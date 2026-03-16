Facts: With 446 runs, Rishabh Pant was the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals in the last campaign.

With 567 runs, Travis Head was the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad last season.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chance of Winning

Delhi Capitals did not have a great season last year as they missed the playoffs last term but got off to a great start this season. They went head to head against Lucknow Super Giants without KL Rahul in the line up and managed to chase down 209 runs and eventually won the game with one wicket to spare.

Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to a great start against Rajasthan Royals in the opening game but in the last match they faltered against Lucknow Super Giants as they failed to defend their first innings score of 190 and lost the game by five wickets. As per our calculations, SRH are favourites in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals ’ chances of winning - 42%

Sunrisers Hyderabad’ chances of winning - 58%

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Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tristan Stubbs heads into this tournament after struggling in SA 20. Last season Stubbs had a solid campaign as he scored 378 runs and in the opening game he scored 34 off 22 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Abhishek Sharma had a brilliant campaign last season as he scored 484 runs with an average of 32.26. Even though Sharma did not have a great game in the last outing, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Delhi Capitals Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sunrisers Hyderabad Opening Partnership to be Over 28.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Sunrisers Hyderabad 1.67 Bet on Parimatch

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Delhi Capitals News & Player List

Delhi Capitals Player List

KL Rahul, Jake F Mcgurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abhishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Axar Patel, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Jake F Mcgurk Batter Faf du Plessis Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Abhishek Porel All-rounder KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Ashutosh Sharma Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals did not have a great start last season. This season they got off to a good start as they beat LSG in the opening game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammad Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Pat Cummins

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma Batter Travis Head Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Nitish Kumar Reddy All-rounder Ishan Kishan Wicket-keeper Aniket Verma Batter Pat Cummins All-rounder Harshal Patel All-rounder Adam Zampa Bowler Mohammad Shami Bowler Simarjeet Singh Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to a great start as they beat RR in the opening game. In the last match they were beaten by LSG.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Head to Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad have an upper hand in this fixture against Delhi Capitals 13-11. Both sides went head to head last season and SRH won the game.

Head to Head

Delhi Capitals: 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 13

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds

Sunrisers Hyderabad to have a better opening partnership than Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals head into the campaign after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Sunrisers Hyderabad made the finals last season and would be hoping to go all the way this term. They are one of the most entertaining teams in this league as in the opening game they scored 286 against RR and won the game by 44 runs. But in the last match they fell short against LSG. On the other hand Delhi Capitals got off to a great start as they beat LSG with one wicket to spare. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact SRH openers have been dominant so far as SRH has managed to have a better opening partnership in each of the last two games which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Batters

KL Rahul to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter

KL Rahul missed the opening game of the season but is expected to return in this game. He has been consistent in this tournament as he has scored over 500 runs in six of the last seven seasons which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Travis Head to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’ top batter

Travis Head continued his brilliant form in the last game against LSG as he scored 47 off 28 balls. Head was the leading run scorer for SRH last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Bowlers

Mukesh Kumar to be Delhi Capitals’ top bowler

Mukesh Kumar did not have a good game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as he was the leading wicket taker for DC last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pat Cummins to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’ top bowler

Pat Cummins did not have a great game against RR but in the last game Cummins bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures for SRH which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals to win - 2.12 (PariMatch)

Sunrisers Hyderabad to win - 1.72 (PariMatch) Even though Sunrisers Hyderabad head into this game after a loss against LSG, we expect them to dominate with the bat in this game. They have a better head to head record against DC which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with SRH and you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





