Facts: With 527 runs, Sai Sudharsan was the leading run scorer for Gujarat Titans last season.

With 417 runs, Rohit Sharma was the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians in the last campaign.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning

Gujarat Titans head into this season with more question marks than answers as even though they have got Jos Buttler in the auction, the middle order and death bowling seems very fragile which was the case in the opening game against PBKS as they conceded 243 runs and lost the game by 11 runs.

Mumbai Indians once again struggled in the opening game of the campaign as they have lost 13 season openers in a row. The return of Hardik Pandya would be a big boost as MI head into this game hoping to register their first win of the season. As per our calculations, Mumbai Indians are favourites in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans ’ chances of winning - 42%

Mumbai Indians’ chances of winning - 58%

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Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sai Sudharsan was the stand out batter for Gujarat Giants last season as he scored 527 runs. He continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored 74 off 41 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rohit Sharma was outstanding in the first half of the campaign last season but struggled in the second half. Even though Sharma scored a duck in the opening game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gujarat Titans Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Mumbai Indians Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Gujarat Giants 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Gujarat Titans News & Player List

Gujarat Titans Player List

Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rashid Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill Batter Sai Sudharsan Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Rahul Tewatia Batter Sai Kishore All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler Mohd. Siraj Bowler Prasidh Krishna Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans missed the playoffs last year and once again have had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against PBKS.

Mumbai Indians News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Player List

Rohit Sharma, SuryaKumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon- John Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ashwini Kumar, Reece Topley, Venkata Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch, Jasprit Bumrah

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Will Jacks Batter SuryaKumar Yadav Batter Tilak Varma Batter Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Naman Dhir Batter Hardik Pandya All-rounder Mitchell Santner Bowler Vignesh Puthur Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Deepak Chahar Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians struggled to make an impact last year and in the opening game this season they lost against CSK

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head

Gujarat Titans have an upper hand in this fixture against Mumbai Indians 3-2. Both sides went head to head last season and GT won the game.

Head to Head

Gujarat Titans: 03

Mumbai Indians: 02

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds

Gujarat Titans to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans head into the game after both teams had disappointing start to the campaign. Mumbai headed into this campaign without arguably the best bowler in the world in Jasprit Bumrah and their captain Hardik Pandya and their absence was felt in the opening game against CSK as MI lost the match by four wickets. On the other hand Gujarat Titans’ lack of options at the death became even more relevant against PBKS as they conceded 243 runs and eventually lost the game by 11 runs. GT’s top three batters all scored well in the game which makes us believe they would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Top Batters

Shubman Gill to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter

Shubman Gill did not have a great year but we expect him to make a comeback this season. In the opening game against PBKS, Gill scored 33 off 14 balls and we expect him to do well once again which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tilak Varma to be Mumbai Indians’ top batter

Tilak Varma has been outstanding in the T20 format for Mumbai Indians and India. In the opening game against CSK he scored 31 and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Top Bowlers

Sai Kishore to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler

This could very well be a break though season for Sai Kishore. He was selected over Washington Sundar in the opening game and he bagged three wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mitchell Santner to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler

Jasprit Bumrah would be a big miss in the first half of the campaign for Mumbai Indians. We expect Mitchell Santner to step up and make an instant impact which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.