Facts: With 617 runs, Sai Sudharsan is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Titans this season.

With 455 runs, Nicholas Pooran is the leading run scorer for Lucknow Super Giants in this campaign.

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Chance of Winning

Gujarat Titans were excellent once again in the last game against Delhi Capitals. Once again it was their batters who were flawless against a struggling DC side. GT managed to chase down the target with ten wickets to spare. So far this season GT has won nine of the 12 matches and are at the top of the table.

Lucknow Super Giants fell short in what was a must win game for them against Sunrisers Hyderabad as they lost the game by six wickets and were knocked out of the tournament. LSG head into this game after four straight defeats and are seventh on the table. As per our calculations, GT are favourites in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans ’ chances of winning - 64%

Lucknow Super Giants’ chances of winning - 36%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jos Buttler did not get to bat in the last game as GT dominated against DC. Buttler has scored 500 runs with an average of 71.42 and has been consistent thus far which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Rishabh Pant once again struggled in the last game against SRH as he scored seven off six balls. So far he has scored 135 runs with an average of 12.27 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gujarat Titans Opening Partnership to be Over 32.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Lucknow Super Giants Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Gujarat Titans 1.65 Bet on Parimatch

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last four of the five matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 38C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 29C.

Gujarat Titans News & Player List

Gujarat Titans Player List

Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rashid Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill Batter Sai Sudharsan Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Rahul Tewatia Batter Sai Kishore All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler Mohd. Siraj Bowler Prasidh Krishna Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans have won three games on the bounce and with nine wins they are currently at the top of the table.

Lucknow Super Giants News & Player List

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Khan, Yuvraj Chaudhary, R Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akashdeep, M Siddhartha, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur

Predicted Playing XI

Aiden Markram Batter Mitchell Marsh Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter David Miller Batter Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Ayush Badoni Batter Abdul Samad All-rounder Digvesh Singh Bowler Prince Yadav Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Shardul Thakur Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants have struggled in the second half of the campaign as they head into this game after four defeats in a row.

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Head to Head

Gujarat Titans have had an upper hand in this fixture against Lucknow Super Giants 4-2. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and LSG won the game.

Head to Head

Gujarat Titans: 04

Lucknow Super Giants: 02

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Betting Odds

Gujarat Titans to have a better opening partnership than Lucknow Super Giants

Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting campaign thus far. Lucknow Super Giants got off to a great start this season as they won four of the first six matches but have struggled to find their footing in the second half of the campaign as they head into this game after four straight defeats and have been knocked out of the tournament. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have dominated the group stages as they have nine wins thus far and are currently at the top of the table. They head into this game after three straight wins and have already booked a place in the playoffs this term. Even though LSG have beaten GT earlier this season we expect GT to dominate the game especially with the bat and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, null Gujarat Titans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Lucknow Super Giants Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.40 Bet Now!

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Batters

Sai Sudharsan to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter

Sai Sudharsan was sensational in the last game against Delhi Capitals as he scored a century. With 617 runs thus far, Sudharsan remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Aiden Markram to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top batter

Aiden Markram has been the most consistent batsman for Lucknow Super Giants this season. In the last game he scored a brilliant half century against SRH which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Bowlers

Prasidh Krishna to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler

Prasidh Krishna struggled in the last game against Delhi Capitals regardless we are going to back him once again as with 21 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Avesh Khan to be Lucknow Super Giants’ top bowler

Avesh Khan did not have a great start to the campaign but he has been the best bowler for Lucknow Super Giants in the second half of the campaign. We expect him to make a mark in this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.