Curran

All-rounder

MS Dhoni

Wicket-keeper

R Jadeja

All-rounder

Shivam Dube

All-rounder

Deepak Hooda

All-rounder

Noor Ahmed

Bowler

Matheesha Pathirana

Bowler

Khaleel Ahmed

Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings have struggled this season as they have just two wins so far and are currently tenth on the table.

Punjab Super Kings News & Player List

Punjab Super Kings Player List

Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Yash Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey

Predicted Playing XI

Priyansh Arya

Batter

Prabhsimran Singh

Batter

Shreyas Iyer

Batter

Shashank Singh

Batter

Josh Inglis

Wicket-keeper

Marcus Stoinis

All-rounder

Nehal Wadhera

All-rounder

Marco Jansen

Bowler

Xavier Bartlett

Bowler

Arshdeep Singh

Bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal

Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings have had a solid campaign thus far as they have five wins in eight matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Super Kings Head to Head

Chennai Super Kings have had an upper hand in this fixture against Punjab Super Kings 17-15. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and PBKS won the game.

Head to Head

Chennai Super Kings: 17

Punjab Super Kings: 15

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Super Kings Betting Odds

Punjab Super Kings to have a better opening partnership than Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Super Kings head into this match after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Chennai Super Kings have had an underwhelming campaign so far and they need a perfect run in the remaining fixtures to have a chance of making the playoffs. With just two wins so far this season CSK are currently tenth on the table. On the other hand Punjab Super Kings got off to a great start this season but have struggled for consistency in the second half of the campaign they are winless in the last two games and are currently fifth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that only once in the last four games CSK has managed to have a better opening stand which makes us believe PBKS will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Super Kings

T20

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

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Chennai Super Kings

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Punjab Kings

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Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Super Kings Top Batters

Shivam Dube to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter

Shivam Dube did not have a great start to the campaign but has managed to turn things around and has been the best batter of CSK in the last few matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shreyas Iyer to be Punjab Kings’ top batter

Even though Shreyas Iyer has struggled in the second half of the campaign we are going to back him once again as he has had a brilliant campaign so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Super Kings Top Bowlers

Noor Ahmed to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler

Noor Ahmed was brilliant in the last game as he bagged two wickets against SRH. So far this season he has bagged 14 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Arshdeep Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler

Arshdeep Singh did not have a good game against RCB but still had decent bowling figures in the game. With 11 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for Punjab Kings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Punjab Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Super Kings went head to head earlier this season and PBKS dominated the game. CSK has struggled to make an impact this season which is why the bookmakers have sided with PBKS and you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Chennai Super Kings to win - 2.21 (PariMatch)
  • Punjab Super Kings to win - 1.67 (PariMatch)
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