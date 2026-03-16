Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL Match Prediction
DC
45%
Chance of Winning
RCB
55%
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Facts:
- With 323 runs, KL Rahul is the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals in this campaign.
- With 392 runs, Virat Kohli is the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in this campaign.
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chance of Winning
Delhi Capitals got off to a great start this season as they won the first four games but in the last four matches they have faltered as they have just one win in four games and are currently third on the table. In the last match Delhi Capitals went head to head against LSG and they won the game with eight wickets to spare.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a brilliant campaign thus far especially away from home where they have a perfect record with five wins in five games and are currently third on the table. In the last game they beat Rajasthan Royals. As per our calculations, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Delhi Capitals’ chances of winning - 45%
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ chances of winning - 55%
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Abhishek Porel had a slow start to the campaign but has been brilliant in the last few matches. So far this season Porel has scored 225 runs with an average of 32.14 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Rajat Patidar has struggled to make an impact in the last few games. So far this season he has scored 222 runs which makes us believe he will turn things around and will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Delhi Capitals Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last five matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 39C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.
Delhi Capitals News & Player List
Delhi Capitals Player List
KL Rahul, Jake F Mcgurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abhishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Axar Patel, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav
Predicted Playing XI
|
Karun Nair
|
Batter
|
Faf du Plessis
|
Batter
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Batter
|
Abhishek Porel
|
All-rounder
|
KL Rahul
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ashutosh Sharma
|
Batter
|
Axar Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Vipraj Nigam
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Bowler
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Mukesh Kumar
|
Bowler
Delhi Capitals Team Form
Delhi Capitals have one win in the last four matches but so far this season they have bagged 12 points and are currently second on the table.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List
Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batter
|
Rajat Patidar
|
Batter
|
Jitesh Sharma
|
Batter
|
Krunal Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Phil Salt
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tim David
|
Batter
|
Liam Livingstone
|
All-rounder
|
Suyash Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Yash Dayal
|
Bowler
|
Josh Hazlewood
|
Bowler
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
Bowler
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently third on the table. Away from home RCB have five wins in five games.
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Head to Head
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had an upper hand in this fixture against Delhi Capitals 20-12. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and DC won the game.
Head to Head
Delhi Capitals: 12
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 20
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Betting Odds
Royal Challengers Bengaluru to have a better opening partnership than Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals head into this game after both sides have had a solid campaign thus far. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been dominant away from home this season as they have five wins in five games but at home they have lost three of the four games thus far and are currently third on the table. On the other hand Delhi Capitals got off to a great start this season as they won four back to back games but in the last few games they have struggled as they have one win in four matches and are currently second on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Delhi Capitals won the game but it was RCB who had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, Delhi
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Batters
KL Rahul to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter
KL Rahul continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored a half century against LSG. With 323 runs thus far, Rahul is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top batter
Virat Kohli excelled once again as he scored his fifth half century in the last game against RR. With 392 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Bowlers
Kuldeep Yadav to be Delhi Capitals’ top bowler
Kuldeep Yadav did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far in this campaign and is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Josh Hazlewood to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top bowler
Josh Hazlewood was sensational in the last game against RR as he bagged four wickets in the game and with 16 wickets so far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
- Delhi Capitals to win - 1.94 (PariMatch)
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win - 1.86 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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