Facts: With 329 runs, Sai Sudharsan is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Titans in this campaign.

With 329 runs, Sai Sudharsan is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Titans in this campaign.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Chance of Winning

Gujarat Titans have got off to a great start this season as they have won four games in six matches and are currently second on the table. GT missed the playoffs last season and a win in the upcoming game would keep them in place to make the playoffs this season. In the last game they were beaten by LSG.

Delhi Capitals have been the best team in the tournament thus far as they have five wins in six matches thus far and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game against Rajasthan Royals, the game went to super over and DC won the game. As per our calculations, GT are favourites in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans ’ chances of winning - 56%

Delhi Capitals’ chances of winning - 44%

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Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Even though Jos Buttler did not score well in the last game, he has been brilliant so far in this campaign. So far this season Buttler has scored 218 runs with an average of 43.60 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jake F Mcgurk has struggled to make an impact this season. After a phenomenal campaign last season, Mcgurk has scored 55 runs in six matches so far which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gujarat Titans Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Delhi Capitals Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Gujarat Titans 1.82 Bet on Parimatch

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last three matches have been won by the team that batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 39C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Gujarat Titans News & Player List

Gujarat Titans Player List

Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rashid Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill Batter Sai Sudharsan Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Rahul Tewatia Batter Sai Kishore All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler Mohd. Siraj Bowler Prasidh Krishna Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans have been brilliant so far as they have won four of the last five matches and are currently second on the table.

Delhi Capitals News & Player List

Delhi Capitals Player List

KL Rahul, Jake F Mcgurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abhishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Axar Patel, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Jake F Mcgurk Batter Faf du Plessis Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Abhishek Porel All-rounder KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Ashutosh Sharma Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals have been dominant thus far as they have won five games thus far and are currently at the top of the table.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Head to Head

Delhi Capitals hold a slight edge in this fixture against Gujarat Titans 3-2. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions DC won the game.

Head to Head

Gujarat Titans: 02

Delhi Capitals: 03

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Betting Odds

Gujarat Titans to have a better opening partnership than Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans head into this game after both sides have been arguably the top two teams in this campaign thus far. Delhi Capitals missed the playoffs last season but have got off to their best start in IPL this season and with five wins in six matches they are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand, even though Gujarat Titans lost the last game against Lucknow Super Giants, they have been brilliant so far in this campaign and have already bagged four wins so far. One of the biggest reasons for Gujarat Titans success this season has been the batting at the top order which on the other hand has been a struggle for Delhi Capitals. We believe GT will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals T20 Narendra Modi Stadium, null Gujarat Titans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now! Delhi Capitals Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now!

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Top Batters

Sai Sudharsan to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter

Sai Sudharsan continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored 56 in the last game. With 329 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

KL Rahul to be Delhi Capitals’ top batter

KL Rahul has been brilliant for Delhi Capitals this season. In the last game he scored 38 and with 238 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Top Bowlers

Mohd. Siraj to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler

Mohd. Siraj did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant thus far and has already bagged ten wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kuldeep Yadav to be Delhi Capitals’ top bowler

Kuldeep Yadav has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Delhi Capitals this season, So far this season Yadav has bagged 11 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Gujarat Titans Gujarat Titans to win - 1.81 (PariMatch)

Delhi Capitals to win - 2.00 (PariMatch) Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals have been the two best teams in the tournament thus far. Even though Delhi Capitals dominated this fixture last season, the bookmakers have favoured Gujarat Titans in the game and we believe you should do the same as they would register an important win at home in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





