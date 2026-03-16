Facts: With 242 runs, Shivam Dube is the leading run scorer for Chennai Super Kings this season.

With 323 runs, Priyansh Arya is the leading run scorer for Punjab Super Kings in this campaign.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Super Kings Chance of Winning

Chennai Super Kings have struggled to make an impact this season and have already started to plan ahead for next season. So far this season CSK have won two matches and are currently tenth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Sunrisers Hyderabad and they lost the match by five wickets.

Much like their opponents Punjab Super Kings are well in the mix to make the playoffs this season. They got off to a great start this season but have struggled for consistency in the last few matches as they have one win in the last three matches. As per our calculations, PBKS are favourites in the upcoming game.

Chennai Super Kings ’ chances of winning - 40%

Punjab Super Kings’ chances of winning - 60%

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Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ravindra Jadeja has been one of the most consistent batters for Chennai Super Kings this season. So far this season he has scored 166 runs and we expect him to bat further up the order and to score well in the upcoming game.

Priyansh Arya had a slow start to the campaign but has grown as the tournament has progressed. So far this season he has scored 323 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Chennai Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Punjab Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Punjab Super Kings 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 29C.

Chennai Super Kings News & Player List

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

Predicted Playing XI

Ayush Mhatre Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Shaikh Rasheed Batter Sam Curran All-rounder MS Dhoni Wicket-keeper R Jadeja All-rounder Shivam Dube All-rounder Deepak Hooda All-rounder Noor Ahmed Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings have struggled this season as they have just two wins so far and are currently tenth on the table.

Punjab Super Kings News & Player List

Punjab Super Kings Player List

Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Yash Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey

Predicted Playing XI

Priyansh Arya Batter Prabhsimran Singh Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Shashank Singh Batter Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Nehal Wadhera All-rounder Marco Jansen Bowler Xavier Bartlett Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings have had a solid campaign thus far as they have five wins in eight matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Super Kings Head to Head

Chennai Super Kings have had an upper hand in this fixture against Punjab Super Kings 17-15. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and PBKS won the game.

Head to Head

Chennai Super Kings: 17

Punjab Super Kings: 15

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Super Kings Betting Odds

Punjab Super Kings to have a better opening partnership than Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Super Kings head into this match after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Chennai Super Kings have had an underwhelming campaign so far and they need a perfect run in the remaining fixtures to have a chance of making the playoffs. With just two wins so far this season CSK are currently tenth on the table. On the other hand Punjab Super Kings got off to a great start this season but have struggled for consistency in the second half of the campaign they are winless in the last two games and are currently fifth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that only once in the last four games CSK has managed to have a better opening stand which makes us believe PBKS will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Super Kings T20 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Chennai Super Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.70 Bet Now! Punjab Kings Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.68 Bet Now!

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Super Kings Top Batters

Shivam Dube to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter

Shivam Dube did not have a great start to the campaign but has managed to turn things around and has been the best batter of CSK in the last few matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shreyas Iyer to be Punjab Kings’ top batter

Even though Shreyas Iyer has struggled in the second half of the campaign we are going to back him once again as he has had a brilliant campaign so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Super Kings Top Bowlers

Noor Ahmed to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler

Noor Ahmed was brilliant in the last game as he bagged two wickets against SRH. So far this season he has bagged 14 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Arshdeep Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler

Arshdeep Singh did not have a good game against RCB but still had decent bowling figures in the game. With 11 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for Punjab Kings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Punjab Super Kings Chennai Super Kings to win - 2.21 (PariMatch)

Punjab Super Kings to win - 1.67 (PariMatch) Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Super Kings went head to head earlier this season and PBKS dominated the game. CSK has struggled to make an impact this season which is why the bookmakers have sided with PBKS and you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





