Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Prediction
GT
64%
Chance of Winning
LSG
36%
T20
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Facts:
- With 617 runs, Sai Sudharsan is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Titans this season.
- With 455 runs, Nicholas Pooran is the leading run scorer for Lucknow Super Giants in this campaign.
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Chance of Winning
Gujarat Titans were excellent once again in the last game against Delhi Capitals. Once again it was their batters who were flawless against a struggling DC side. GT managed to chase down the target with ten wickets to spare. So far this season GT has won nine of the 12 matches and are at the top of the table.
Lucknow Super Giants fell short in what was a must win game for them against Sunrisers Hyderabad as they lost the game by six wickets and were knocked out of the tournament. LSG head into this game after four straight defeats and are seventh on the table. As per our calculations, GT are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Gujarat Titans ’ chances of winning - 64%
- Lucknow Super Giants’ chances of winning - 36%
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Jos Buttler did not get to bat in the last game as GT dominated against DC. Buttler has scored 500 runs with an average of 71.42 and has been consistent thus far which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Rishabh Pant once again struggled in the last game against SRH as he scored seven off six balls. So far he has scored 135 runs with an average of 12.27 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Gujarat Titans Opening Partnership to be Over 32.5
Lucknow Super Giants Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last four of the five matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 38C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 29C.
Gujarat Titans News & Player List
Gujarat Titans Player List
Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rashid Khan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shubman Gill
|
Batter
|
Sai Sudharsan
|
Batter
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
Batter
|
Shahrukh Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Jos Buttler
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rahul Tewatia
|
Batter
|
Sai Kishore
|
All-rounder
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
Bowler
|
Mohd. Siraj
|
Bowler
|
Prasidh Krishna
|
Bowler
Gujarat Titans Team Form
Gujarat Titans have won three games on the bounce and with nine wins they are currently at the top of the table.
Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List
Lucknow Super Giants Player List
Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Khan, Yuvraj Chaudhary, R Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akashdeep, M Siddhartha, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur
Predicted Playing XI
|
Aiden Markram
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
Batter
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Batter
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Rishabh Pant
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ayush Badoni
|
Batter
|
Abdul Samad
|
All-rounder
|
Digvesh Singh
|
Bowler
|
Prince Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
Bowler
|
Shardul Thakur
|
Bowler
Lucknow Super Giants Team Form
Lucknow Super Giants have struggled in the second half of the campaign as they head into this game after four defeats in a row.
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Head to Head
Gujarat Titans have had an upper hand in this fixture against Lucknow Super Giants 4-2. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and LSG won the game.
Head to Head
Gujarat Titans: 04
Lucknow Super Giants: 02
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Betting Odds
Gujarat Titans to have a better opening partnership than Lucknow Super Giants
Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting campaign thus far. Lucknow Super Giants got off to a great start this season as they won four of the first six matches but have struggled to find their footing in the second half of the campaign as they head into this game after four straight defeats and have been knocked out of the tournament. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have dominated the group stages as they have nine wins thus far and are currently at the top of the table. They head into this game after three straight wins and have already booked a place in the playoffs this term. Even though LSG have beaten GT earlier this season we expect GT to dominate the game especially with the bat and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants
T20
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, null
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Batters
Sai Sudharsan to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter
Sai Sudharsan was sensational in the last game against Delhi Capitals as he scored a century. With 617 runs thus far, Sudharsan remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Aiden Markram to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter
Aiden Markram has been the most consistent batsman for Lucknow Super Giants this season. In the last game he scored a brilliant half century against SRH which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Bowlers
Prasidh Krishna to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler
Prasidh Krishna struggled in the last game against Delhi Capitals regardless we are going to back him once again as with 21 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Avesh Khan to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler
Avesh Khan did not have a great start to the campaign but he has been the best bowler for Lucknow Super Giants in the second half of the campaign. We expect him to make a mark in this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Gujarat Titans
- Gujarat Titans to win - 1.55 (PariMatch)
- Lucknow Super Giants to win - 2.45 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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