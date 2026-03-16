1407

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Indian Premier League 2025, Apr 09

GT

56%

Chance of Winning

RR

44%

Parimatch

1.77
Bet
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.78
Bet
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.80
Bet
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

T20

Narendra Modi Stadium

Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals in the 23rd game of the 2025 Indian Premier League at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 09 at 07:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 191 runs, Sai Sudharsan is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Titans in this campaign.
  • With 137 runs, Sanju Samson is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Royals in this campaign.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Bet Now!Download App

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Chance of Winning

Gujarat Titans did not have a great campaign last season but after a shaky start in this campaign they have managed to turn things around and have registered three wins on the bounce, Gt are currently second on the table. In the last game they outplayed SRH and eventually won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Rajasthan Royals did not have a good start to the campaign as they lost the first two matches but since then Rajasthan Royals have won back to back games and are currently seventh on the table. In the last game they beat PBKS by 50 runs. As per our calculations, Gujarat Titans are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Gujarat Titans ’ chances of winning - 56%
  • Rajasthan Royals’ chances of winning - 44%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jos Buttler has been sensational for GT this season as he has scored two half centuries in the last four matches. Buttler did not have a good game in the last outing regardless we expect him to score well in the upcoming game.

Sanju Samson was one of the most consistent players for Rajasthan Royals last season. He has not had a great start to the campaign but in the last match he managed to score 38 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Gujarat Titans Opening Partnership to be Over 29.5

1.85
Bet on Parimatch

Rajasthan Royals Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5

1.85
Bet on Parimatch

Best Opening Partnership to be Gujarat Titans

1.85
Bet on Parimatch

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 42C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Gujarat Titans News & Player List

Gujarat Titans Player List

Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rashid Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill

Batter

Sai Sudharsan

Batter

Sherfane Rutherford

Batter

Shahrukh Khan

All-rounder

Jos Buttler

Wicket-keeper

Rahul Tewatia

Batter

Sai Kishore

All-rounder

Rashid Khan

All-rounder

Kagiso Rabada

Bowler

Mohd. Siraj

Bowler

Prasidh Krishna

Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans did not have a great start to the campaign but have been brilliant in the last few matches as they have won three games on the bounce.

Rajasthan Royals News & Player List

Rajasthan Royals Player List

Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Batter

Riyan Parag

Batter

Dhruv Jurel

Batter

Nitish Rana

All-rounder

Sanju Samson

Wicket-keeper

Shimron Hetmyer

Batter

Wanindu Hasaranga

All-rounder

Maheesh Theekshana

All-rounder

Sandeep Sharma

Bowler

Jofra Archer

Bowler

Tushar Deshpande

Bowler

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals lost the first two games of the season but since then they have won back to back games and are currently seventh on the table.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Head to Head

Gujarat Titans have dominated this game against Rajasthan Royals 5-1. Both sides went head to head last season and GT won the game.

Head to Head

Gujarat Titans: 05

Rajasthan Royals: 01

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Betting Odds

Gujarat Titans to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans head into this game after both sides have managed to bag wins in the last outing. Rajasthan Royals struggled in the opening round of matches as they lost the first two matches against SRH and KKR but since then RR has won back to back games and with four points they are currently seventh on the table. On the other hand Gujarat Titans lost the opening game against PBKS but have been brilliant in the last few games as they won three games on the bounce and are currently second on the table. In the last game even though RR openers dominated the match, so far this season GT openers have had a much better campaign which is probably why we believe GT will end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

T20

Narendra Modi Stadium, null

Icon

Gujarat Titans

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.77
Bet Now!

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.78
Bet Now!
Icon

Rajasthan Royals

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

2.03
Bet Now!

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Top Batters

Sai Sudharsan to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter

Sai Sudharsan has been sensational for Gujarat Titans once again this season as he has been consistent and has already scored two half centuries which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sanju Samson to be Rajasthan Royals’ top batter

Sanju Samson has been the most consistent batter RR in the last few years. Even though Samson hasn't had a great start to the campaign he is still the leading run scorer for RR this term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Top Bowlers

Mohd. Siraj to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler

Mohd. Siraj has been sensational this season for Gujarat Titans as he has been consistent and with nine wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Rajasthan Royals’ top bowler

Wanindu Hasaranga missed the opening game of the season but since then he has made an impact. With six wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Gujarat Titans

Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans head into this fixture after both sides registered wins in the last game. Gujarat Titans have won five of the last six matches against RR which is why the bookmakers have sided with them and you should do the same as GT will continue their winning momentum in the upcoming game.
  • Gujarat Titans to win - 1.77 (PariMatch)
  • Rajasthan Royals to win - 2.05 (PariMatch)
Bet Now!



laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart1
like0
dislike0

Comments

0/1000

Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions

0 Comments