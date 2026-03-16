Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Indian Premier League 2025, March 25
GT
54%
Chance of Winning
PBKS
46%
T20
Narendra Modi Stadium
Facts:
- With 527 runs, Sai Sudharsan was the leading run scorer for Gujarat Titans last season.
- With 417 runs, Rohit Sharma was the leading run scorer for Punjab Kings in the last campaign.
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Chance of Winning
Gujarat Titans head into this campaign after having an underwhelming campaign last season as they struggled for consistency throughout the campaign. Gujarat Titans started the campaign with two wins in three matches but then only managed three wins in the last 11 matches and missed the playoffs last season.
Punjab Kings head into this campaign after completely refreshing the squad in the auction which was probably required after failing to make an impact in the last few seasons. Last year they ended up with five wins and finished ninth on the table. As per our calculations, Gujarat Titans are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Gujarat Titans ’ chances of winning - 54%
- Punjab Kings’ chances of winning - 46%
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Sai Sudharsan was the stand out batter for Gujarat Giants last season as he was consistent and with 527 runs he was also the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Shashank Singh had a stunning debut for Punjab Kings last season which resulted in him getting retained. With 354 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Gujarat Titans Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5
Punjab Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Gujarat Giants
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
Gujarat Titans News & Player List
Gujarat Titans Player List
Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rashid Khan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shubman Gill
|
Batter
|
Sai Sudharsan
|
Batter
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
Batter
|
Shahrukh Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Jos Buttler
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rahul Tewatia
|
Batter
|
Washington Sundar
|
All-rounder
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
Bowler
|
Mohd. Siraj
|
Bowler
|
Prasidh Krishna
|
Bowler
Gujarat Titans Team Form
Gujarat Titans missed the playoffs last year, they ended up with five wins and ended up eighth on the table.
Punjab Kings News & Player List
Punjab Kings Player List
Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Yash Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey
Predicted Playing XI
|
Prabhsimran Singh
|
Batter
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
Batter
|
Shreyas Iyer
|
Batter
|
Shashank Singh
|
Batter
|
Josh Inglis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
All-rounder
|
Nehal Wadhera
|
All-rounder
|
Marco Jansen
|
Bowler
|
Kuldeep Sen
|
Bowler
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
Bowler
Punjab Kings Team Form
Punjab Kings struggled to make an impact last year as they ended up with five wins and were ninth on the table.
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Head to Head
Gujarat Titans have an upper hand in this fixture against Punjab Kings 3-2. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Gujarat Titans: 03
Punjab Kings: 02
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Betting Odds
Gujarat Titans to have a better opening partnership than Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans head into the campaign after both sides struggled to make an impact last season and would be hoping for a better showing this season. Gujarat Titans got off to a decent start last season as they won two of the first three matches but then only managed to win three matches in the last 11 games. On the other hand Punjab Kings once again struggled last season as they won five matches and ended up ninth on the table. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both sides managed to share the spoils. Looking at the openers of both teams, on paper Gujarat Giants have far more quality with Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler which makes us believe they would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings
T20
Narendra Modi Stadium, null
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Top Batters
Shubman Gill to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter
Shubman Gill did not have a great year by his high standards but we are still going to pick him as he remains the focal point of this side and we expect him to turn things around this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shreyas Iyer to be Punjab Kings’ top batter
Shreyas Iyer has been the most expensive buy for Punjab Kings as they expect him to lead the way for Punjab Kings this season. Iyer is by far the most consistent batter in this lineup which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Top Bowlers
Rashid Khan to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler
Rashid Khan struggled to make an impact last season as he bagged ten wickets but that doesn’t change the fact he is one of the best bowlers in IPL which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Arshdeep Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler
Arshdeep Singh has been sensational in the T20 format as he has showcased his brilliance on the international stage. Last season he bagged 19 wickets and we expect him to do the same this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Gujarat Titans
- Gujarat Titans ’ chances of winning - 54%
- Punjab Kings’ chances of winning - 46%
Parimatch
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