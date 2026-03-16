Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Match Prediction
DC
55%
Chance of Winning
KKR
45%
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium
Facts:
- With 364 runs, KL Rahul is the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals in this campaign.
- With 271 runs, Ajinkya Rahane is the leading run scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders in this campaign.
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chance of Winning
Delhi Capitals got off to a great start this season but have struggled in the second half of the campaign. DC won four games on the bounce but since then they have just one win in the last five matches and are currently fourth on the table. In the last match they lost against RCB by six wickets.
Kolkata Knight Riders have had an underwhelming season thus far as they have struggled to make an impact thus far. Much like their opponents, KKR head into this game after just one win in the last five matches and are seventh on the table. As per our calculations, Delhi Capitals are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Delhi Capitals’ chances of winning - 55%
- Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 45%
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Abhishek Porel had a slow start to the campaign but has been brilliant in the last few matches. So far this season Porel has scored 253 runs with an average of 31.62 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Sunil Narine was brilliant in the opening game of the season against RCB but since then he has struggled to make an impact. So far this season he has scored 151 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Delhi Capitals Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5
Kolkata Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Over 16.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last five of the six matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 39C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Delhi Capitals News & Player List
Delhi Capitals Player List
KL Rahul, Jake F Mcgurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abhishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Axar Patel, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav
Predicted Playing XI
|
Karun Nair
|
Batter
|
Faf du Plessis
|
Batter
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Batter
|
Abhishek Porel
|
All-rounder
|
KL Rahul
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ashutosh Sharma
|
Batter
|
Axar Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Vipraj Nigam
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Bowler
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Mukesh Kumar
|
Bowler
Delhi Capitals Team Form
Delhi Capitals have one win in the last five matches and are fourth on the table. In the last match they lost against RCB.
Kolkata Knight Riders News & Player List
Kolkata Knight Riders Player List
Rinku Singh, Quinton De Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Umran Malik, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ajinkya Rahane
|
Batter
|
Venkatesh Iyer
|
Batter
|
Rinku Singh
|
Batter
|
Sunil Narine
|
All-rounder
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ramandeep Singh
|
Batter
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Vaibhav Arora
|
Bowler
|
Varun Chakaravarthy
|
Bowler
|
Harshit Rana
|
Bowler
|
Moeen Ali
|
Bowler
Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form
Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled so far this season. They have just one win in the last five matches and are currently seventh on the table.
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head to Head
Kolkata Knight Riders have had an upper hand in this fixture against Delhi Capitals 18-16. Both sides went head to head twice last season and KKR won on both occasions.
Head to Head
Delhi Capitals: 16
Kolkata Knight Riders: 18
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Betting Odds
Delhi Capitals to have a better opening partnership than Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals head into this game after both sides have struggled in the second half of the campaign. Both teams have just one win in the last five matches. Delhi Capitals got off to a great start this season as they won the first four matches but since then their form has taken a nose dive and they need to turn things around in this game. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled to make an impact this term as they need a near perfect run in the remaining games to stay in contention for the playoffs this term. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact KKR has conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last three games which makes us believe DC will have a better opening partnership in this game.
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Batters
KL Rahul to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter
KL Rahul continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored 41 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With 364 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ajinkya Rahane to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top batter
Ajinkya Rahane was brilliant in the last match as he scored a half century against Gujarat Titans. With 271 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Bowlers
Kuldeep Yadav to be Delhi Capitals’ top bowler
Kuldeep Yadav bowled a decent spell in the last game even though he did not bag a wicket he remained economical. Yadav remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Harshit Rana to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ top bowler
Harshit Rana did not have a great outing in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as with 11 wickets so far, Rana is the leading wicket taker for Kolkata Knight Riders which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Delhi Capitals
- Delhi Capitals to win - 1.81 (PariMatch)
- Kolkata Knight Riders to win - 2.00 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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