Facts: With 364 runs, KL Rahul is the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals in this campaign.

With 271 runs, Ajinkya Rahane is the leading run scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders in this campaign.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Delhi Capitals got off to a great start this season but have struggled in the second half of the campaign. DC won four games on the bounce but since then they have just one win in the last five matches and are currently fourth on the table. In the last match they lost against RCB by six wickets.

Kolkata Knight Riders have had an underwhelming season thus far as they have struggled to make an impact thus far. Much like their opponents, KKR head into this game after just one win in the last five matches and are seventh on the table. As per our calculations, Delhi Capitals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals’ chances of winning - 55%

Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 45%

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Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Abhishek Porel had a slow start to the campaign but has been brilliant in the last few matches. So far this season Porel has scored 253 runs with an average of 31.62 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Sunil Narine was brilliant in the opening game of the season against RCB but since then he has struggled to make an impact. So far this season he has scored 151 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Delhi Capitals Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Kolkata Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Over 16.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Delhi Capitals 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last five of the six matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 39C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Delhi Capitals News & Player List

Delhi Capitals Player List

KL Rahul, Jake F Mcgurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abhishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Axar Patel, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Karun Nair Batter Faf du Plessis Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Abhishek Porel All-rounder KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Ashutosh Sharma Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals have one win in the last five matches and are fourth on the table. In the last match they lost against RCB.

Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List

Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Rinku Singh, Quinton De Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Umran Malik, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Predicted Playing XI

Ajinkya Rahane Batter Venkatesh Iyer Batter Rinku Singh Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Ramandeep Singh Batter Andre Russell All-rounder Vaibhav Arora Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Moeen Ali Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled so far this season. They have just one win in the last five matches and are currently seventh on the table.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head to Head

Kolkata Knight Riders have had an upper hand in this fixture against Delhi Capitals 18-16. Both sides went head to head twice last season and KKR won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Delhi Capitals: 16

Kolkata Knight Riders: 18

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Betting Odds

Delhi Capitals to have a better opening partnership than Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals head into this game after both sides have struggled in the second half of the campaign. Both teams have just one win in the last five matches. Delhi Capitals got off to a great start this season as they won the first four matches but since then their form has taken a nose dive and they need to turn things around in this game. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled to make an impact this term as they need a near perfect run in the remaining games to stay in contention for the playoffs this term. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact KKR has conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last three games which makes us believe DC will have a better opening partnership in this game.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Delhi Capitals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Kolkata Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now!

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Batters

KL Rahul to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter

KL Rahul continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored 41 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With 364 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ajinkya Rahane to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter

Ajinkya Rahane was brilliant in the last match as he scored a half century against Gujarat Titans. With 271 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav to be Delhi Capitals’ top bowler

Kuldeep Yadav bowled a decent spell in the last game even though he did not bag a wicket he remained economical. Yadav remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harshit Rana to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler

Harshit Rana did not have a great outing in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as with 11 wickets so far, Rana is the leading wicket taker for Kolkata Knight Riders which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals to win - 1.81 (PariMatch)

Kolkata Knight Riders to win - 2.00 (PariMatch) Kolkata Knight Riders have looked a shadow of themselves this season as they have struggled to make an impact. Even though DC have struggled in the last few games the bookmakers have favoured them in this game and you should do the same as DC will return to winning ways in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





