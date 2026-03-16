Facts: With 230 runs, Shivam Dube is the leading run scorer for Chennai Super Kings this season.

With 281 runs, Heinrich Klaasen is the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this campaign.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chance of Winning

Chennai Super Kings have looked a shadow of themselves this season as they have lost six of the eight matches thus far and are currently tenth on the table. Chennai Super Kings need a perfect run in the remaining games to have a chance of making the playoffs, in the last game they were beaten by MI.

Much like their opponents Sunrisers Hyderabad have had an underwhelming season so far and have struggled for consistency throughout this season. In the last game they went head to head against MI and lost the game by nine wickets. As per our calculations, CSK are favourites in the upcoming game.

Chennai Super Kings ’ chances of winning - 55%

Sunrisers Hyderabad’ chances of winning - 45%

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Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rachin Ravindra has had a decent campaign so far as he has scored 191 runs in eight matches. But he has struggled in the last few games which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Abhishek Sharma scored a brilliant century against PBKS but apart from that innings this season has been a struggle for Indian sensation which is why we believe he will struggle against CSK and will score low.

Match Prediction Best Odds Chennai Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sunrisers Hyderabad Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Chennai Super Kings 2.12 Bet on Parimatch

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 29C.

Chennai Super Kings News & Player List

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Rachin Ravindra, R Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, R Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana, Ayush Mhatre, Shaikh Rasheed

Predicted Playing XI

Ayush Mhatre Batter Vijay Shankar Batter Shaikh Rasheed Batter Rachin Ravindra All-rounder MS Dhoni Wicket-keeper R Jadeja All-rounder Shivam Dube All-rounder R Ashwin All-rounder Noor Ahmed Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings has had a dismal campaign so far as they have just two wins and are currently ninth on the table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammad Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Pat Cummins

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma Batter Travis Head Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Nitish Kumar Reddy All-rounder Ishan Kishan Wicket-keeper Aniket Verma Batter Pat Cummins All-rounder Harshal Patel All-rounder Zeeshan Ansari Bowler Mohammad Shami Bowler Simarjeet Singh Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost twice against Mumbai Indians in the last two matches and with six defeats so far they are currently tenth on the table.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Head to Head

Chennai Super Kings have had an upper hand in this fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad 16-06. Both sides went head to head twice last year and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Chennai Super Kings: 16

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 06

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds

Chennai Super Kings to have a better opening partnership than Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a dismal campaign thus far as both teams have struggled in the batting department and are currently ninth and tenth on the table. Sunrisers Hyderabad made the finals last season but everyone expected them to go all the way this season but so far this season they have lost six of the eight matches and need a perfect run to have a chance of making the playoffs. On the other hand CSK have been second best in all departments this season and it might be time for them to look ahead beyond this campaign. They have an identical record as SRH but on paper they might be tenth best team in this tournament. SRH openers have struggled for consistency thus far and we might see them struggle against CSK bowling attack which makes us believe CSK will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Batters

Shivam Dube to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter

Shivam Dube did not have a great start to the campaign but has managed to turn things around and has been the best batter of CSK in the last few matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Heinrich Klaasen to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’ top batter

Heinrich Klaasen has been the shining light in what has been a dismal campaign for SRH thus far. In the last game he scored a brilliant half century against MI which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Bowlers

Noor Ahmed to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler

Noor Ahmed did not have a great game in the last outing but has been the stand out bowler for his side. With 12 wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harshal Patel to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’ top bowler

Harshal Patel had a decent game in the last outing against Mumbai Indians as he bagged one wicket. With nine wickets so far Patel is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings to win - 1.95 (PariMatch)

Sunrisers Hyderabad to win - 1.85 (PariMatch) Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled this season. CSK has dominated this fixture in the past and as they are playing at home the bookmakers have sided with them in the game and we believe you should do the same as CSK would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





