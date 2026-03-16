Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Indian Premier League 2025, March 28
CSK
57%
Chance of Winning
RCB
43%
T20
MA Chidambaram Stadium
Facts:
- With 583 runs, Ruturaj Gaikwad was the leading run scorer for Chennai Super Kings last season.
- With 741 runs, Virat Kohli was the leading wicket taker for Royal Challengers Bengaluru last season.
Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chance of Winning
Chennai Super Kings headed into this campaign after a disappointing campaign last season as they missed the playoffs. In the opening game they went head to head against Mumbai Indians and were dominant in the game. Noor Ahmed bagged four wickets and CSK won the match with four wickets to spare.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru headed into this season hoping for a better start this time. They went head to head against the defending champions KKR and against all odds won the game with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Kolkata Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Chennai Super Kings ’ chances of winning - 57%
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ chances of winning - 43%
Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Shivam Dube got off to a great start last term but struggled in the second half of the campaign. His struggles continued in the domestic season and in the opening game he scored nine which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Rajat Patidar was one of the main reasons why RCB made the playoffs last season. RCB skipper continued his excellence with the bat in the opening game as he scored 34 off 16 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Chennai Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last four of the five matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.
Chennai Super Kings News & Player List
Chennai Super Kings Player List
Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Rachin Ravindra, R Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, R Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
|
Batter
|
Deepak Hooda
|
Batter
|
Rahul Tripathi
|
Batter
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
All-rounder
|
MS Dhoni
|
Wicket-keeper
|
R Jadeja
|
All-rounder
|
Shivam Dube
|
All-rounder
|
R Ashwin
|
All-rounder
|
Noor Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Ellis
|
Bowler
|
Khaleel Ahmed
|
Bowler
Chennai Super Kings Team Form
Chennai Super Kings missed the playoffs last year and would be hoping for a better performance this season. They beat Mumbai Indians in the opening game.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List
Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batter
|
Rajat Patidar
|
Batter
|
Jitesh Sharma
|
Batter
|
Krunal Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Phil Salt
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tim David
|
Batter
|
Liam Livingstone
|
All-rounder
|
Suyash Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Yash Dayal
|
Bowler
|
Josh Hazlewood
|
Bowler
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
Bowler
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form
Royal Challengers Bengaluru struggled in the first half of the season last year but got off to a great start this season as they beat KKR in the opening game.
Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Head to Head
Chennai Super Kings have dominated Royal Challengers Bengaluru in this fixture 22-11. Last season both sides went head to head twice and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Chennai Super Kings: 22
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 11
Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Betting Odds
Royal Challengers Bengaluru to have a better opening partnership than Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings head into the game after both sides dominated the opening game of the season. Royal Challengers Bengaluru struggled last season for consistency in the first half of the campaign but managed to turn things around in the second half of the season and made the playoffs. In the opening game RCB went head to head against defending champions KKR and were on the back foot at the start but managed to turn the game around and won the tie with seven wickets to spare and they also had a better opening stand on the day. On the other hand CSK brushed aside Mumbai Indians at home who had a number of players missing because of injuries and suspension. We expect CSK to continue their dominance in this fixture but we believe RCB will end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
T20
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Batters
Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter
Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his excellent form from last season into this campaign as he scored a brilliant half century in the opening game against Mumbai Indians which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top batter
Virat Kohli was sensational last year for RCB as he scored 741 runs and he was brilliant against KKR in the opening game as he scored a half century and took his team over the line which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Bowlers
Noor Ahmed to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler
Chennai Super Kings paid big to secure the services of Noor Ahmed and he did not disappoint in the opening game against Mumbai Indians as he bagged four wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Krunal Pandya to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top bowler
Krunal Pandya made his debut in the last game for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the last game and was man of the match against KKR as he bagged three wickets. We expect him to bowl well in this fixture which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Chennai Super Kings
- Chennai Super Kings to win - 1.74 (PariMatch)
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win - 2.06 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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