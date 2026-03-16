Facts: With 679 runs, Sai Sudharsan is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Titans this season.

With 640 runs, SuryaKumar Yadav is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians in this campaign.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning

Gujarat Titans have had a brilliant season thus far but since the break they have looked a shadow of themselves and with back to back losses in the last two games they have slipped down in the standings. In the last game GT went head to head against CSK and eventually lost the game by 83 runs.

Mumbai Indians faced off against Punjab Kings which was a decider as the winner would have qualified for the Qualifier-1. MI got outplayed in the game as PBKS won the tie with seven wickets to spare and MI ended up fourth on the table. As per our calculations, MI are favourites in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans ’ chances of winning - 36%

Mumbai Indians’ chances of winning - 64%

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Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Shubman Gill has been sensational so far in this campaign as he has scored 649 runs with an average of 54.04. He is the second highest run scorer in this tournament which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Rohit Sharma did not have a great start to the campaign but has been brilliant in the second half of the campaign. Even though he did not score well in the last game, we believe we will score high in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gujarat Titans Opening Partnership to be Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Mumbai Indians Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Gujarat Titans 2.00 Bet on Parimatch

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that batted first regardless we expect both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 75% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Gujarat Titans News & Player List

Gujarat Titans Player List

Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rashid Khan, Kusal Mendis

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill Batter Sai Sudharsan Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Rahul Tewatia Batter Sai Kishore All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler Mohd. Siraj Bowler Prasidh Krishna Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans have been brilliant in the group stages but they head into this game after back to back defeats.

Mumbai Indians News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Player List

Rohit Sharma, SuryaKumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon- John Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ashwini Kumar, Reece Topley, Venkata Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch, Jasprit Bumrah, Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson, Charith Asalanka

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Charith Asalanka Batter SuryaKumar Yadav Batter Tilak Varma Batter Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper Hardik Pandya All-rounder Mitchell Santner All-rounder Ashwini Kumar Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Deepak Chahar Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians head into this game after a disappointing loss against PBKS in the last game. They ended up fourth on the table.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head

Gujarat Titans hold a slight edge in this fixture against Mumbai Indians 4-2. Both sides went head to head this season and GT won the game.

Head to Head

Gujarat Titans: 04

Mumbai Indians: 02

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds

Gujarat Titans to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians head into this penultimate game after both sides have struggled in the tail end of the group stages. Mumbai Indians went head to head in what was a must win game against PBKS as the winner would have finished top two on the table. MI struggled to compete in the game and it ended up to be an easy game for PBKS who won the match with seven wickets to spare. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have struggled since the restart as they have lost each of the last two games and have dropped down to third on the table. Mumbai Indians head into this game without Ryan Rickelton who has been brilliant in the top order which makes us believe they will struggle with the new ball. We expect GT openers to dominate with the new ball and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians T20 Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, null Mumbai Indians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.56 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.46 Bet Now! Gujarat Titans Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.50 Bet Now!

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Top Batters

Sai Sudharsan to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter

Sai Sudharsan continued his form in the last game as he scored 41 against CSK. So far this season he has scored 679 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

SuryaKumar Yadav to be Mumbai Indians’ top batter

SuryaKumar Yadav was brilliant once again in the last game against PBKS as he scored his fifth half century in this campaign. He is also the leading run scorer for MI which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Top Bowlers

Prasidh Krishna to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler

Prasidh Krishna was the standout bowler in the last game as he bagged two wickets. Krishna has had a brilliant campaign as with 23 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Trent Boult to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler

Trent Boult did not have a great game in the last outing against PBKS but that doesn’t change the fact he has been exceptional so far and is the leading wicket taker for MI which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.