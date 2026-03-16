Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Eliminator Match Prediction
MUM
64%
Chance of Winning
GT
36%
T20
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur
Facts:
- With 679 runs, Sai Sudharsan is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Titans this season.
- With 640 runs, SuryaKumar Yadav is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians in this campaign.
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning
Gujarat Titans have had a brilliant season thus far but since the break they have looked a shadow of themselves and with back to back losses in the last two games they have slipped down in the standings. In the last game GT went head to head against CSK and eventually lost the game by 83 runs.
Mumbai Indians faced off against Punjab Kings which was a decider as the winner would have qualified for the Qualifier-1. MI got outplayed in the game as PBKS won the tie with seven wickets to spare and MI ended up fourth on the table. As per our calculations, MI are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Gujarat Titans ’ chances of winning - 36%
- Mumbai Indians’ chances of winning - 64%
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Shubman Gill has been sensational so far in this campaign as he has scored 649 runs with an average of 54.04. He is the second highest run scorer in this tournament which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Rohit Sharma did not have a great start to the campaign but has been brilliant in the second half of the campaign. Even though he did not score well in the last game, we believe we will score high in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Gujarat Titans Opening Partnership to be Over 25.5
Mumbai Indians Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that batted first regardless we expect both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 75% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.
Gujarat Titans News & Player List
Gujarat Titans Player List
Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rashid Khan, Kusal Mendis
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shubman Gill
|
Batter
|
Sai Sudharsan
|
Batter
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
Batter
|
Shahrukh Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Kusal Mendis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rahul Tewatia
|
Batter
|
Sai Kishore
|
All-rounder
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
Bowler
|
Mohd. Siraj
|
Bowler
|
Prasidh Krishna
|
Bowler
Gujarat Titans Team Form
Gujarat Titans have been brilliant in the group stages but they head into this game after back to back defeats.
Mumbai Indians News & Player List
Mumbai Indians Player List
Rohit Sharma, SuryaKumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon- John Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ashwini Kumar, Reece Topley, Venkata Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch, Jasprit Bumrah, Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson, Charith Asalanka
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Batter
|
Charith Asalanka
|
Batter
|
SuryaKumar Yadav
|
Batter
|
Tilak Varma
|
Batter
|
Jonny Bairstow
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Santner
|
All-rounder
|
Ashwini Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
|
Deepak Chahar
|
Bowler
Mumbai Indians Team Form
Mumbai Indians head into this game after a disappointing loss against PBKS in the last game. They ended up fourth on the table.
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head
Gujarat Titans hold a slight edge in this fixture against Mumbai Indians 4-2. Both sides went head to head this season and GT won the game.
Head to Head
Gujarat Titans: 04
Mumbai Indians: 02
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds
Gujarat Titans to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai Indians
Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians head into this penultimate game after both sides have struggled in the tail end of the group stages. Mumbai Indians went head to head in what was a must win game against PBKS as the winner would have finished top two on the table. MI struggled to compete in the game and it ended up to be an easy game for PBKS who won the match with seven wickets to spare. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have struggled since the restart as they have lost each of the last two games and have dropped down to third on the table. Mumbai Indians head into this game without Ryan Rickelton who has been brilliant in the top order which makes us believe they will struggle with the new ball. We expect GT openers to dominate with the new ball and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians
T20
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, null
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Top Batters
Sai Sudharsan to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter
Sai Sudharsan continued his form in the last game as he scored 41 against CSK. So far this season he has scored 679 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
SuryaKumar Yadav to be Mumbai Indians’ top batter
SuryaKumar Yadav was brilliant once again in the last game against PBKS as he scored his fifth half century in this campaign. He is also the leading run scorer for MI which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Top Bowlers
Prasidh Krishna to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler
Prasidh Krishna was the standout bowler in the last game as he bagged two wickets. Krishna has had a brilliant campaign as with 23 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Trent Boult to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler
Trent Boult did not have a great game in the last outing against PBKS but that doesn’t change the fact he has been exceptional so far and is the leading wicket taker for MI which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Mumbai Indians
- Gujarat Titans to win - 2.43 (PariMatch)
- Mumbai Indians to win - 1.56 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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