Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Match Prediction GT 67 % Chance of Winning CSK 33 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.50 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Gujarat Titans take on Chennai Super Kings in the 67th game of the 2025 Indian Premier League at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The game is scheduled to be played on May 25 at 03:30 PM IST.

Facts: With 638 runs, Sai Sudharsan is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Titans this season.

With 340 runs, Shivam Dube is the leading run scorer for Chennai Super Kings in this campaign.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Chance of Winning

Gujarat Titans stuttered in the last game against Lucknow Super Kings who completed a double in this campaign. LSG batted first and scored 235 runs and GT lost the game by 33 runs. This result could have a big impact on GT’s attempt to finish top two on the table. GT have nine wins and are still in the fight to make the top two this term.

Unlike their opponents, Chennai Super Kings have struggled to make an impact this season as for the second time in as many years CSK have been knocked out of the tournament. In the last game they were beaten by RR. As per our calculations, Gujarat Titans are favourites in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans ’ chances of winning - 67%

Chennai Super Kings’ chances of winning - 33%

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Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jos Buttler has been sensational so far in this campaign as he has scored 533 runs with an average of 66.62. In the last game he scored 33 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Ravindra Jadeja did not have a great outing in the last game against Rajasthan Royals but he has been one of the most consistent batters for CSK this season which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last five of the six matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 40C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 30C.

Gujarat Titans News & Player List

Gujarat Titans Player List

Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rashid Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill Batter Sai Sudharsan Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Rahul Tewatia Batter Sai Kishore All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler Mohd. Siraj Bowler Prasidh Krishna Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans have won three of the last four matches. In the last game they lost against LSG by 33 runs.

Chennai Super Kings News & Player List

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

Predicted Playing XI

Ayush Mhatre Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Shaikh Rasheed Batter Sam Curran All-rounder MS Dhoni Wicket-keeper R Jadeja All-rounder Shivam Dube All-rounder Deepak Hooda All-rounder Noor Ahmed Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings have won three matches thus far and have already been knocked out of the tournament.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Head to Head

Gujarat Titans hold a slight edge in this fixture against Chennai Super Kings 4-3. Both sides went head to head last year twice and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Gujarat Titans: 04

Chennai Super Kings: 03

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds

Gujarat Titans to have a better opening partnership than Chennai Super Kings

Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting campaign thus far. Chennai Super Kings have been one of the worst teams in this campaign as after a positive start to the campaign when they beat MI in the opening game, CSK have lost ten of the last 12 matches and are tenth on the table. On the other hand, even though Gujarat Titans lost the last game against Lucknow Super Giants they have been sensational so far. One of the biggest reasons for GT’s success this season has been their top order as both openers have scored over 600 runs in this campaign. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact GT has had a better opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe GT will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Narendra Modi Stadium, null Gujarat Titans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.49 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.49 Bet Now! Chennai Super Kings Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.60 Bet Now!

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Top Batters

Sai Sudharsan to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter

Sai Sudharsan did not have a great game in the last outing as he scored 21 against LSG but with 638 runs thus far he remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shivam Dube to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter

Shivam Dube was brilliant in the last game against RR as he scored 39 off 32 balls. So far this season Dube has scored 340 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Top Bowlers

Prasidh Krishna to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler

Prasidh Krishna struggled in the last game against Lucknow Super Giants regardless we are going to back him once again as with 21 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Noor Ahmed to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler

Noor Ahmed has been the most consistent bowler for Chennai Super Kings this season. So far this year he has bagged 21 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Gujarat Titans Gujarat Titans to win - 1.49 (PariMatch)

Chennai Super Kings to win - 2.61 (PariMatch) Gujarat Titans have a better record in this fixture against Chennai Super Kings, they have been one of the best teams in the tournament which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with Gujarat Titans in this game and you should do the same as they will bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





