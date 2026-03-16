Facts: With 185 runs, KL Rahul is the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals in this campaign.

With 199 runs, SuryaKumar Yadav is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians in this campaign.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning

Delhi Capitals have made the best start in their history in this tournament as they have four wins in four matches and are arguably the best team in this competition thus far. This would be their first game at home and they would be hoping to continue their winning run. In the last match DC beat RCB with six wickets to spare.

Mumbai Indians much like last season have struggled to make an impact thus far. They have had close games this season but still they have managed just one win so far which came against KKR at home. In the last game they lost against RCB. As per our calculations, DC are favourites in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals’ chances of winning - 55%

Mumbai Indians’ chances of winning - 45%

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Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jake F Mcgurk heads into this tournament after struggling in both domestic and international setup. So far this season Mcgurk has struggled in three of the four matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Rohit Sharma had a solid campaign last season but has struggled to make an impact in this campaign. So far this season Sharma has scored 38 runs in four matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Delhi Capitals Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Mumbai Indians Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Delhi Capitals 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last five matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Delhi Capitals News & Player List

Delhi Capitals Player List

KL Rahul, Jake F Mcgurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abhishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Axar Patel, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Jake F Mcgurk Batter Faf du Plessis Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Abhishek Porel All-rounder KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Ashutosh Sharma Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals remain unbeaten and have bagged four wins in four matches. They are currently at the top of the table.

Mumbai Indians News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Player List

Rohit Sharma, SuryaKumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon- John Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ashwini Kumar, Reece Topley, Venkata Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch, Jasprit Bumrah

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Will Jacks Batter SuryaKumar Yadav Batter Tilak Varma Batter Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Hardik Pandya All-rounder Mitchell Santner All-rounder Vignesh Puthur Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Deepak Chahar Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians have struggled to make an impact this season as they have just once thus far and are currently eighth on the table.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head

Mumbai Indians have had an upper hand in this fixture against Delhi Capitals 19-16. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Delhi Capitals: 16

Mumbai Indians: 19

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds

Delhi Capitals to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting campaign thus far. Mumbai Indians headed into this season as one of the favourites but they have been a disappointment so far as they have just one win in five matches and are currently eighth on the table. One of the biggest reasons for their struggles has been the form of top order batsmen. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have been flawless this season as they have four wins in four matches and are currently at the top of the table. Even though Mumbai Indians have had a better opening partnership in two of the last three matches, we believe Delhi Capitals will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Top Batters

KL Rahul to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter

KL Rahul was sensational in the last game against RCB as he scored a half century and took his team over the line. With 185 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

SuryaKumar Yadav to be Mumbai Indians’ top batter

SuryaKumar Yadav did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as with 199 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Top Bowlers

Mitchell Starc to be Delhi Capitals’ top bowler

Mitchell Starc struggled in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been outstanding this season and with nine wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hardik Pandya to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler

Hardik Pandya continued his brilliant form in the last game as he bagged two wickets. With ten wickets thus far, Pandya is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.