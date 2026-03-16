Facts: With 191 runs, Sai Sudharsan is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Titans in this campaign.

With 137 runs, Sanju Samson is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Royals in this campaign.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Chance of Winning

Gujarat Titans did not have a great campaign last season but after a shaky start in this campaign they have managed to turn things around and have registered three wins on the bounce, Gt are currently second on the table. In the last game they outplayed SRH and eventually won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Rajasthan Royals did not have a good start to the campaign as they lost the first two matches but since then Rajasthan Royals have won back to back games and are currently seventh on the table. In the last game they beat PBKS by 50 runs. As per our calculations, Gujarat Titans are favourites in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans ’ chances of winning - 56%

Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 44%

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Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jos Buttler has been sensational for GT this season as he has scored two half centuries in the last four matches. Buttler did not have a good game in the last outing regardless we expect him to score well in the upcoming game.

Sanju Samson was one of the most consistent players for Rajasthan Royals last season. He has not had a great start to the campaign but in the last match he managed to score 38 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gujarat Titans Opening Partnership to be Over 29.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Rajasthan Royals Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Gujarat Titans 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 42C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Gujarat Titans News & Player List

Gujarat Titans Player List

Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rashid Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill Batter Sai Sudharsan Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Rahul Tewatia Batter Sai Kishore All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler Mohd. Siraj Bowler Prasidh Krishna Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans did not have a great start to the campaign but have been brilliant in the last few matches as they have won three games on the bounce.

Rajasthan Royals News & Player List

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Riyan Parag Batter Dhruv Jurel Batter Nitish Rana All-rounder Sanju Samson Wicket-keeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana All-rounder Sandeep Sharma Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals lost the first two games of the season but since then they have won back to back games and are currently seventh on the table.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Head to Head

Gujarat Titans have dominated this game against Rajasthan Royals 5-1. Both sides went head to head last season and GT won the game.

Head to Head

Gujarat Titans: 05

Rajasthan Royals: 01

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds

Gujarat Titans to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans head into this game after both sides have managed to bag wins in the last outing. Rajasthan Royals struggled in the opening round of matches as they lost the first two matches against SRH and KKR but since then RR has won back to back games and with four points they are currently seventh on the table. On the other hand Gujarat Titans lost the opening game against PBKS but have been brilliant in the last few games as they won three games on the bounce and are currently second on the table. In the last game even though RR openers dominated the match, so far this season GT openers have had a much better campaign which is probably why we believe GT will end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Narendra Modi Stadium, null Gujarat Titans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now! Rajasthan Royals Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.03 Bet Now!

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Top Batters

Sai Sudharsan to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter

Sai Sudharsan has been sensational for Gujarat Titans once again this season as he has been consistent and has already scored two half centuries which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sanju Samson to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter

Sanju Samson has been the most consistent batter RR in the last few years. Even though Samson hasn't had a great start to the campaign he is still the leading run scorer for RR this term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Top Bowlers

Mohd. Siraj to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler

Mohd. Siraj has been sensational this season for Gujarat Titans as he has been consistent and with nine wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler

Wanindu Hasaranga missed the opening game of the season but since then he has made an impact. With six wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Gujarat Titans Gujarat Titans to win - 1.77 (PariMatch)

Rajasthan Royals to win - 2.05 (PariMatch) Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans head into this fixture after both sides registered wins in the last game. Gujarat Titans have won five of the last six matches against RR which is why the bookmakers have sided with them and you should do the same as GT will continue their winning momentum in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





