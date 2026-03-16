Facts: With 323 runs, KL Rahul is the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals in this campaign.

With 392 runs, Virat Kohli is the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in this campaign.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chance of Winning

Delhi Capitals got off to a great start this season as they won the first four games but in the last four matches they have faltered as they have just one win in four games and are currently third on the table. In the last match Delhi Capitals went head to head against LSG and they won the game with eight wickets to spare.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a brilliant campaign thus far especially away from home where they have a perfect record with five wins in five games and are currently third on the table. In the last game they beat Rajasthan Royals. As per our calculations, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are favourites in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals’ chances of winning - 45%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ chances of winning - 55%

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Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Abhishek Porel had a slow start to the campaign but has been brilliant in the last few matches. So far this season Porel has scored 225 runs with an average of 32.14 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Rajat Patidar has struggled to make an impact in the last few games. So far this season he has scored 222 runs which makes us believe he will turn things around and will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Delhi Capitals Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1.70 Bet on Parimatch

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last five matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 39C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Delhi Capitals News & Player List

Delhi Capitals Player List

KL Rahul, Jake F Mcgurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abhishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Axar Patel, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Karun Nair Batter Faf du Plessis Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Abhishek Porel All-rounder KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Ashutosh Sharma Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals have one win in the last four matches but so far this season they have bagged 12 points and are currently second on the table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal

Predicted Playing XI

Virat Kohli Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Jitesh Sharma Batter Krunal Pandya All-rounder Phil Salt Wicket-keeper Tim David Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Suyash Sharma Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently third on the table. Away from home RCB have five wins in five games.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had an upper hand in this fixture against Delhi Capitals 20-12. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and DC won the game.

Head to Head

Delhi Capitals: 12

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 20

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Betting Odds

Royal Challengers Bengaluru to have a better opening partnership than Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals head into this game after both sides have had a solid campaign thus far. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been dominant away from home this season as they have five wins in five games but at home they have lost three of the four games thus far and are currently third on the table. On the other hand Delhi Capitals got off to a great start this season as they won four back to back games but in the last few games they have struggled as they have one win in four matches and are currently second on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Delhi Capitals won the game but it was RCB who had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Batters

KL Rahul to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter

KL Rahul continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored a half century against LSG. With 323 runs thus far, Rahul is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top batter

Virat Kohli excelled once again as he scored his fifth half century in the last game against RR. With 392 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav to be Delhi Capitals’ top bowler

Kuldeep Yadav did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far in this campaign and is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Josh Hazlewood to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ top bowler

Josh Hazlewood was sensational in the last game against RR as he bagged four wickets in the game and with 16 wickets so far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.