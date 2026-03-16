Facts: With 583 runs, Ruturaj Gaikwad was the leading run scorer for Chennai Super Kings last season.

With 741 runs, Virat Kohli was the leading wicket taker for Royal Challengers Bengaluru last season.

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chance of Winning

Chennai Super Kings headed into this campaign after a disappointing campaign last season as they missed the playoffs. In the opening game they went head to head against Mumbai Indians and were dominant in the game. Noor Ahmed bagged four wickets and CSK won the match with four wickets to spare.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru headed into this season hoping for a better start this time. They went head to head against the defending champions KKR and against all odds won the game with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Kolkata Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

Chennai Super Kings ’ chances of winning - 57%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ chances of winning - 43%

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Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Shivam Dube got off to a great start last term but struggled in the second half of the campaign. His struggles continued in the domestic season and in the opening game he scored nine which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Rajat Patidar was one of the main reasons why RCB made the playoffs last season. RCB skipper continued his excellence with the bat in the opening game as he scored 34 off 16 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Chennai Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1.62 Bet on Parimatch

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last four of the five matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.

Chennai Super Kings News & Player List

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Rachin Ravindra, R Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, R Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Deepak Hooda Batter Rahul Tripathi Batter Rachin Ravindra All-rounder MS Dhoni Wicket-keeper R Jadeja All-rounder Shivam Dube All-rounder R Ashwin All-rounder Noor Ahmed Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings missed the playoffs last year and would be hoping for a better performance this season. They beat Mumbai Indians in the opening game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal

Predicted Playing XI

Virat Kohli Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Jitesh Sharma Batter Krunal Pandya All-rounder Phil Salt Wicket-keeper Tim David Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Suyash Sharma Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru struggled in the first half of the season last year but got off to a great start this season as they beat KKR in the opening game.

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Head to Head

Chennai Super Kings have dominated Royal Challengers Bengaluru in this fixture 22-11. Last season both sides went head to head twice and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Chennai Super Kings: 22

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 11

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Betting Odds

Royal Challengers Bengaluru to have a better opening partnership than Chennai Super Kings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings head into the game after both sides dominated the opening game of the season. Royal Challengers Bengaluru struggled last season for consistency in the first half of the campaign but managed to turn things around in the second half of the season and made the playoffs. In the opening game RCB went head to head against defending champions KKR and were on the back foot at the start but managed to turn the game around and won the tie with seven wickets to spare and they also had a better opening stand on the day. On the other hand CSK brushed aside Mumbai Indians at home who had a number of players missing because of injuries and suspension. We expect CSK to continue their dominance in this fixture but we believe RCB will end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his excellent form from last season into this campaign as he scored a brilliant half century in the opening game against Mumbai Indians which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top batter

Virat Kohli was sensational last year for RCB as he scored 741 runs and he was brilliant against KKR in the opening game as he scored a half century and took his team over the line which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Bowlers

Noor Ahmed to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler

Chennai Super Kings paid big to secure the services of Noor Ahmed and he did not disappoint in the opening game against Mumbai Indians as he bagged four wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Krunal Pandya to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top bowler

Krunal Pandya made his debut in the last game for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the last game and was man of the match against KKR as he bagged three wickets. We expect him to bowl well in this fixture which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings to win - 1.74 (PariMatch)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win - 2.06 (PariMatch) Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into this game what has been a one sided affair in the last few years as CSK has dominated this fixture. The bookmakers have sided with Chennai Super Kings in this game and you should do the same as RCB would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





